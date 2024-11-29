HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Iowa
The Nebraska Cornhuskers exercised some major demons last week in a 44-25 victory over Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium.
Thanks to new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and a revamped offense, the Huskers will go bowling for the first time since 2016 in Matt Rhule's second season. Plus, NU snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Badgers that dates back over a decade.
With an eight-year monkey off Nebraska's back, the Huskers have a chance to end the regular season with a statement against rival Iowa in Kinnick Stadium.
Ahead of the Black Friday showdown, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their predictions. The average prediction is 25-20 Nebraska.
Most predictors didn't expect such a high scoring affair as the closest prediction belonged to Cole Stukenholtz with a 25-24 Wisconsin win. That was 20 points off the actual 44-25 Nebraska victory.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 20-17
Kaleb Henry
Iowa 29-25
Austin Jacobsen
Nebraska 27-24
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 27-24
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 20-17
Joe Hudson
Nebraska 20-17
ThotDoc
Iowa 23-20
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 42-21
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 30-20
Bob Frady
Nebraska 31-17
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Nebraska 24-17
David Max
Nebraska 29-24
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 17-10
Caleb Sisk
Nebraska 28-21
Tanner Johnson
Iowa 24-20
Chris Fort
Nebraska 21-17
Jeremy Pernell
The Why
Austin Jacobsen: Nebraska will be in the contest throughout, but the road environment in Iowa City could give way to a few late mistakes for the Cornhuskers.
Josh Peterson: After hearing "if they can lock up a bowl berth, they'll finally pay loose," I'm going to buy in. The offense moves the ball and makes plays, while the defense does just enough against Iowa's offense. Nebraska moves to 7-5 and goes up in the Big Ten bowl pecking order.
ThotDoc: It will be a cold Black Friday in Iowa City and a smashmouth contest in Kinnick. The game is simple. If the Huskers can limit the Iowa run game, they win. If not, it will be a long, cold evening. Here's hoping the Husker offense continues the momentum from last Saturday.
Jay Stockwell: Expect the Holgorsen Highlight reel to continue and the defense to be stingy! No post thanksgiving indigestion. Only multiple trips to the Red Zone for second, third and fourth servings of touchdowns.
Bob Frady: The Huskers end the season on a strong note with a 30-20 victory over the Hawkeyes. Emmett Johnson with another HUGE game.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: Iowa will struggle to move the ball. Nebraska will pull away in the 2nd half.
David Max: This game has historically been a one score game and a lot of times the Hawkeyes come back from behind. Not this time.
Tad Stryker: NU's offensive and defensive lines showed up against Wisconsin, and they'll do it again this week. The Huskers hold Iowa to at least a standoff in turnovers, penalties and net punting. If those things happen, Nebraska's advantage at quarterback can overcome a 50-yard rushing edge by the Hawkeyes.
Chris Fort: At this point I just feel like betting against Nebraska will propel them to victory, as it did when I picked Colorado, Rutgers and Wisconsin over them. Being wrong has never felt so right.
Jeremy Pernell: A gigantic weight has been lifted off the players shoulders after getting bowl eligible last week. I think the team plays a lot more loose and confident and brings home the Heroes Trophy.
