McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 13

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard motions at the line of scrimmage during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard motions at the line of scrimmage during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
18. Purdue (1-10, 0-8 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) scrambles.
Nov 22, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) scrambles, under pressure from Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) during the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. / Dale Young-Imagn Images

Purdue made it interesting against Michigan State but at the end, to the surprise of no one, they suffered their 10th loss of the year.

17. Maryland (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Deontae Craig (45) rushes as Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) attempts to throw.
Nov 23, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Deontae Craig (45) rushes as Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) attempts to throw during the first half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If you thought this week was bad for Maryland I can only imagine what it’s going to look like when this team takes on Penn State.

16. Northwestern (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (1) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (1) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It’s time to start looking toward next season for the Wildcats. It honestly was time to start thinking about next year two weeks ago.

15. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Michigan State's Nathan Carter, center, and the team take the field before the football game against Purdue.
Michigan State's Nathan Carter, center, and the team take the field before the football game against Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Got the win but only beat what is one of the worst power 4 teams in the country by 7 points. Despite the win the low margin of victory keeps them from moving up these rankings.

14. UCLA (4-7, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) walks off the field.
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) walks off the field as USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (far left) and bench celebrates in the closing minute at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA’s magical run to end the year stalls for two weeks. It was a tough late game defeat against their bitter rival USC for the Bruins. Despite the very rough moments this team endured this year I believe Deshaun Foster proved he’s the long term answer at head coach for this program.

13. Washington (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins.
Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bye Week

12. Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) throws against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker MJ Sherman (48).
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) throws against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker MJ Sherman (48) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Wisconsin had their chances to get back into the game but this offense, despite firing offensive coordinator Phil Longo, still has a lot to be desired. And to add insult to injury, their defense looks even worse. The Badgers are praying that all Big Ten Safety Hunter Wohler returns for the teams finale against Minnesota or it’s very likely that Wisconsin will not see the postseason.

11. Nebraska (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Nebraska players hoist the Freedom Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 44-25
Nebraska players hoist the Freedom Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 44-25 / Cory Edmondson

The Huskers are going bowling! For the first time since 2016, Nebraska will play in the postseason. It was the best game of the season by the Big Red offense. Dana Holgorsen has unlocked something within this offense and if they play at the same level this week against an elite Iowa defense there is no reason he should not be offered the job as full time play caller for Nebraska next season.

10. USC (6-5, 4-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) signals a play during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) signals a play during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It was a gritty close win against a surging UCLA squad for the Trojans on Saturday. USC outscored UCLA 10-0 in the fourth quarter to secure a postseason berth. With how many close games the Trojans have lost in the fourth, this victory was a massive mountain to climb and potentially saved Lincoln Riley’s job.

9. Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Jordan Smikle (80) gains yards after catch during the second half against Illinois.
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Jordan Smikle (80) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rutgers was so close to beating Illinois and continuing what was one of the best mid-season turnarounds in recent memory, but they could not avoid an Illini miracle. I’m still impressed by their play and how Greg Schiano rallied this team to a bowl game. This team should be able to take down Michigan State this week and secure their first back-to-back seven-plus-win seasons since 2012.

8. Michigan (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball on a kickoff return.
Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball on a kick off return in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan handled business against a bad team at home. It’s nothing to write home about but it’s encouraging that they aren’t having problems blowing out teams like Northwestern.

7. Minnesota (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Elijah Spencer (11) runs after a catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Elijah Spencer (11) runs after a catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota blew an opportunity to add a signature win to what's been a whirlwind season but they competed with one of the best teams in the country for four quarters. We’ve seen that not everyone can do that in this conference.

6. Iowa (7-5, 5-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins.
Nov 23, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Yes, Iowa won. Yes, the team above them lost. But the Hawkeyes beat a terrible Maryland team while being entirely one-dimensional on offense. I’m not going to act as if Iowa hasn’t been doing this for years, but I’ll be interested to see if they can take down a much better Nebraska team this week with their third-string quarterback.

5. Illinois (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) gains yards after catch.
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) gains yards after catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) and defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What a win from the Illini! It took a Pat Bryant miracle to get to 8-3, but Illinois did it. I’ve said in the past that this Illinois squad is simply a good team. They don’t have any superstars or bona fide first-round draft picks. They just have good football players and even better coaching. They aren’t an elite college football playoff-caliber team, but they’d win at least 8 games in any conference in the country.

4. Indiana (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) tackles Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5).
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) tackles Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you’re going to beat a team like Ohio State, you have to be damn near perfect in every phase of the game. Indiana’s special teams execution let them down tremendously, committing errors and costing the Hoosiers 14 points. I don’t believe the game's score was truly indicative of how Indiana played, but it was undoubtedly a disappointing performance and a wake up call for IU.

3. Penn State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds (85) celebrates after converting a fake punt against Minnesota.
Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds (85) celebrates after converting a fake punt against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Things got scary for a second against a good Minnesota team but they found a way to pull victory from the jaws of defeat and keep their national championship hopes alive.

2. Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) intercepts a pass.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bye Week

1. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

Will Howard, Ohio State quarterback
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a touchdown by TreVeyon Henderson during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They flexed their muscles on Saturday. They proved that they still are the Big Ten's big dog, and the road to the Big Ten title game and the National Championship game runs through them.

Published
Matt McMaster
MATT MCMASTER

Matt McMaster grew up as a die-hard Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan in Skokie, Illinois. Matt's passion for sports led him to a career in broadcasting, where he began announcing high school sports when he was 16. Matt continued to pursue broadcasting by earning an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska. During Matt's final two years of school, he covered the Cornhusker football with Husker Max and hosted his weekend radio show, "The Husker Hour." Matt has now graduated from UNL and is excited to continue to create content with Huskermax!

