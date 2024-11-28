How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Iowa: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
Breathe, Husker Nation.
The Nebraska football team is bowl eligible. For the first time since 2016 – when Mike Riley was still the head coach and Tommy Armstrong was the NU signal caller – the Huskers are headed to the postseason. All it took was a 44-25 beatdown of rival Wisconsin as Nebraska broke a 10-game losing streak to the Badgers.
The offense flourished in the second game under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen as freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola woke up from his slumber with a 28-for-38 showing with 293 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Emmett Johnson added nearly 200 yards from scrimmage with 113 of those coming from the ground (on 16 carries) along with tying a team-high 85 receiving yards on six catches. The game ended with Nebraska gaining 473 yards in total offense with the most points scored in the Matt Rhule era.
Now, with the monkey off their back and a bowl secured, the Huskers turn around to face their rival Iowa as NU plays on Black Friday for the 35th consecutive season.
Here’s all you need to know for Friday’s primetime showdown.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (6-5, 3-5 B1G) vs. Iowa (7-4, 5-3 B1G)
- Line: Iowa (-5.5), 39.5 O/U (BetMGM)
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CST
- TV: NBC/Peacock
- Broadcast Crew: Paul Burmeister (PxP), Colt McCoy (Color) & Zora Stephenson (Sideline).
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
Iowa Scout
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz | 26th season | 203-123 (.623) Iowa Record; 215-144 (.599) Career HC Record | AP College Football Coach OTY (2002), Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2002), 4x B1G Coach OTY (2002, 2004, 2009, 2015) | 2x Big Ten Championship (2002, 2004), 3x Big Ten West Division titles (2015, 2021, 2023).
2023 Record: 10-4 (7-2 B1G, 1st B1G West) | 4x All-Americans | B1G Defensive Back OTY, B1G Punter OTY, 3x All-Big Ten First Team, 1x All-Big Ten Second Team, 5x All-Big Ten Third Team, 9x All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions | L, 35-0 to Tennessee in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 30-21-3 (Nov. 24, 2023 last meeting, 13-10, Iowa).
Fun Fact: The past six meetings between Nebraska and Iowa have been decided by seven or fewer points, including three games by three points. The total margin in the past six games is 29 points.
Key Returners: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Jr. | Cade McNamara, QB, Gr. | Jazuin Patterson, RB, Soph. | Addison Ostrenga, TE, Jr. | Seth Anderson, WR, Jr. | Luke Lachey, TE, Sr. | Jay Higgins, LB, Gr. | Nick Jackson, LB, Gr. | Sebastian Castro, DB, Gr. | Quinn Schulte, DB, Gr. | Deontae Craig, DL, Sr. | Ethan Hurkett, DL, Sr. | Yahya Black, DL, Sr. | Aaron Graves, DL, Jr. | Max Llewellyn, DL, Jr. | Drew Stevens, K, Jr. | Mason Richman, OL, Sr. | Beau Stephens, OL, Jr. | Connor Colby, OL, Sr. | Logan Jones, OL, Sr. | Dunker, OL, Jr.
Key Additions: Brendan Sullivan, QB, Jr. (Northwestern) | Jacob Gill, WR, Jr. (Northwestern).
Key Departures: Cooper DeJean, DB (Philadelphia Eagles, 2nd Rd.) | Erick All, TE (Cincinnati Bengals, 4th Rd.) | Tory Taylor, P (Chicago Bears, 4th Rd) | Logan Lee, DL, (Pittsburgh Steelers, 6th Rd.) | Deacon Hill, QB, Jr. (Utah Tech) | Leshon Williams, RB, Sr. (Redshirt & Transfer) | Nico Ragaini, WR (Eligibility) | Kaleb Brown, WR, Jr. (Redshirt & Transfer) | Diante Vines, WR, Sr. (Old Dominion) | Joe Evans, LB (Eligibility).
Outlook: Aside from the shortened 2020 season, Iowa locked up its 11th season in a row with at least seven wins under long-time head coach Kirk Ferentz. It’s also the seventh consecutive campaign where the Hawkeyes will finish above .500 in conference play. Coming off a 29-13 win over Maryland last week, there’s not much to play for entering Friday for both teams aside from rivalry bragging rights and a better bowl position.
Much like its been over the course of this 14-year stretch of games, whoever wins in the trenches will come out on top. The running attack of Iowa versus the rushing defense of the Blackshirts will more than likely be the decider. The Hawkeyes are first in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with 213.5 rushing yards per game with first-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester calling the plays. Kaleb Johnson has come on as one of the premier running backs in the country with 1,492 yards on the season (135.6 YPG) with 21 touchdowns. Kamari Moulton (381 yards, 2 TDs) and Jaziun Patterson (235 yards, 2 TDs) will get some carries, but Johnson is the star.
All other offensive categories fall short, however, as the passing offense (133.2 YPG) ranks 128th in the country, total offense sits at 101st and the scoring offense ranks 55th nationwide. Part of that has to be the rotating carousel of quarterback, which has been severely affected by injuries. Cade McNamara – who’s in his second season in Iowa City after transferring from Michigan – will make his first start since Oct. 26 against Northwestern. McNamara had to make a statement last week before the Maryland game due to rumors swirling he had quit on the team, but rather he was still dealing with concussion symptoms and wouldn’t be ready until Nebraska.
He’ll certainly have more upside than walk-on Jackson Stratton who started against the Terrapins, but the amount of impact he can have is questionable. That’s where the defense will have to come in for support. Phil Parker’s group is once again one of the best in the country, despite being down in comparison to past years. The Hawkeyes are top 40 in most categories including rushing defense (26th, 115.1), pass defense (39th, 196.6), total defense (17th, 311.7) and scoring defense (12th, 17.7). Iowa also dominates in turnover margin, ranking first in the Big Ten and eighth in the country with a +11 margin.
Linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson form the foundation of this defense. The two have combined for 186 total tackles as Higgins (106 tackles) also has a sack and 1.5 TFL while Jackson (80 tackles) has added 2.5 sacks and five TFLs.
The defensive line is pretty stout as well with Aaron Graves leading the way with a team-high five sacks on the season with Max Llewellyn (4.5) and Ethan Hurkett (4.5) both not far behind. Higgins has a team-leading four interceptions with fellow defensive backs Jermari Harris and Quinn Schulte adding three interceptions each.
The Hawkeyes had to say goodbye to punter Tory Taylor after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the NFL, and now have freshman Rhys Dakin on punt duty with a 44.9 yard average. Plus, All-Big Ten placekicker is back and is 17-for-20 for the season.
The impact of McNamara is the wildcard in this one, and the Hawkeyes hopes of moving the ball against a tough Nebraska run defense will prove to be difficult if they can’t get anything going through the air. Continuing the trend of past games, this one looks destined for a low-scoring, intense, cold season finale.
With Holgorsen, Raiola and the Husker offense in some sort of groove, I like the chances of Nebraska pulling off its second-straight win in Iowa City.
