HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Michigan State

The Huskers look to get back on track following their bye week after narrowly losing to a ranked Michigan team.

Geoff Exstrom

The Nebraska Football team aims to snap its two-game skid against Michigan State Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. / Dale Young-Imagn Images
While Saturday's slate of college football may lack the headline-grabbing games of past weeks, the beginning of October typically marks the point where you begin to see the development of the haves and have-nots. That includes the Nebraska (3-1, 1-0) football team, which faces a feisty Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) squad in what could be a tone setter for the rest of the month.

Despite their loss to No. 21 Michigan two weeks ago, all the possibilities are there for the Huskers, who can still prove their progress under head coach Matt Rhule. NU enters the game as a double-digit favorite, but these are the type of games that the Huskers have struggled to win in past years (*cough* UCLA last season).

Before what should be a windy and hot Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew make their official predictions. The panel has Nebraska covering with the average score being 35-22 Huskers.

The group did extremely well two weeks ago against Michigan, with the "worst" prediction being 17 points off. There were once again two winners with Cole Stukenholtz (29-27 U-M) and Chris Fort (31-27 U-M), sharing two honors as each was only one point off the actual 30-27 final.

2025 Past Winners

  • Week 1 vs. Cincinnati: Bob Frady
  • Week 2 vs. Akron: Jay Stockwell
  • Week 3 vs. Houston Christian: Bob Frady & Jay Stockwell
  • Week 4 vs. Michigan: Cole Stukenholtz & Chris Fort

*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.

Prediction

Predictor

Nebraska 34-17

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska 27-20

Geoff Exstrom

Nebraska 34-24

Josh Peterson

Nebraska 31-21

Spencer Schubert

Nebraska 41-28

Jeremy Pernell

Nebraska 38-28

ThotDoc

Nebraska 37-21

Mike Cavallo

Nebraska 31-21

Tad Styker

Nebraska 34-17

Eric Hess

Nebraska 31-27

Cole Stukenholtz*

Nebraska 41-21

Jan Mudder

Nebraska 35-21

Jay Stockwell**

Nebraska 37-21

Bob Frady**

Nebraska 38-31

David Max

Nebraska 20-17

Chris Fort*

Nebraska 37-28

Jared Hall

Nebraska 42-24

Mike Delaware

Nebraska 42-10

Connor Kavulak

Nebraska 31-24

Adam Carriker

The Why

Josh Peterson: Concerns about the all-mighty wind are abated as Nebraska's short passing game picks up efficient yards while Emmett Johnson has a bounce-back performance on the ground. On defense, Michigan State breaks a big run, but their pass offense struggles, as the Nebraska secondary shines once again.

Spencer Schubert: Nebraska is more balanced, and a lot of it's thanks to the growth of NU quarterback Dylan Raiola. Michigan State will have a few big plays thanks to quarterback Aidan Chiles, but the Spartan defense is banged up and has shown vulnerabilities. That said, Michigan State can be explosive, and Nebraska showed last time out that they're prone to giving up the big play. NU will need to shore that up for this prediction to hold.

Jeremy Pernell: Nebraska should get back on track against the Spartans. Michigan State ranks 117th nationally in pass defense, giving up 263.5 ypg. They're giving up completions at a 67.6% clip, which ranks 119th. Dylan Raiola could have a career game. Aidan Chiles is arguably the best dual-threat QB the Huskers will face this season, and we've seen how that has stressed this defense at times. Still, the Spartans don't have the horses to beat Nebraska.

ThotDoc: The last four meetings have been decided by 3 points or less, with the home team prevailing in each contest. MSU QB Aidan Chiles is long and can scramble and, if not spied, can hurt the Huskers. But the Spartan defense has been suspect, allowing 29 points a game. Expect frequent scoring with the Huskers pulling away in the 4th quarter.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass against Michigan.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Mike Cavallo: Nebraska wins by two touchdowns, fueled by Dylan Raiola’s precision and a struggling Spartan pass defense. Michigan State’s pass defense is the worst in the Big Ten, leading to explosive plays for the Nebraska offense.

Tad Stryker: The Huskers will have enough offense to overcome a series of field position challenges created by Spartan punter Ryan Eckley, but must win the turnover battle.

Eric Hess: Both teams have defensive vulnerabilities, but Nebraska's offense is better positioned to take advantage of them. Michigan State has to play from behind, limiting its chances to exploit the Blackshirts on the ground.

Cole Stukenholtz: Huskers give up their most passing yards on the season, but they produce a clutch 2nd half turnover to help seal the win. Another big game for Raiola through the air, but the struggles will continue in the ground game.

Jan Mudder: Michigan State's defense can't stop Nebraska. Nebraska has issues with stopping Chiles, but turnovers and enough stops equal a comfortable margin. Husker fans will still be concerned about the D-line.

Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. during the Huskers' 2025 game vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. is doubtful to play against Michigan State. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Jay Stockwell: After a long bye week, the Huskers will shore up run defense and turn Dylan Raiola loose! Expect great special teams play and an enhanced running game with a solid RB2 emerging.

Bob Frady: It looks like Michigan State's pass defense is ranked alongside Akron's...so this could be a very long day for the Spartans. The Blackshirts got a little exposed with Michigan, so State will lean on their mobile QB to score some points on their own.

David Max: The Spartans looked good against USC. The 11.5 point spread in Nebraska's favor is pretty generous. I think Michigan State will cover the spread in a high-scoring matchup. Nebraska 38-31. Hope I'm wrong and Nebraska covers with some cushion to spare.

Chris Fort: Michigan State proves tougher than many (including Vegas) expect. Nebraska avoids a home upset by closing out late behind Dylan's arm.

Jared Hall: Michigan State will get their running game going at times, and it’ll be annoying. Aidan Chiles will run more than Bryce, which could frustrate us. But Dylan’s gonna put up numbers and keep being very, very good.

Mike Delaware: Both teams will try to do their thing offensively, but Michigan State won’t keep up. They’re missing their left tackle, maybe two O-linemen. Nebraska’s gonna make them one-dimensional. They won’t pass well, and the Husker pass rush will show up Saturday.

Connor Kavulak: After hearing about Michigan State’s weaknesses or their triumphs and traumas? I think this is gonna be a thumping.

