HuskerMax Season Sim: Nebraska Improves to 3-0, Dominates Akron & Houston Christian

For those of you who soaked in the first of 12 total regular season game simulations on EA Sports College Football 26, I'm proud of you -- you didn't let the digital stress of a thrilling 3-point win and a combined 93 points fry your entire nervous system, so you're back for more.
For those of you who haven't put yourself through the simulation rollercoaster that was Nebraska's 48-45 win over Cincinnati, what are you waiting for! Watch the game HERE.
Understandably, Nebraska entered its second game of the season with more of a chip on its shoulder after the close call on Week 1. However, the opponent in Week 2 didn't seem as daunting, with a long-anticipated home game with Akron on tap. You might remember, it was a home opener against Akron that never happened during Scott Frost's first year at the helm thanks to mother nature. (What If Nebraska's 2018 Game Against Akron Hadn't Been Canceled?)
As for the simulated version of the game seven years later, Riley Van Poppel is off and running, as he sheds the Akron left guard for the game's first sack.
What Nebraska didn't have on its bingo card was what happened on the very next play. Akron quarterback Ben Finley faced a 3rd and 18, so of course he was going to chuck it up. With Memorial Stadium at a fever pitch, Akron wideout Israel Polk comes down with the slightly underthrown ball for an 80-yard touchdown. Can the Zips pull off a major upset in Week 2?
If you sat and watched a very cumbersome first quarter like I did, that answer would be a resounding maybe. However, with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Nebraska finally got on the board. Dylan Raiola connected with Nyziah Hunter on the quick out for a 26-yard touchdown to knot things up at 7.
After a stagnant first quarter, that got the ball rolling. The Blackshirts picked it up on their end, as Elijah Jeudy put a pop on Finley to knock the ball loose. Akron recovered, but it led to a Zip punt on 4th and 22.
Nebraska responded with a field goal to take a 10-7 lead, and after another Akron 3-and-out, Raiola went back to the crowd favorite. He connected with Hunter again, this time for a 17-yard touchdown strike to put Nebraska in front 17-7.
While Hunter was certainly getting his fair share, let's not forget about running back Emmett Johnson. With the team still up 10 late in the second quarter, Raiola dumped it off to Johnson on the screen and he showed a bit of digital elusiveness with a spin move to send a Zip defender into the Husker bench. The 63-yard play set up what would be Nebraska's next score just seconds later.
While Johnson did the heavy lifting the play before, Raiola went back to the well with Hunter for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The Huskers upped their lead to 24-7 and the good vibes started to fill Memorial Stadium.
Once again, Akron couldn't move against the Husker defense, and with less than 20 seconds left in the first half, Raiola wanted to go tack on another TD pass, and THIS time it didn't go to Hunter! From 36 yards out, Dane Key got behind a Zip defender to put Nebraska up 31-7 at the half.
Second half -- more Husker onslaught, and it's through the air again. Raiola padded the early Heisman hype with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mac Markway. Nebraska now leads 38-7.
As for the Blackshirts, here's a bit of why Akron still only has seven points. Ben Finley dropped back to make something happen, but apparently nobody wanted to block Javin Wright. The mike linebacker shot through on a blitz untouched for a big sack on first down.
Still leading 38-7, Nyziah Hunter must have felt left out after his hot start. Raiola dialed his number again in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard TD to put Nebraska up 45-7.
The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter to make it 48-10 Nebraska, and with a little more than three minutes to play, the Blackshirts made yet another impact in this one. Dylan Parrott shoots through and is able to pounce on the Finley fumble. The Huskers ran the clock out from there to walk away with a 48-10 win over Akron.
Final stats to know from this one -- Nebraska ended up with 656 total yards of offense, averaging 7.3 yards per play. Raiola threw six touchdowns in the win, with four of them going to Hunter. As for Akron, they put up 414 yards of offense, and most of it was through the air. The Blackshirts held the Zips to just 53 yards rushing on 36 attempts! That's 1.5 yards per rush.
With Nebraska now 2-0 and coming off a much more comfortable win over Akron, the Huskers looked to finish the non-conference schedule undefeated with Houston Christian coming to town. Unfortunately for HCU, the game sees them as "FCS Midwest." However, their mascot in real life is the Huskies, so maybe it's best not to mix up Huskers and Huskies -- my fingers may not be able to handle it!
For all intensive purposes we'll still call them Houston Christian or HCU, but didn't have to worry about referencing them too much in this one. Nebraska, fresh off its 2-0 start got on the board early thanks to the legs of Dylan Raiola. Yes, you read that correctly -- LEGS! The sophomore quarterback ran an RPO play to perfection for a 10-yard rushing TD to put the Huskers up 7-0.
After a dominating performance the week before against Akron, Nebraska's defense kept up its dominance as well. To no one's surprise, it's Riely Van Poppel with the first sack of the game as he races around the left tackle.
Raiola then got back to work, this time from 81-yards out. He launched it top shelf for a wide open Dane Key, and just like that Nebraska shoots out to the quick 14-0 lead.
Now up 17-0, Nebraska's signal caller again wanted to show off the wheels. After faking yet another handoff, Raiola beelined it for the goalline. He took a pop before getting in, but he puts Nebraska up 24-0 with the 11-yard scamper.
Houston Christian found it tough sledding all night in the rainy simulation. Marques Watson-Trent made the left tackle look invisible on his way to a sack that forced another HCU punt.
About halfway through the second quarter, Raiola decided to let the team's running back actually run for a touchdown. Emmett Johnson goes in untouched for the 15-yard TD to put Nebraska up 34-0. The rout is on in Lincoln.
We still haven't reached the half, and the Huskers weren't done scoring. Raiola takes to the air to connect with his favorite tight end target of the early season. He finds Mac Markway for the 34-yard score and Nebraska extends its lead to 41-0. If this was a high school game, fans would be shouting to cue the running clock.
Early in the 3rd quarter, HCU actually found the end zone to cut Nebraska's lead to 41-7, but that didn't really phase offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's crew. Raiola hit Dane Key in stride for a 29-yard touchdown to put Nebraska up 48-7.
Halfway through the third quarter, we get to enjoy the quarterback to former quarterback connection. Raiola finds his new RECEIVING option Heinrich Haarberg for a touchdown to push Nebraska's lead to 55-7. Could the "stars" be aligning for the former Kearney Catholic product in 2025. Sorry -- had to do it.
Nebraska kept pouring it on in this rainy showdown. Emmett Johnson gets back in on the fun by taking the handoff and rumbling 51 yards for another Nebraska touchdown. Even the back ups performed well after that as Nebraska went on to win 82-7! Hey, let's not forget it's a video game. No mercy rules with EA Sports apparently.
The Huskers improved to 3-0 on the strength of an offensive performance where Nebraska accumulated 821 total yards of offense. Next up for Nebraska is the home game most fans have circled for the 2025 season -- Michigan. Check back on Friday, August 1 to see how the Big Red fare against both of the Michigan schools as both the Wolverines and Spartans make trips to Lincoln in back-to-back weeks.
