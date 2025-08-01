HuskerMax Season Sim: Nebraska Suffers First Loss of 2025
This month, real football returns. Let's give that statement a few moments to settle in.
Happy August, everyone.
Now that that's out of the way, we are still weeks away from Nebraska's season opener against Cincinnati. Fortunately, we've got fake football to carry us through these final few weeks before kickoff. After a pulse-pounding win over Cincinnati to start the year, the Huskers had no issues with Akron or Houston Christian. That sets up a virtual showdown with nationally-ranked Michigan in Lincoln.
The Huskers entered the contest not only on a three-game win streak, but also on game three of a four-game homestand. All of the momentum seemed to be in NU's favor leading into this one.
Then, however, the game started. After the teams traded 3-and-outs, Michigan's Justice Haynes opened the scoring with a run right up the gut. He scampered 18 yards untouched to put the Wolverines up 7-0.
On the ensuing possession, Nebraska was able to get it into Michigan territory, but a 51-yard field goal attempt went begging. We stay at 7-0 despite some progress from the Husker offense.
Late in the first quarter, Michigan found itself well into Nebraska territory, but they decided to return the favor from much shorter range. The Wolverines lined up for a 32-yard field goal, but it clanged off the left upright.
The momentum from the missed field goal led to a response from the Huskers. Nebraska drove straight down the field and capped off the long drive with a short Dylan Raiola touchdown pass to Jacory Barney Jr. We're all knotted up at 7 through one.
On the ensuing drive, Michigan decided to go for it on 4th-and-inches from their own 43-yard-line. That's when the Blackshirts stood strong, stuffing the Michigan run back on their own 41-yard-line. All the momentum shifted to the Nebraska sideline, and the good vibes stuck around for awhile.
Although Nebraska didn't march down Michigan's side of the field for another touchdown, NU did take its first lead of the game thanks to a 42-yard field goal. Halfway through the second quarter, Nebraska is on top 10-7.
This is where the fan base really starts to believe. After a Michigan 3-and-out, the Dana Holgorsen-led offense once again weaved its way through the Michigan defense, and with just two minutes to play, Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola calls his own number. He barreled into the end zone to give Nebraska its first two-score advantage of the game, 17-7.
With less than two minutes to go in the first half, the Wolverines executed a beauty of a 2-minute drill thanks to one long play. With just 29 seconds remaining, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood looked like he was about to get taken down for a sack, but he finds a wide open Anthony Simpson who pulled away from two Nebraska defenders for a 40-yard TD. Nebraska went into the halftime locker room up 17-14.
It's now 20-14 Nebraska in a low-scoring start to the second half, but Michigan changes that quickly. From nine yards out, Underwood connects with Donaven McCulley across the middle. After making a few Nebraska defenders miss, he found pay dirt to make it a 21-20 game in favor of the Wolverines.
After holding Nebraska to a 3-and-out, the Michigan onslaught continues. This time, Underwood calls his own number from four yards out to put Michigan up 28-20 halfway through the third quarter.
Whatever halftime adjustments were made by the Michigan defense certainly seemed to be working. On 2nd and 12, Raiola's pocket collapses and Rayshaun Benny curls in for the Wolverine sack. Nebraska inevitably punts. Michigan then drove straight down the field to extend their lead to 35-20.
However, Nebraska did its best "not so fast" impression as Raiola hit a crossing Dane Key for a 9-yard TD pass near the end of the third quarter, brining Nebraska back within eight, 35-27.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, the defense didn't have an answer for Michigan's offense. Underwood thought about taking it himself before dumping a pass off to Fredrick Moore for another touchdown. The Wolverines padded their lead to 42-27 with a little over eight minutes left in the game.
Both Michigan and Nebraska would keep exchanging touchdowns to make it 48-34 with a little more than two minutes to go in the game, but Raiola ended up throwing a game-sealing interception. The Wolverines could just kneel it out from there after a first down on the ensuing possession.
Although short-lived, Nebraska's undefeated season comes to an end at the hands of Michigan 48-34. Michigan ended up winning in nearly every statistical category in the game. They tallied 508 yards of total offense despite the slow start, but neither team could get anything going on the ground in this game. The Wolverines averaged 3.7 yards per rush, while Nebraska and lead back Emmett Johnson really struggled, managing just 2.1 yards per rush.
Nebraska wasn't done with Michigan schools in Lincoln, however. The very next week, Nebraska wrapped up its four-game home stand by welcoming in the Michigan State Spartans.
Although the Michigan loss was Nebraska's first setback on the year, NU was hoping to make amends and get back to their winning ways against the Spartans.
Early on though, it appears the Spartans didn't get the memo. Grady Kelly shot straight through the Husker offensive line to drag Raiola down for a sack. It appears some of the blocking woes carried over from the loss to Michigan.
The very next play, Raiola decided to uncork the long ball. He connected with Jacory Barney Jr. for a 54-yard completion, setting Nebraska up on the Michigan State 30-yard-line.
Nebraska couldn't advance it any further than that on the drive though, so it led to a 48-yard field goal from Kyle Cunahan. Huskers jump out to the early 3-0 lead.
After stopping Michigan State, Nebraska got back to work. Raiola hits Nyziah Hunter on a crossing route and Hunter made a few defenders miss on his way for the 20-yard touchdown. Nebraska opens a 10-0 lead.
If it 'aint broke, don't fix it. Nebraska, still leading 10-0 went back to the well with Hunter. Although it's a virtual simulation, the game is really starting to think the Raiola-to-Hunter connection will be a real problem for opposing teams this season. Hunter's second TD catch of the game makes it 17-0 Nebraska.
Still in the first quarter, Michigan State finally finds an answer against the Blackshirt defense. MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles makes the right decision on an RPO play by keeping it himself for the short touchdown run. The Spartans draw things back within 10, 17-7.
After a Nebraska 3-and-out, it was back to work for the Spartans. Again from short range, MSU this time hands it off to Elijah Tau-Tolliver, and he punches it in to make this a tight contest, 17-14.
About halfway through the second quarter, though, Raiola eases some fears of his fan base. From 16-yards out, Raiola finds the reliable hands of Jacory Barney Jr. He takes the seam route in for a touchdown to once again give Nebraska a two-score advantage.
After a Spartan 3-and-out, Nebraska extended its lead. Raiola connect with tight end Mac Markway from 13 yards out to make it a 31-14 Nebraska lead. This story is coming out just a day after the news of Markway's season-ending ACL injury, so for the first time in the simulation, we're seeing players show out in the game in what will sadly be the only way we'll see them this season. I promise you, we'll see more Markway touchdown throughout this simulated season, so keep his real-life injury in mind. Both coaches and players talked Thursday about what they saw with Markway's injury, and what it means for the team going forward.
Back to some happier news, even if it's virtual. Nebraska is now up 31-14, and the Blackshirts step up in a big way. Vincent Shavers steps in front of the Chiles pass across the middle. The interception set the Nebraska offense up in the Spartan red zone, and they didn't take a lot of time before finding the end zone again.
This time, Raiola spreads the wealth, connectin the Dane Key for the short touchdown pass -- and the rout is on. Nebraksa opens up a commanding 38-14 lead over Michigan State.
It's now 44-17 Nebraska in the 3rd quarter, but the Spartans start to show a little heart. Chiles connects with Jack Velling for a short 5-yard touchdown to keep the Spartans' slim hopes alive.
The rest of the third quarter and most of the 4th quarter featured a lot of punts and a few field goals, but with just 30 seconds left in the game, Michigan State strikes for one more, as Chiles connects with Velling for one more touchdown, this time from 21-yards out. Fortunately, for Nebraska, the fat lady had sung in this game long before that score.
Nebraska goes on to recover the onside kick and kneel out the rest of the clock en route to a 47-30 win over the Spartans. Unsurprisingly, Nebraska outperformed Michigan State in about every category imaginable when it comes to the stat sheet. Nebraska racked up 632 yards of total offense, with 502 of that coming through the air. It's a video game for a reason, but if you're fans hoping for a running back resurgence, EA Sports College Football 26 isn't the place for you.
Nebraska improves to 4-1 with a split of the Michigan schools. On Friday, August 8, we'll show you how Nebraska finished the month of October, with contests on the horizon against Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern.
One early surprise we'll give you is that Nebraska's win over Michigan State was enough for pollsters to put the Big Red into the AP Top 25. Next week, you'll see #23 Nebraska look to improve on that national ranking first with a trip to the D.C. area to take on Maryland.
