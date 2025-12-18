Nebraska Extends Offer to 2027 Texas Linebacker

Nebraska has taken another step in shaping its future defense, extending an offer to 2027 Texas linebacker JaMarquis Hudson.

The 3-star prospect has already drawn attention for his athleticism and upside, and the Huskers’ staff is eager to tap into the Lone Star State pipeline. Hudson’s recruitment highlights Nebraska’s long-term vision on the trail, as the program looks to secure versatile talent capable of anchoring its defense for years to come.

The Cornhuskers made their latest move on the recruiting trail Tuesday, extending an offer to the Port Arthur native. Rated an 89 overall by 247Sports, Hudson is considered a 3-star prospect and currently ranks as the No. 22 linebacker in his class from the state of Texas. The Huskers’ staff sees him as a promising defensive addition.

Nebraska’s offer adds to a growing list of opportunities for Hudson, who has already collected 11 total offers. Programs showing interest include Louisville, Texas Tech, UCF, North Texas, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA, New Mexico, Lamar, and Sacramento State, alongside the Huskers. The range of schools pursuing Hudson underscores his rising profile as a versatile defensive prospect, with coaches across the country eager to secure his commitment early in the recruiting cycle.

On film, Hudson stands out with his size and athletic frame, measuring 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. His build gives him the length programs desire, while still leaving room to add muscle without losing speed. Hudson also flashes an impressive closing burst, showing the ability to quickly close space and track ball carriers from sideline to sideline. He arrives with intent, combining speed and effort to finish plays with authority.

Hudson’s tackling ability jumps off the film, as he consistently wraps up and drives through contact, making him a reliable presence in run support and a steady force inside the box. Beyond his physicality, his versatility adds another layer to his game.

While listed as a linebacker, some evaluations project him as a boundary safety thanks to his coverage range and downhill instincts. That dual skill set makes Hudson adaptable to multiple roles, giving defenses flexibility in how they deploy him.

Nebraska’s defensive identity under Matt Rhule is built on speed, versatility, and physicality, and Hudson’s traits align seamlessly with that philosophy. His ability to flex between linebacker and safety responsibilities makes him a natural fit for the hybrid roles the Huskers often deploy, giving the defense added flexibility in both coverage and run support.

Hudson’s development path offers Nebraska valuable flexibility, as his frame allows him to either bulk up into a true linebacker role or remain leaner to play as a rover or box safety. That adaptability gives the Huskers options in how they deploy him within their defensive scheme. While his tackling is already a clear strength, refining his coverage skills against tight ends and slot receivers will be an important next step if Nebraska envisions him thriving in a hybrid safety role.

As Nebraska continues to shape its 2027 recruiting class, the offer to Hudson reflects the program’s commitment to building a defense anchored in speed, versatility, and toughness. With Hudson’s blend of size, athleticism, and adaptability, the Huskers are positioning themselves to add a prospect who could grow into a key piece of their future. While his recruitment is still unfolding, Nebraska’s early involvement ensures they’ll remain firmly in the mix for one of Texas’s rising defensive talents.

