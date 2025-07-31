Nebraska Tight End Mac Markway's 'ACL Repair Failed'
LINCOLN—A major injury has hit the Nebraska football program just a few days into preseason camp.
Head coach Matt Rhule met with the media ahead of the regularly scheduled session Thursday to give an update on tight end Mac Markway.
"Mac Markway, after the first practice came in, had some swelling in his knee," Rhule said. "Unfortunately, the ACL repair failed."
Markway missed all of the 2024 season with an ACL injury prior to the first game of the season.
"Heartbreaking news," Rhule said. "Not any one play. Was really excited for what I knew he was about to do."
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen also talked about Markway. Holgorsen said he doesn't know the significance of the loss of Markway.
"I got to know him as a human, but I've never coached him," Holgorsen said.
As for how things looked Monday, the lone practice of the fall for Markway, Holgorsen said, "Something didn't look right."
"He ran a corner route and I looked at it and I said, 'Something didn't look right on that,'" Holgorsen said. "He kind of double-clutched it, and I was like, 'That didnt' look very good. That's now how that route's supposed to happen.'"
Markway told Holgorsen he was good, and proceeded to finish the practice.
"He went through the run-through and he's like, 'Something's not right,' Holgorsen said. "They went and got him an MRI and he's done. I feel really bad for him."
Holgorsen said he was excited to coach Markway because "his numbers are what you look for in a tight end." On Monday, Rhule had talked about his excitement for Markway as well.
"Most importantly, he can move the line of scrimmage," Rhule said. "He's got great hands. He can get open. He's running over 21 miles an hour, you know, at 200 whatever he is (6-foot-4, 250 pounds). He's a big man. He's got a ton of talent and brings a lot."
Markway transferred to Nebraska after one season at LSU, playing in 12 games with one start as a true freshman. Prior to Baton Rouge, he was a four-star recruit out of De Smet Jesuit. He was ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the country by ESPN and the No. 8 tight end by Rivals. Markway was highly rated despite missing his senior season while recovering from an injury.
Fellow tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had called the group "Tight End U", which will now take a slight step back with the loss of Markway. The room still has Lindenmeyer and former quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. Beyond those two, youth is left with the likes of Carter Nelson and Eric Ingwerson.
