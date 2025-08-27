HuskerMax Season Sim: Nebraska Takes On Texas A&M in ReliaQuest Bowl
Happy Nebraska Football Season Eve, everyone!
I know it's not a holiday, but maybe it should be. In this state, it's safe to say the day before the Husker football season kicks off is more of a holiday than at least the lesser holidays, and it may just push the Easters and the Valentine's Days of the world.
With the season kicking off on Thursday, it's only fair that we end our virtual season through the HuskerMax Season Simulation with a special Wednesday finale. If you've followed along, you know Nebraska finished the year 8-4 after starting the year 7-1 and climbing to #8 in the country. However, losses to USC, UCLA, and Penn State down the stretch dashed Nebraska's dream of crashing the college football playoff party.
While they missed out on their outside chance at a national championship, Nebraska did improve from its 7-6 season a year ago, and EA Sports College Football 26 certainly had a sense of humor — pitting the Huskers against Texas A&M in the ReliaQuest Bowl. As we all remember, former Husker and Athletic Director Trev Alberts left the university for the same role at TAMU.
Does the video game actually think that far ahead? Probably not, but in the world of fake football, it's interesting to see how Nebraska stacked up with their old Big 12 Conference foes.
It's the Huskers who open up the scoring in this one. New Nebraska placekicker Kyle Cunanan knocks one through the uprights from more than 40 yards out to put the Huskers up 3-0 early, and the hot start for the Huskers continued.
After forcing Texas A&M to punt on their opening drive, Nebraska rolled right back down the field against that Aggie defense, and Husker QB Dylan Raiola found one of his favorite targets of the season — Dane Key. Nebraska jumps out to a 10-0 lead.
The potent Texas A&M offense couldn't be held down any longer. With a little more than two minutes to go in the first half, the Aggies hand the rock off to Le'Veon Moss who rumbles in for the short touchdown. Just like that, it's back to a 3-point Nebraska lead.
After Texas A&M put the ensuing kickoff through the end zone for a touchback, Raiola had an uncharacteristically bad throw to the right, and the Aggies jumped the route and earned the game's first turnover with the key interception. After finding themselves in a 10-0 hole early, all the momentum was now riding with the Aggies.
Just a few plays later, TAMU takes its first lead of the game. Reed goes back to the air, this time to Jonah Wilson. Just as fast as they fell down double digits, Texas A&M climbed out of it with two quick touchdowns.
To the second quarter we go, and the Aggies weren't letting up. This time, Reed finds wideout Terry Bussey in the end zone from 14 yards out. Bussey took a hit at the goalline, but he showed some fortitude to still barrel his way in for six, and it's a 21-0 run for the Aggies as they open up their first two-score lead of the game.
Nebraska chipped in another Cunanan field goal to make it a 21-13 game, but it's hard to keep up when the other team's piling on touchdowns. Le'Veon Moss gets into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game, sending the Aggies to a 28-13 lead at the half.
Texas A&M tacked on a field goal to open up a 31-13 lead on its first drive of the second half, but Nebraska wasn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. Raiola heaved a lengthy ball into the end zone, and while it may have looked a bit lucky, Jacory Barney Jr. ultimately brought in the 18-yard floater from Raiola. The Aggies lead is back to 11 at 31-20.
Following a TAMU field goal, this was officially the play that broke the back of the Huskers. Reed is nearly sacked twice by the Blackshirts before he just throws a deep ball and is able to connect with Bussey for yet another Aggie touchdown. Texas A&M went up 41-20 near the end of the third quarter, and Nebraska never really threatened again.
With the game well in hand, Nebraska did add a late touchdown in the 4th quarter as Jamarion Parker gets some reps in the backfield. He totes the rock in to make it 47-27, but that was far too big of a mountain to climb for NU to make it competitive at the end.
Trev Alberts' new university gets the virtual bragging rights in 2025, as Texas A&M nearly doubled up Nebraska in a dominating 50-27 win. For fans of the real team, you can only hope the Blackshirts are a bit more buttoned up than EA Sports thinks they may be this season.
That's officially a wrap on the HuskerMax season simulation, as Nebraska ends the year 8-5. While it may look good on the surface, the offseason would be a bumpy one for both players in staff if they follow a 7-1 start to the year with a 1-4 finish. On Thursday, Aug. 28, it's time for the real Nebraska to take over as they take on Cincinnati in Kansas City.
If you want to see a shootout for the ages from the kickoff to the virtual season, HERE is a look back at Nebraska and Cincinnati's wild match-up via EA Sports College Football 26. Also, since we did simulate an entire 2025 Nebraska football season and bowl game, we did get a sneak peek at who won the national championship. The game had Oregon knocking off Ohio State 35-24 to avenge their postseason loss to the Buckeyes in 2024.
For those who followed along all "fake" season long, thank you! Enjoy the kickoff to the real season on Thursday!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.