Nebraska Athletics Director Troy Dannen Talks 'Intolerable' World of College Football

Though Nebraska Athletics Director Troy Dannen oversees a growing list of Division I sports, his vested interest in college football was the topic of discussion earlier this week.

Joining Kyle Crooks of the Huskers Radio Network, Dannen discussed a variety of topics surrounding the ever-changing landscape of the sport. Though he admittedly suggested at times that it can be hard to keep up with, he believes the athletic department is putting a plan in place to be well-positioned moving forward.

With a litany of storylines discussed, here's the latest on several of the biggest topics surrounding college football and the Huskers' path to navigating them with relative ease.

College Football Crossroads

One of the most candid portions of Dannen’s interview centered around the current state of college football and whether the sport, as it is currently structured, is sustainable long term. Of that discussion, he didn't hold back.

“The world in which we are living right now is intolerable,” Dannen said. “The only way we get to a world that is tolerable is some type of antitrust protection, so we can put rules in place and govern. We have to get to a place where we have the ability to govern. We do not have the ability to govern right now.”

As revenue sharing, NIL collectives, and the transfer portal continue to reshape the sport, Dannen acknowledged that athletic departments across the country are operating without consistent guardrails. Without apparent protection, he believes meaningful structure remains difficult to establish.

“There’s a little bit of provincialness,” Dannen said. “I think everyone knows what that solution needs to be, but finding the path — what is the route to get it done?”

While the financial side of college athletics continues to expand seemingly every year, Dannen emphasized that universities must remain aligned with their foundational purpose.

“We do have to stay true to the academic missions of institutions; otherwise, why are we doing this inside of institutions of higher ed?”

For Dannen and fellow athletic directors nationwide, the challenge moving forward lies in balancing the realities of modern college football with the principles that higher education was built upon. Even saying it is a balance, he believes, will require collaboration, clarity, and the ability to govern the sport in a unified way.

Including his duties as athletics director, Troy Dannen is a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

College Football Playoff Committee Duties

Dannen also spent time reflecting on his recent trip to Miami during National Championship week, where he served in his role as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Though the trip may have included some entertainment surrounding the game, he, like all other members of the committee, got down to business while there.

“A lot of corner discussions about what the future is,” Dannen said of the week-long meetings and conversations that took place.

While the national title game served as the centerpiece of the trip, Dannen noted that much of the dialogue among fellow members centered on the continued evolution of the playoff model and the broader direction of the sport. With expansion, scheduling philosophy, and revenue all under the microscope, those informal conversations proved just as impactful as the result of the game itself.

“It was a great weekend for the league (Big Ten),” Dannen added.

The conference’s strong postseason showing only reinforced its growing national influence, something Dannen believes plays a role not only in perception but also in future discussions surrounding access, format, and competitive balance within the sport.

As college football continues to navigate its ever-changing world, Dannen’s seat at the table provides Nebraska with direct insight into how those decisions are being shaped. And how the Huskers can best position themselves within the new structure moving forward.

He also shed light on the trajectory of his own football program as well, offering his thoughts on how Nebraska handled the transfer portal these past few weeks. Though Dannen admitted that no one truly knows until the ball is spotted next September, he believes the Husker coaching staff positioned themselves well for next fall.

“Until you start playing games, you never really know," he said. "Time will tell, but I think for what their targets were and what they felt their needs were, I think they felt good.”

While that can be perceived as equal parts encouraging and concerning, dependent on how you personally feel, for now, it appears Nebraska is heading into a pivotal offseason having checked all the boxes they seemingly needed to.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti has led his team to a 27-2 record in just two years. For comparison, Matt Rhule has gone 19-19 in three years in Nebraska. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Touching on the topic of Indiana's resounding success, Dannen made it clear that athletic directors across the country are hearing the same thing.

“Every AD in the country has been hearing it. 'If them, then why not us?'" he said. There are a lot of perfect storms. The consistency and continuity of the coaching staff, that’s really, really important. It’s something Matt and I have talked about. We need to get to a point where we’ve got the right people.”

As Matt Rhule enters year four in Lincoln, some of the fan base, with reason, is growing impatient with the results. But from Dannen's point of view, the Huskers are striving towards continuity within the coaching staff, roster, and program as a whole, before the next steps can be taken.

Quick Hits

*On the addition of women’s flag football as a Division I sport, Dannen emphasized Nebraska’s commitment to growth rather than reduction. “You either reduce male opportunities or enhance female opportunities. And at Nebraska, the question is not to reduce, but it is to expand.”

*On Nebraska football’s spring game falling on the same day as the men’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, Dannen said scheduling conflicts should be minimal. “I would anticipate, at the very least, it’ll be an 11 a.m. type kick. So, there’s definitely no overlap with any Elite Eight game.”

*On men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg, Dannen praised both his leadership and perseverance. “Fred’s a hell of a coach. He’s a great example of when you have good people who happen to be good coaches, you need to give them time to figure out what works. And Fred figured that out.”

*On Nebraska wrestling’s upcoming dual against Iowa, Dannen highlighted the significance of the matchup for the program. “I think we passed Iowa as a program last year, but we didn’t beat them in the duel. So, I think this is big for everyone associated with the wrestling program.”

