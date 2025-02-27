All Huskers

HuskerMax Today: Latest Bracketology, Baseball in Frisco, and the Changing Landscape for College Football

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry are back to dig into bracketology, what's next for Husker baseball, and the ever-changing college football landscape.

Kaleb Henry, Nick Handley

HuskerMax Today
In this story:

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry are back to break down the latest in bracketology for both the Husker men's and women's hoops teams. Nebraska baseball has a huge weekend coming up in Frisco, including Jackson Brockett facing Kansas State against after throwing a no-hitter against the Wildcats last spring.

Finally, the landscape of college football continues to change rapidly. Just this past week has seen more legislation popping up in several states, Nebraska hiring a GM for football, and the larger conversation around cancelling P4 non-conference games.

Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.

Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).

More from Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

Home/Football