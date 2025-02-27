HuskerMax Today: Latest Bracketology, Baseball in Frisco, and the Changing Landscape for College Football
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry are back to break down the latest in bracketology for both the Husker men's and women's hoops teams. Nebraska baseball has a huge weekend coming up in Frisco, including Jackson Brockett facing Kansas State against after throwing a no-hitter against the Wildcats last spring.
Finally, the landscape of college football continues to change rapidly. Just this past week has seen more legislation popping up in several states, Nebraska hiring a GM for football, and the larger conversation around cancelling P4 non-conference games.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
