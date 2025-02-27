Nebraska Football Hires NFL Executive Pat Stewart as GM
Nebraska is shaking up its football leadership with the hiring of veteran NFL executive Pat Stewart as the program’s new General Manager according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Stewart steps into the role previously held by Sean Padden, who will transition to a different position within the athletic department.
Stewart’s background in professional football is extensive, having spent nearly two decades in the NFL with teams such as the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers. He played a key role in scouting and personnel decisions, including two Super Bowl-winning seasons with the Patriots.
His connection with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule dates back to their early coaching days at Temple and Western Carolina, as well as their shared time with the Panthers, making him a natural fit for this new role.
This move underscores Nebraska’s commitment to an NFL-style approach to roster building and player evaluation. Stewart’s experience working in high-level personnel management could be instrumental in helping the Huskers elevate their recruiting strategy and overall program structure. His ability to assess talent at the professional level may give Nebraska an edge in identifying and developing players.
As for Padden, his new title as assistant athletic director for strategic initiatives will see him focus on critical areas such as contract negotiations, analytics, and financial planning within the athletic department. His continued presence ensures a level of continuity behind the scenes.
With these changes, Nebraska is making a clear push toward modernizing its program by bringing in experienced football minds with deep ties to the professional game. The addition of Stewart could be a key step in positioning the Huskers for long-term success.
