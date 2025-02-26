All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Slips in All Four Major Polls

Despite dropping two games to higher ranked teams, the Huskers fell a couple spots in all four major polls.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl reacts during a game against Duke in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 21, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl reacts during a game against Duke in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 21, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Huskers capped off a 4-2 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday with a run-rule win over the Utah Utes.

Thee of the four wins ended early via the mercy rule while the two losses were to two top-10 ranked teams in UCLA and Duke.

Despite dropping two games to two teams ranked higher than NU, all four polls dropped the Huskers a couple of spots.

Here is where Nebraska stands:

Poll

Current

Previous

NFCA

18

16

USA Softball

16

15

Softball America

16

14

D1Softball

16

15

There are still only three Big Ten teams consistently ranked. UCLA remains in the top five despite dropping a game to Duke and Oregon has shot up past Nebraska after a huge weekend at the Mary Nutter.

While the UCLA, Nebraska matchup didn't cound toward conference play, it did feel like a tournament preview without Jordy Bahl on the mound.

Luckily, the Huskers don't play Oregon in conference play this season.

The Huskers have been dominant, outscoring their opponents 134-21 in their 11 wins so far, with a remarkable 123-19 margin in their 10 run-rule victories.

In their latest game, Nebraska scored 10 runs, marking the ninth time in 16 games that they have reached double digits in scoring. Additionally, the Huskers finished the weekend with a 4-2 record, which is significant as it represents their first winning record at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic since 2011, when they went 4-1.

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

