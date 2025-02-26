Nebraska Softball Slips in All Four Major Polls
The Nebraska Huskers capped off a 4-2 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday with a run-rule win over the Utah Utes.
Thee of the four wins ended early via the mercy rule while the two losses were to two top-10 ranked teams in UCLA and Duke.
Despite dropping two games to two teams ranked higher than NU, all four polls dropped the Huskers a couple of spots.
Here is where Nebraska stands:
Poll
Current
Previous
NFCA
18
16
USA Softball
16
15
Softball America
16
14
D1Softball
16
15
There are still only three Big Ten teams consistently ranked. UCLA remains in the top five despite dropping a game to Duke and Oregon has shot up past Nebraska after a huge weekend at the Mary Nutter.
While the UCLA, Nebraska matchup didn't cound toward conference play, it did feel like a tournament preview without Jordy Bahl on the mound.
Luckily, the Huskers don't play Oregon in conference play this season.
The Huskers have been dominant, outscoring their opponents 134-21 in their 11 wins so far, with a remarkable 123-19 margin in their 10 run-rule victories.
In their latest game, Nebraska scored 10 runs, marking the ninth time in 16 games that they have reached double digits in scoring. Additionally, the Huskers finished the weekend with a 4-2 record, which is significant as it represents their first winning record at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic since 2011, when they went 4-1.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Carriker Chronicles: An Honest Conversation on Nebraska Football Off-Season Kool-Aid
- Tori Tyson Opens Up About Nebraska Softball’s Lasting Impact
- Nebraska's Mary Nutter Performance Left Softball America Unimpressed
- Nebrasketball's NCAA Tournament Chances Are Still Very Much Alive
- Nebraska Basketball's Offensive Collapse May Have Ended Its Tournament Hopes
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.