HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Road Trip, College Football Rule Changes, Evan Bland

The Huskers put together a successful trip to the Pacific Northwest. That, plus potential college football rule changes, Evan Bland, and the Super Bowl on this edition of HuskerMax Today.

Kaleb Henry, Nick Handley

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry recap Nebraska men's basketball's successful trip to the Pacific Northwest and what that means as the Huskers return to Lincoln. Rule changes could be coming to college football, including a way to stop players faking injuries. Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald joins the show.

And the Super Bowl is this weekend between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Huskers are represented on both sides, but what else intrigues the guys about this title matchup?

Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

