HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Road Trip, College Football Rule Changes, Evan Bland
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry recap Nebraska men's basketball's successful trip to the Pacific Northwest and what that means as the Huskers return to Lincoln. Rule changes could be coming to college football, including a way to stop players faking injuries. Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald joins the show.
And the Super Bowl is this weekend between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Huskers are represented on both sides, but what else intrigues the guys about this title matchup?
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
MORE: Signee Analysis: Quarterback TJ Lateef
MORE: Strong Second Half Pushes Nebraska Men's Basketball Past Washington
MORE: Before Husker Volleyball Greatness, Dani Busboom Kelly Was a Nebraska Softball Recruit
MORE: Dani Busboom Kelly Speaks for First Time as Nebraska Volleyball Coach
MORE: Nebraska Softball’s Depth-First Approach Designed for WCWS Push
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.