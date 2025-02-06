Dani Busboom Kelly Speaks for First Time as Nebraska Volleyball Coach
For the first time as the head coach of Nebraska volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly has spoken publicly.
Busboom Kelly joined Jessica Coody for a conversation on Sports Nightly Wednesday. The two recorded the interview at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Busboom Kelly's new volleyball home.
The conversation began with how the last couple of weeks have gone for Busboom Kelly.
"They've been chaotic but also at the same time really exciting," Busboom Kelly said. "I think the most special part of it all is listening to John Cook talk about the old days and his belief in me. It just has given me a lot of confidence that this is going to be really special."
Just a week ago Cook announced his retirement. About 20 minutes later Busboom Kelly was named his successor.
Cook talked at his retirement press conference about wanting to still be around the program in whatever capacity Busboom Kelly needs.
"When you follow a legend, that's pretty intimidating," Busboom Kelly said. "Having somebody in your corner and something you trust and somebody that's going to be there, it makes it feel a lot more comfortable."
Busboom Kelly led the Louisville Cardinals for the past eight seasons. Prior to that she spent time as an assistant at Louisville, Nebraska, and Tennessee. Already 18 seasons into coaching, she says she didn't consider the profession until she was a senior with the Huskers.
"When I switched positions and really started thinking about the game in a different way," Busboom Kelly said of switching from setter to libero. "I felt like I was going to regret it if I didn't try it and, of course, you should not just try coaching. You can't really do that. It's in your blood or your not.
"Once I got that first job, I knew I was in it for the long hall."
Cook talked at length about his greatest accomplishment in 25 years at Nebraska being able to have former players come back and contribute to the program as coaches. That path is available because of the connections he was able to build with so many of his players, something that Busboom Kelly echos.
"I think the best part about coaching is the connection with the players and being able to watch them grow," Busboom Kelly. "The fact that it doesn't feel like a job. The fact that you can raise your own family and they can be around and watch you coach."
Busboom Kelly also talked about the story of her position change, playing multiple sports, lessons from Cook in building her program at Louisville, getting to know the players, recruiting and staff plans, and more.
"Nebraska is an amazing place," Busboom Kelly said. "Not that I forgot, but I think I forgot maybe a little bit just how big volleyball is here and that's been really amazing to come back and feel that immediately."
You can watch Busboom Kelly's entire conversation below.
Welcome Celebration
A welcome celebration for Dani Busboom Kelly will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CST at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 1 p.m., and fans will be able to watch a replay of the 2006 NCAA Championship match before the program begins at 2 p.m. Seating in the B and C sections is on a first come, first served basis.
Parking lots 56, 58 and 60 on the northwest, north and east sides of the Devaney Center will have free parking. Bags will be checked at the entrances.
Those that can't make it to the celebration can watch the event that will be streamed live on Huskers.com, the Huskers App and the Huskers' social media accounts.
