Before Husker Volleyball Greatness, Dani Busboom Kelly Was a Nebraska Softball Recruit
Rhonda Revelle always knew Dani Busboom Kelly was destined for greatness.
That's why she recruited her out of high school to play softball at Nebraska. Yes, you read that right. Softball, not volleyball.
Busboom Kelly, who is being introduced as the next head coach of the Nebraska volleyball program on Thursday, was a true multi-sport athlete at Freeman High School playing basketball, volleyball and running track.
But, Revelle revealed at Softball Fan Day that Busboom Kelly was quite the star on the softball field as well.
"I've known Dani since she played softball, tried to recruit her as a softball player," Revelle said. "Didn't get her the first time around. I actually sat with her when she was going into her fifth year and tried to recruit her again and couldn't quite get her.
"I thought we had her on the hook at that point in time. So believe me, now that she's back in the Husker 'N' I'm going to ask her if she has some eligibility left because she was quite a pitcher."
Revelle thought Busboom Kelly was going to commit to playing for her until she got her offer from volleyball coach John Cook.
"Here's what I believe," Revelle continued about Kelly's softball skills on Sports Nightly Wednesday, "If she would have made softball her priority, she would have been an All-American type player. She's that good of an athlete and we know what kind of competitor she is. I think if you put those two things together, you've got a superstar in the making."
With Busboom Kelly becoming the volleyball coach, Nebraska now has four female head coaches in the athletic department who are alumns – Revelle, Busboom Kelly, Heather Brink (women's gymnastics) and Amy Williams (women's basketball).
"It's really special," Revelle continued. "When I first started at Nebraska, I think I was the only female alumn and now to have comrades, you wear it differently. When I saw you wear it differently, you might take the losses a little harder and you have to keep each other in check a little bit so it's not personal. ... You just feel it a little differently but it's wonderful to have so many people who wore the jersey to be coaching here."
While Busboom Kelly will be introduced at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Revelle will be getting her squad ready to open the 2025 season in Clearwater, Fla., against Tennessee.
The Huskers' season-opening game against the Lady Vols will be streamed free on the GameChanger app and broadcasted on the Huskers Radio Network.
