Strong Second Half Pushes Nebraska Men's Basketball Past Washington

The Huskers dominated the game after the break to move the winning streak to three games.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska forward Berke Büyüktuncel shoots a 3 against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska forward Berke Büyüktuncel shoots a 3 against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
A tale of two halves in Seattle Wednesday night.

Nebraska men's basketball dominated the second half to beat Washington, 86-72. The Huskers improve to 15-8 on the year and 5-7 in Big Ten Conference play while the Huskies fall to 11-11 overall and 2-9 in the league.

Washington controlled the game early, going berserk from beyond the arc. The Huskies made their first seven 3s, en route to a 9-for-16 first half and a 10-point lead at the break.

But Nebraska took over out of halftime. The Huskers began the second half on a 15-2 run, outscoring the Huskies 49-25 after the break and holding the home side to just one made 3 in the half.

The Huskers shot 52.7% for the game, including 11-of-19 from 3. The Huskies shot 47.4% overall, making 10-of-25 3s.

Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Washington is the first team this season to shoot at least 40% from 3 and then lose to Nebraska.

Brice Williams scored a game-high 23 points for the Big Red. He was followed by 17 points and seven rebounds for Juwan Gary.

Connor Essegian chipped in 16 points off the bench, going 4-of-5 from deep.

Nebraska returns home Sunday to host Ohio State. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.

