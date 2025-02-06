Strong Second Half Pushes Nebraska Men's Basketball Past Washington
A tale of two halves in Seattle Wednesday night.
Nebraska men's basketball dominated the second half to beat Washington, 86-72. The Huskers improve to 15-8 on the year and 5-7 in Big Ten Conference play while the Huskies fall to 11-11 overall and 2-9 in the league.
Washington controlled the game early, going berserk from beyond the arc. The Huskies made their first seven 3s, en route to a 9-for-16 first half and a 10-point lead at the break.
But Nebraska took over out of halftime. The Huskers began the second half on a 15-2 run, outscoring the Huskies 49-25 after the break and holding the home side to just one made 3 in the half.
The Huskers shot 52.7% for the game, including 11-of-19 from 3. The Huskies shot 47.4% overall, making 10-of-25 3s.
Washington is the first team this season to shoot at least 40% from 3 and then lose to Nebraska.
Brice Williams scored a game-high 23 points for the Big Red. He was followed by 17 points and seven rebounds for Juwan Gary.
Connor Essegian chipped in 16 points off the bench, going 4-of-5 from deep.
Nebraska returns home Sunday to host Ohio State. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.