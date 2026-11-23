They did it.

Of all the teams that could have done it, of all the previous players and coaches who came up short, and all the other times you thought it was gonna go Nebraska’s way before ending catastrophically – this was the group that finished the job.

Nebraska 31, No. 14 Ohio State 28.

They beat a ranked team.

Without blowing a 4th-quarter lead.

In a one-score game.

In November.

Any of those items on the wish list would have been satisfying on their own. To have them all hit at once?

It’s worth storming Tom Osborne Field for.

Prior to the season, you could tier all 12 opponents. The three non-conference teams at the bottom, then Michigan State, Maryland, and Rutgers above them (NU beat them by 18 or more points), followed by Washington, Illinois, and Iowa, then the upper tier of Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State.

The Rutgers win righted the ship after the four-game losing skid, but that would have seemed hollow without beating a team at or above NU’s level. Six wins against the six worst teams on the schedule, but that’s it? Try selling progress to a fan base with nothing more to show than that. It would have been tragic to finish a mediocre 6-6 and waste quite a few other signs of improvement:

Leading the nation in third-down defense

Outgaining every opponent thus far in total offense, even in the losses

Excellent results from last offseason’s transfer portal

An obviously successful defensive coordinator hire in Rob Aurich

In fact, coming into the matchup with the Buckeyes, the Blackshirts were top-20 nationally across the board: 11th in run defense at 91.4 yards per game, 18th against the pass at 177.1 yards per game, 6th in total defense allowing 268.5 yards per game, and giving up just 14.9 points per game, good for 10th in the country.

Offensively, the game plan according to Matt Rhule was to be a physical, run-first team. Nebraska is 6-0 this season when they hit 150 yards on the ground. But could they do that when going up against an Ohio State defense ranked 12th nationally in rushing defense, with 92.7 yards allowed per game?

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule rushed 23 times for 70 yards against Ohio State, his second straight game with at least 22 carries. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The battle in the trenches proved to be decisive. Believe it or not, Nebraska’s offensive and defensive lines pushed Ohio State around. NU outgained OSU by 100 yards on run plays, 176 to 76. I asked the question aloud on social media at halftime when the Huskers had a 25-to-21 run-to-pass ratio – could they stick to it in the second half?

How about 20 rush attempts to just seven pass attempts! More importantly, the Husker offense – led by interim play caller Glenn Thomas – was handed the ball with a chance to salt the game away with 3:52 remaining.

Run.

Run.

Run, first down. Two-minute timeout.

Run.

Run. Ohio State takes its final timeout.

Run, first down. Ballgame.

Including the sweet, sweet kneel-down in victory formation, Nebraska finished a November win over CFP contender Ohio State by running the ball seven straight times. Read that again and let that smile carry you to Black Friday (which I’ll get to in a minute).

Here’s what we’re not going to do in the wake of this game: cut it down or minimize the accomplishment.

I don’t care that Ohio State didn’t have their starting quarterback. That’s one of the top five programs in the country year in and year out. Their offensive line, their backs, their pass catchers, all three levels of their defense – no matter the position - they’ve collected an obscene amount of talent.

Oh yeah, and they have that Jeremiah Smith guy, too.

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Did the Buckeyes have some seriously bad vibes? Sure. Were they any worse than Oregon’s vibes? Or Washington’s? Isn’t this a better team than Illinois?

And most of all, this time they didn’t blow a double-digit fourth-quarter lead like they did to Indiana. They completed the mission this time.

Despite being without four starters, the Blackshirts shut down Ohio State's run game, allowing only 76 yards on 22 carries. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Also, don’t forget about how shorthanded the Huskers were. NU was without four of their best players on defense in cornerback Andrew Marshall, linebacker Owen Chambliss, defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, and edge Anthony Jones, Jr. That’s a lot of experience, leadership, and talent missing against a perennial national title contender. Rob Aurich’s bunch forced two turnovers anyway.

Finally, the streak. The 10-plus-year drought. Nebraska had lost 31 straight games to AP-ranked teams. Think about the missed opportunities along the way. This Husker program has faced far worse -ranked teams in that stretch since September 2016. Those other players and coaches had their chance, and they didn’t get it done. These guys did. That’s why we’re not poo-pooing this victory.

Previous versions of Nebraska had more favorable matchups, talent advantages, and, frankly, less pressure to perform. As each of the 31 ranked losses continued to pile up, the sheer quantity of failures had to wear on every member of the team.

Now, forever, this team will go down as the one that put the streak to bed and ended the embarrassment.

I had to say goodbye to South Stadium one last time as I left Memorial following the final home game of the season. | Cole Stukenholtz, HuskerMax

RIP OG South Stadium

It’s been a long time coming, and this OSU game was the last to feature the original South Stadium. Construction workers are already tearing it down as you read this. It’ll be rebuilt from the ground up in a much-needed upgrade.

There are mixed feelings about how the project will affect the next few years. The reseating. The reduced capacity for 2027. The tight timeline in a race to complete the job by kickoff of the 2028 season.

I watched my first Husker game from South Stadium in 1993. Nebraska rolled over North Texas 76-14 in the first game of the incredible 60-3 run to end Tom Osborne’s career. I sat in South Stadium as a college freshman in 2002. My last game in those seats was in 2010.

So many people and families and small Saturday-in-the-stands communities have memories of a lifetime from South Stadium.

Growth is hard. As Nebraska builds for the future, the past doesn’t have to be sad. If you have those happy (or sad) memories of South Stadium like I do, hold them close to your heart. They won’t leave you just because the old concrete leaves. Fandom survives all sorts of things, like massive construction projects and massive on-field failures.

Rest easy, South Stadium. You served us well.

Luke Lindenmeyer etched his name in the history books as Nebraska's single season tight end receptions leader. He now has 40 catches with two games remaining. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Lindenmeyer the Legend

Fifth-year senior Luke Lindenmeyer’s five catches and a touchdown not only helped Nebraska secure the victory, but he also set a new bar for tight ends. With 40 catches in 2026, he is now the single-season receptions leader in school history at the position.

Who did he pass? Austin Allen, who caught 38 passes in 2021. Lindenmeyer told the story postgame after his father shared it on social media during the game, about how the two met on Lindenmeyer’s visit in November 2021, when he committed to NU as a preferred walk-on out of La Vista. They snapped a picture together. And they stand atop the record books.

With two games to go, Lindenmeyer’s 74 career receptions are only eight behind Mike McNeill’s 82. He has a good chance to further cement his Husker legacy.

Now for God’s sake can you please beat Iowa??

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