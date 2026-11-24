

Nebraska needs to keep its foot on the gas.



With the Huskers slotted to face their rival following the biggest win of the Matt Rhule era, defensive coordinator Rob Aurich sees a team that is hungry to earn another. As he previewed NU's upcoming game at Iowa, here's a rundown of what Aurich had to say Tuesday . (Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas' Tuesday remarks can be found here).

Husker defensive back Victor Evans III after disrupting an Ohio State pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's defense has played well all year and enters its final regular-season game ranked eighth nationally in total defense. Sure, there are some chinks in the Huskers' armor, considering the injuries they've sustained, but Aurich sees a team hungry to earn a road victory against a ranked opponent.

Perhaps more importantly, he sees a team and defensive unit that still have something to prove.

“I think they want their eighth win,” Aurich said. “I think, if I honestly had to take stock of how I’m evaluating our group right now, which I always do, it’s Week 12. There’s been a lot of talk of where we are: are we in the playoff run, are we not? What does that look like? What are we truly playing for? Is it a better bowl game? I think our guys have tremendous self-pride in how we compete. I feel that from the group right now. Like, ‘Hey, let’s go play our best game.’

Jahsear Whittington will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That gets harder to do with each passing week as the Huskers continue to lose key players to injury. On top of that, they'll face an Iowa team ranked 13th nationally in the latest Associated Press poll.

Nebraska passed the test against Ohio State last week with its 31-28 win, but Iowa's identity as a program will challenge the Big Red at their very core. NU will once again rely on younger members of its defensive line to get the job done, and Aurich acknowledged that his defense will have to find ways to win without several of its vocal and statistical leaders on the field, including Jahsear Whittington. The junior defensive tackle injured a knee against Rutgers on Nov. 14 and will miss the rest of the season.

“I didn’t think we were as productive getting to the quarterback as we were when Jahsear was there,” Aurich said. “Jahsear’s activity allows a lot of secondary rush stuff to happen because he affects the quarterback. We miss that aspect of him. We’ve got to find ways to develop that.”

“We missed him a little bit; it’s hard to replace Jah,” he continued. “Same thing with Owen (Chambliss), (Andrew Marshall), and Anthony Jones. You don’t replace those guys; you find ways to win without them.”

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Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck celebrates a touchdown scored by the Hawkeyes against the Michigan Wolverines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska will face one of its toughest challenges of the season against an Iowa offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award in 2025 and is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2026 award.

“Their offensive line runs off the ball harder and faster than any other offensive line in the country, in my opinion,” Aurich said. “They sprint out of their stance; they sprint to hit. Tremendous movement on the interior, where the inertia of their drive phase, coming out of their zone game, a lot of the time, displaces the front line of the defense and dents you. And then, your linebackers and secondary fitters have to do a great job of taking those combos off, so you can play football at the line of scrimmage and not three or four yards deep.”

“Studying them, I’ve been very impressed with their ability to stay out of third and long,” he continued. “That’s something that will be critical to the game: first down and second down success. They know their formula for winning, and we certainly understand what we’ve got to do to go compete with that.”

Anthony Colandrea helped Nebraska run out the clock against Ohio State by converting two third downs with bootleg runs in the final three minutes. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As important as stopping Iowa's offense will be, Husker Nation knows the Blackshirts won't be solely responsible for winning the game. Aurich credited Nebraska's offense with making sure Ohio State didn't get one last shot with the ball during the final four minutes Saturday.

“Kudos to the offense,” Aurich said. “I thought that was an elite four-minute drive to close out the game. Football is the ultimate team game, and we’ve had some opportunities where we’ve had to lift up the offense, and the offense had a chance to lift us up. So, a lot of gratitude to that offensive staff for having a great plan and a great way to finish that game.”

“As we talk about our players, we had a tremendous test last week,” he continued. “And so, a bunch of different names were on that field that you guys haven’t seen throughout the entire year. So, when we talk about power of the roster, that’s what we’re talking about. People have got to step up when their numbers are called… Excited for the group that stepped up; excited to see us play a little bit cleaner this weekend.”

Against the Hawkeyes, the phrase "It takes a village" certainly applies. Judging by Aurich's tone, he'll have his group ready to play Friday. How well Nebraska prepares in the other two phases of the game will help determine whether the Huskers earn their eighth win.

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