On a chilly Black Friday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium, the #13 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes scored 24 unanswered points, including a 21-0 second half shutout, and dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-7. It was a game in which Nebraska’s failure to take advantage of opportunities combined with incredibly untimely turnovers turned an even contest at intermission into a second half blowout. It was the Husker’s fourth consecutive loss to the Hawkeyes and the 11th loss in the last 12 games against this foe. The first ten games in that stretch were one-score decisions, but the last two years have been back-to-back 24-point losses.

Don’t you have to win more games for it to be considered a rivalry? It’s a bit galling that Nebraska, through multiple coaches and players, continues to lay an egg against the opponent to the east. Especially since this Iowa team, now 10-2, seems to be a good, but not a great team. If they do qualify for the playoffs, I would be surprised to see them win more than one game.

In the first half, it appeared that Nebraska not only matched but were perhaps the more physical team on the field. But a series of mistakes and missed opportunities turned the tide. Trailing 10-7 with 2:09 in the half, Nebraska began a drive at their own 26-yard line and in four plays moved it 32 yards to the Iowa 42-yard line with :52 to play. Jamal Rule had been running well, and the shorter pass plays were effective. Another 15 yards puts you in decent field goal range, at worse. Instead, quarterback Anthony Colandrea launches a deep ball to a double-covered Jacory Barney that is intercepted at the Iowa 10. Missed opportunity #1. As a result, Nebraska trails at half for the first time all season.

Nebraska takes the second half kickoff and drives 62 yards in six plays to the Iowa 13-yard line. Colandrea then drops the ball after a fake to Rule that Iowa recovers at their 19-yard line. He wasn’t hit. He just dropped it. The first lost fumble in 12 games this season. Two turnovers by Colandrea in consecutive drives. Missed opportunity to take the lead #2. Fortunately, Iowa failed to score on both turnovers.

Nebraska’s next possession results in a three and out, but the punt is muffed by the returner and recovered at the Iowa 37-yard line for effectively a 53-yard gain in field position. Iowa rarely makes mistakes on special teams, and this was a generous gift. Four plays later, Nebraska turns the ball over on downs at the Iowa 35. Missed opportunity to take the lead #3. Iowa then drives 65 yards in 8 plays and takes the lead 17-7 with 1:19 left in the third.

Three chances to lead against a team that rarely makes mistakes, and just waits for their opponents to do so, and Nebraska obliged. With 13:43 left in the game, Iowa punts the ball and Barney returns the favor by muffing the punt and giving the ball to the Hawkeyes at the Nebraska 31-yard line. Turnover #3 and Iowa converts it for a 24-7 lead, and the game is effectively over. Nebraska turned the ball over again on downs at their own 46-yard line which Iowa converted for the final tally.

A game that was fairly even at intermission goes south with as the missed opportunities snowballed into a blowout. Nebraska surrenders 21 points on a fumble and two turnovers on downs. After going 4 for 7 on third down in the first half, the Huskers go 0 for 5 on third and 0 for 2 on fourth down in the second half. All Iowa has to do to beat Nebraska is wait around for Nebraska to implode, and the Huskers continue to cooperate with that game plan. Whatever goodwill was gained in the upset of Ohio State seems wasted a week later.

Speaking of wasted efforts, Jamal Rule rushed 18 times for 106 yards, the only player to have a 100-yard rushing game against Iowa this season. His 106 yards increased his season rushing total to 811 and he is just the third freshman running back to rush for at least 800 yards in a season. Rule also accounted for the only Nebraska score with his 21-yard TD gallop in the second quarter, his sixth rushing touchdown of the season and his seventh overall score. In the current era of big NIL contracts, please pony up the money to keep Rule a Husker as he will certainly garner some hefty offers in the portal.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) hands the ball to running back Jamal Rule (25). Credit: Dale Young- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Rule accounted for all but one of Nebraska’s 107-yard rushing total, as Colandrea netted minus 12 yards, with -10 on two sacks, and the rest of the Husker rushers netted just 13 yards. Overall, the Nebraska game plan of running the ball may well have worked without the turnovers and QB read mistakes.

Colandrea finished 19 of 29 passing for 153 yards with 90 of those yards coming from the two tight ends. Luke Lindenmeyer had six receptions for a career-high 63 yards, increasing his Nebraska season tight end record reception total to 46. Lindenmeyer not only leads all Big Ten tight ends in receptions, but he increased his career receptions total to 80 and is just two receptions shy of Mike McNeill’s NU career tight end receptions record of 82. Fellow tight end Carter Nelson had 2 catches for 27 yards.

The wide receiver corps once again struggled to get open and make meaningful contributions as Barney, Quinn Clark, Nyziah Hunter and Kwazi Gilmer combined for just 7 receptions for 48 yards. That kind of production won’t cut it. With Barney’s two catches, he tied Stanley Morgan Jr. for the longest streak of consecutive games with a catch in school history at 38. He also moved into the top 10 on the NU career receiving chart with 1,528 yards. That is a nice individual achievement but rings a bit hollow with the final game result.

The injury-riddled defense struggled with tackling but still held Iowa to 5 for 13 on third down and sacked the Hawkeye QB three times in the first half. The Iowa offensive line had only surrendered 10 sacks in the prior 11 games. Unfortunately, they failed to account for QB Hank Brown as a runner as he rushed for 48 net yards and scored three touchdowns.

I have repeatedly referred the Yards Per Point (YPP) metric in the droppings as a indication of offensive efficiency. Iowa had an outstanding 10.6 YPP on Friday while the Huskers struggled to a season’s worst YPP of 37.1. That will get you beat almost every time.

Danny Odem III led all defenders with 10 stops, which is troubling when your leading tackler is a defensive back. Safety Dwayne McDougle added 6 tackles including his first career sack in the first quarter, but he was unable to finish the game due to injury. Nickel back Donovan Jones (5 tackles) had a tackle for loss for his 10th TFL of the season. He entered the game ranked third nationally among defensive backs in tackles for loss. The Blackshirts did manage 8 TFLs in the game. Cam Lenhardt contributed 6 tackles and Vincent Shavers (who was a game-time decision) added five and he played courageously while hurting. In all, five of the top seven tacklers were players in the secondary. Kade Pierzak and Williams Nwaneri each had a sack and the defensive pressure was solid for a half. If ever there was a feel-good story on this disheartening day, it was Dylan Parrott, a former cancer patient in the children’s hospital that overlooks the field, getting a tackle in Kinnick Stadium.

Special teams were marked by the two muffed punts. The bad was the fumbled punt by Jacory Barney and the good was the punt fumble recovery by Jamir Conn. Archie Wilson outpunted his counterpart averaging 48.0 yards on five boots with three placed inside the 20. The kickoff team yielded just one 29-yard return to speedster Braeden Jackson, and the Huskers wisely took the ball at the 25-yard line on all but one kickoff return of their own. With more confidence in placekicking, the Huskers may have been able to attempt a couple of field goals but chose to make attempts on 4th down instead.

Another loss to Iowa sours whatever progress one could find in a 7-5 campaign, especially since it was the fewest points scored on offense and the most points yielded on defense for the entire season. The season will more likely be remembered by the mid-season meltdowns and the Black Friday blowout than for breaking the loss streak to ranked opponents. Even the brief entry into the #25 spot of the playoff rankings didn’t age really well. Despite what was perceived as a difficult schedule, every game was winnable with more consistent and complementary play. Perhaps it’s the emotions of the moment, but it just doesn’t feel like progress was made in the fourth year under Matt Rhule. We’ll see what happens in the bowl game, and we certainly need the extra practices the bonus game provides. The next step is having all the players of the incoming class sign their commitments this week and figure out who will be the offensive coordinator next season. Rhule may also want to consider whether he is committed to special team’s coordinator Brett Maher as well. The portal will also provide a roster shakeup as college football continues to morph into big money and mercenaries. I trust I am safe in assuming the sun will come up tomorrow. Go Big Red!!

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