Nebraska Football Announces 11 New Single-Digit Earners for the 2026 Season

The fourth iteration of Matt Rhule's Nebraska football team has announced its single-digit earners for the 2026 season.

While a few players maintained their status from a year ago, 11 new players joined the fold, including four transfers. Rhule started the tradition in 2023, originally selecting 10 Husker football players who “best represent what it means to be a Nebraska Cornhusker.” However, that number has grown in 2026.

Here's every player NU named Saturday morning ahead of the 2026 season, listed in numerical order.

Owen Chambliss during a pre-fall camp media shoot. | Nebraska Athletics

No. 0: Senior Linebacker Owen Chambliss

Arguably the most noteworthy transfer portal addition NU made on the defensive side of the ball, Owen Chambliss, will wear No. 0 for the Big Red in 2026. As a junior at San Diego State a season ago, Chambliss recorded 110 tackle, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

Heading into his fourth collegiate season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound linebacker will look to lead Nebraska's defense as the assumed Green Dot recipient this fall. His experience in Rob Aurich's defensive scheme was attractive upon arrival, but his inclusion as a single-digit earner proves he'll be a big factor for the Huskers in 2026.

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter gains 36 yards against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No. 1: Senior Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter

Nebraska's leading wide receiver from a season ago, Nyziah Hunter, will be sporting a new number this fall. After catching 43 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns a season ago, Hunter was one of 11 new single-digit recipients in 2026. He'll be wearing No. 1 for the Big Red.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound pass-catcher started in 12 games for the Huskers in 2025 before sitting out in the bowl game against Utah due to injury. This fall, he'll look to pick up where he left off a season ago, possibly improving on the numbers he saw during his first year in Lincoln.

Jahsear Whittington 2026 studio shot | Nebraska Athletics

No. 1: Junior Defensive Lineman Jahsear Whittington

Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington is one of three Husker defensive linemen that will be wearing a single-digit in 2026. After joining the Big Red in January, the 6-foot, 270-pound interior defender has earned a ton of praise.

To this point in his career, Whittington has seen action in 14 games while earning one start. After gaining some significant weight over the offseason, he'll presumably be a vocal and statistical leader for the Huskers' defensive line this fall.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. celebrates after scoring a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Michigan on Sept. 20, 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No. 2: Junior Wide Receiver Jacory Barney Jr.

Coming in at No. 2 for the second straight season is Jacory Barney Jr., who caught 45 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. On top of his production as a wide receiver, the then-sophomore recorded 545 combined kick return yards on special teams, while carrying the ball five times for an additional 20 yards. In total, Barney accounted for 1,049 all-purpose yards across 13 games.

Through two seasons, the Florida City, Florida, native has surpassed 1,900 career all-purpose yards and was named an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Return Specialist in 2025. Since joining the Big Red, Barney has appeared in all 26 games Nebraska has played while earning 17 starts.

Cam Lenhardt prepares for the snap against the Michigan Wolverines. | @cam11lenhardt/Instagram

No. 2: Senior Edge Cam Lenhardt

In the modern era of college football, it's rare to see a college football player stay at the same school he chose out of high school for this long. However, Cam Lenhardt bleeds Husker red through and through.

Making the move from No. 11 to No. 2, the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder heads into his fourth season in Lincoln looking to return to the form showed in 2023. That fall Lenhardt was named an Honorable-Mention Freshman All-American after recording 16 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks

Kwazi Gilmer during a spring football practice in 2026. | @huskerfootball/Instagra

No. 3: Junior Wide Receiver Kwazi Gilmer

UCLA transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer will wear No. 3 for Nebraska in 2026. In two seasons with the Bruins before joining the Big Red, Gilmer totaled 880 yards and six touchdowns on 81 catches.

Bringing proven production with him from Los Angeles, Gilmer is expected to be in the mix for leading NU in receiving yardage this fall. Regardless of if he does or not, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher will assumedly be a main stay within the wide receiver rotation, having started in 19 games to this point in his career.

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner rushes for no gain against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No. 4: Senior Wide Receiver Janiran Bonner

Wearing No. 4 for the second straight season will be senior wide receiver Janiran Bonner, who played in one game in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury. The Ellenwood, Georgia, native has been a member of the Husker football program since signing with the Big Red in 2022. Heading into his final season of college football, Bonner has appeared in 26 games while earning six starts.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Bonner is expected to fill a unique role in NU's offense in 2026. He arrived in Lincoln as a four-star wide receiver recruit before transitioning to fullback in 2023. A year later, the Huskers moved him back to wide receiver, where he'll remain this fall. However, don't be surprised if he takes reps as an in-line tight end, slot receiver, or ball carrier in Nebraska's backfield over the coming months. For now, all you need to know is that he's expected to be a Swiss Army Knife for the Big Red.

Jamir Conn during his pre-fall camp photo shoot. | Nebraska Athletics

No. 4: Senior Defensive Back Jamir Conn

Jamir Conn has made a name for himself over the offseason and his inclusion as a single-digit earner only solidifies that further. Conn transferred from Southern Illinois ahead of the 2025 season and saw action in all 13 games for Nebraska a year ago, though it is worth noting the majority of his playing time came on special teams.

In 2026, that changes. Conn will start at safety for the Big Red against Ohio in Week 1. However, it isn't his first time being trusted in a starting defensive back role. Before arriving in Lincoln, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back saw action in 23 games while earning 11 starts. This fall, he'll look to help the Huskers continue their momentum in pass defense while seeing a significant increase in workload from a season ago.

Anthony Jones | Nate Donlevy, UCLA Athletics

No. 5: Senior Edge Anthony Jones

Another UCLA transfer will wear a single digit for the Big Red, though Anthony Jones' comes on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defender totaled 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, and 1.5 sacks for the Bruins a season ago.

Heading into his fifth season of college football, Jones has made stops at four other Big Ten programs before arriving in Lincoln. However, NU's staff seems to believe they've added a player capable of energizing their defensive front in 2026. Having played in 37 games with 14 starts, expect Jones to hit the ground running this fall.

Nebraska wide receiver Roman Mangini at the 9-11 Memorial Thursday ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl. | Nebraska Athletics

No. 6: Senior Wide Receiver Roman Mangini

Possibly the most surprise-worthy player included on the list is senior wide receiver Roman Mangini. The Mesa, Arizona native joined Nebraska's program as a member of the 2022 recruiting class and has seen action in 16 games through his first four years.

Mangini is listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds ahead of the 2026 season; however, the coaching staff knows that you can't measure heart. Despite his lack of size, Mangini has impacted this program in ways not many others have since 2022. He'll presumably be rewarded with a key role in the locker room for the Big Red this fall.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No. 7: Senior Defensive Back Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall transferred in from Idaho a season ago and turned himself into arguably the most impactful portal addition the Huskers had. After starting in all 13 games Nebraska played in 2025, Marshall was selected as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recipient in his first season in Lincoln.

Marshall recorded 45 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups last fall. In 2026, he'll look to improve his numbers before potentially earning a shot at the NFL. However, should he choose, he can return to Lincoln for his fifth season in 2027.

Donovan Jones celebrates his interception against Northwestern. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No. 8: Junior Defensive Back Donovan Jones

Nebraska native Donovan Jones burst onto the scene in 2025, earning the first 11 starts of his collegiate career while seeing action in all 13 games the Huskers played. Through two season with the Big Red, however, he's played in a total of 18 games.

After wearing No. 37 a season ago, Jones will now rock No. 8 in 2026. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder will start at nickel for Nebraska against Ohio in Week 1. He'll be expected to pick up where he left off a season ago after totaling 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups in 2025.

Luke Lindenmeyer works for yards after catch in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No. 8: Senior Tight End Luke Lindenmyer

It make take some time for fans to adjust to seeing Nebraska native Luke Lindenmeyer not wearing No. 44 for the Huskers this fall. After being nominated as a single-digit earner in 2026, Lindenmeyer will now wear No. 8.

Lindenmeyer was selected as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten tight end in 2025. In his final season of college football, the former walk-on will look to have another productive season before a potential shot at the NFL.

Nebraska defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel forces a fumble from Houston Christian's Jake Weir. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Additional Notes

Riley Van Poppel, who wore No. 5 a season ago, is making the move back to No. 44 this fall. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior defender started three games for Nebraska in 2025.

Junior linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. will now wear No. 10 for NU. Despite receiving enough votes to retain his No. 9 jersey, he elected to let other teammates be honored.

Starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea also received enough votes to earn a single-digit; however, the former Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year decided to continue wearing No. 10.

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