How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Ohio with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The time for offseason talk is over — there's college football to be played.

If you're the Nebraska football team, there's nothing better to hear. That's because the last time anyone saw the Huskers on the gridiron they witnessed a team and program flailing in a late-season stretch with four losses in its final five games. The final three contests were brutal, losing 37-10 to Penn State, 40-16 to Iowa and getting dropped 44-22 to No. 15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

As a result, head coach Matt Rhule went shopping in the transfer portal, constructing a roster he hopes can deliver the signature season that all NU supporters envisioned when he was hired. Despite getting stiffed by Kenny Minchey for Kentucky, the Huskers did a nice job of pivoting to reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea. Returning center Justin Evans leads a rebuilt offensive line formed by experience. Plus, Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney Jr. lead an impressive group of pass catchers that was bolstered with UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer.

On the defensive side, Rhule turns to Rob Aurich, who crafted one of the country's best defenses at San Diego State in both 2024 and 2025. Star linebacker Owen Chambliss followed Aurich from SDSU and looks to reinvigorate a front seven that was thoroughly outplayed in the back half of 2025. Junior Donovan Jones is expected to build on a promising sophomore campaign and joins All-Big Ten honorable mention corner Andrew Marshall in the secondary. SDSU transfer Dwayne McDougle III and Rex Guthrie will share one of two safety spots, but NU's backend has the potential to be leaky early in the year as they break in two new starters.

The incoming 2027 recruiting class is loaded for Nebraska, but they've spent like a team that should get to eight or nine wins. That starts Saturday by taking care of business against an overmatched opponent.

Here's all you need to know for Nebraska's first-ever meeting with Ohio.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Ohio (0-0, 0-0 MAC)

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Ohio (0-0, 0-0 MAC) When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Where: Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE

Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE Time: 11 a.m. CDT

11 a.m. CDT Watch: FS1

FS1 Odds: Nebraska (-23.5) | O/U: 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Nebraska (-23.5) | O/U: 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) TV Talent: Eric Collins (PxP), Spencer Tillman (Analyst)

Eric Collins (PxP), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates Radio Talent: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay More (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline)

Ohio's John Hauser was promoted from interim to full-time head coach after leading the Bobcats to a Frisco Bowl win in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio Scout

Head Coach

John Hauser | Entering 1st Full Season as Head Coach

1-0 at Ohio & as Head Coach

2025 Frisco Bowl Victory

Previous assistant at Ohio, Miami (OH), The Citadel, Wayne State (Mich.) & Northern Illinois

2025 Finish

W, 17-10, vs. UNLV in 2025 Frisco Bowl

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 9-4 (6-2 MAC, T-2nd)

9-4 (6-2 MAC, T-2nd) National Awards: 1x First Team Freshman All-American

1x First Team Freshman All-American All-MAC: 2x First Team, 4x Second Team, 3x Third Team.

All-Time Series

First Meeting

Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos takes over for the Bobcats offense after being the backup for the previous two seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Nick Poulos | QB | Gr. | The 6-foot-5 signal call and former El Camino CC transfer finally gets his shot as the starting quarterback for the Bobcats after sitting behind Parker Navarro for the past two seasons.

Duncan Brune | RB | Jr. | The German running back posted 585 rushing yards in 2025 for third-most on the team and looks to receive the bulk of carries to start out 2026.

Charlie Christopher | LB | Soph | Made starts in six of his 13 appearances as a freshman last season with 63 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks; returns as the Bobcats' leading tackler from 2025.

DJ Walker | S | R-Jr | One of two defensive captains last season, the Pennsylvania native enters 2026 set for his third-straight year starting after 61 tackles, six TFLs and two interceptions in 2025.

Michael Molnar | LB | R-Sr | Returns to Ohio for his final season of college football after posting 73 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks in just eight games last year.

Nehemiah Dukes | DL | Sr. | Started all 13 games for the Bobcats in his first season after transferring from Youngstown State; expected to lead the effort up front for Ohio after totaling one sack and two tackles for loss.

Eian Pugh | WR | R-Sr. | Expected to lead a receivers group that was decimated with departures over the offseason; tallied six catches for 75 yards in only five games last season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Victor Rosa | RB | Gr. | Combined for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons at UConn, but tallied just 224 yards in 2024 and 2025 before transferring to Ohio.

CJ Dawson II | OL | Sr. | The Bobcats have to find similar success with Davis in finding offensive lineman transferring up to the FBS level; the 6-foot-2 Ohio native was All-Big South Honorable Mention in the second of his two seasons at Gardner-Webb.

Eli Thompson | S | Jr. | One of the more notable transfers this offseason for Ohio, the former Holy Cross safety grabbed four interceptions while recording 85 tackles and 5.5 TFLs in 2025.

KJ Sejour | DB | Transfer | Only a redshirt freshman in 2026, the Chattanooga transfer started all 12 games with 41 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups.

Tyler Gillison | DL | Gr. | Initally came out as one of the top high school prospects in Ohio, but struggled to find substantial playing time in four combined seasons between Cincinnati and Michigan State.

Former All-MAC quarterback Parker Navarro graduated after scoring 23 touchdowns and nearly 3,200 combined yards in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Parker Navarro | QB | Graduated | Two-year starter for the Bobcats that was named Second Team All-MAC in 2025 after throwing for nearly 2,400 yards, running for over 800 and combining for 23 total touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura | RB | Graduated | Tallied nearly 1,400 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns in his final college season; became the fifth Bobcat to record over 3,000 career rushing yards while making the All-MAC First Team.

Chase Hendricks | WR | Transfer | Became just the fourth player in Ohio football history to tally over 1,000 yards in a single season and he leveraged that success in transferring to Cal for the 2026 campaign.

Rodney Harris II | WR | Transfer | Started in 24 games over his last two years at Ohio, including 419 receiving yards and two scores in 2025 before transferring to Oklahoma State over the offseason.

Jalen Thomeson | S | Transfer | Led the Bobcats defense with 86 tackles and seven tackles for loss with one interception in 2025 before making his way to San Diego State.

Adonis Williams Jr. | S | Graduated | Racked up 80 total tackles (second on team) and four tackles for loss in his final college season.

Anas Luqman | DL | Transfer | The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman paced the Ohio defense last season with nine tackles for loss while adding four sacks and six quarterback hurries before transferring to UConn.

Jay Crable | DE | Transfer | Earned second team All-MAC honors after recording a team-high six sacks and eight TFLs as a redshirt sophomore in Athens last year.

Shedrick Rhodes Jr. | OT | Graduated | Spent this first three college seasons at Ohio before transferring to Rutgers for 2024. Came back to Athens to start in all 13 games for the Bobcats in 2025 to wrap up his college career.

Davion Weatherspoon | OG | Graduated | The Detroit native started 27 games in his last two college season while earning All-MAC First Team honors as a team offensive captain in 2025.

Nick Marinaro | C | Graduated | Spent one year at Ohio, earning All-MAC Third Team accolades following four seasons at Dartmouth.

Jordon Jones | OT | Transfer | Named Second Team All-MAC after helping the Bobcats lead the MAC in rushing yards per game with 227.4; now at Troy after transferring over the offseason.

Outlook

With a program-best 40-14 record over the last four seasons, Ohio has proven to be one of the Group of 6's most stable and successful programs, but that hasn't stopped the Bobcats from experiencing coaching turmoil that plagues nearly every non-Power Four school.

After the sudden retirement of legendary head coach Frank Solich, Tim Albin was charged with following his mentor and it didn't start well with a 3-9 record in 2021. However, Albin righted the ship, churning out three-straight 10-win seasons with a MAC title in 2024 to cap things off. Unsurprisingly, that success led to Albin's hiring at Charlotte and paving the way for the promotion of Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Brian Smith to the top spot.

The Ohio Bobcats machine didn't miss a beat as the program finished 8-4 and fell one tiebreaker short of another MAC Championship game appearance. However, Smith's tenure would end up being shortlived as he was put on leave after the regular season before being fired nearly three weeks later as the university cited "serious professional misconduct and...activities that reflect unfavorably on the University." That opened the door for defensive coordinator John Hauser, who leveraged the Cure Bowl victory over UNLV into the permanent head coach role.

Ohio safety DJ Walker (2) returns in 2026 to lead a Bobcats defense that is expected to be the team's strength. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hauser appears to have to work cut out for him as he was charged with putting together a competitive roster in the midst of a changing landscape that sees Ohio with limited resources as a MAC school. Despite owning one of, if not the best offense in the conference in 2025, the Bobcats lost nearly every major contributor.

Parker Navarro threw for nearly 2,400 yards and ran for 800 more while scoring 23 touchdowns in an all-conference campaign, but he's gone after exhausting his eligibility. The same goes for star running back Sieh Bangura who tallied 1,400 rushing yards and 15 scores as he landed on the All-MAC First Team. Wide receiver Chase Hendricks transferred to Cal after becoming just the fourth player in program history to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Plus, starting receiver Rodney Harris II made his way to Oklahoma State and the entire offensive line graduated.

Defensively, Hauser lost two of his best players in safeties Jalen Thomeson (San Diego State) and Adonis Williams Jr. (Graduation) while saying goodbye to both sack leader Jay Crable (FAU) and TFL leader Anas Luqman (UConn).

Fortunately, the defense appears to be in better shape heading into the 2026 season opener. Returning safety DJ Walker will be the man to watch after grabbing two picks and six tackles for loss in 2025. Linebacker Charlie Christopher returns after a standout freshman season that saw him record 63 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. Michael Molnar returns to Ohio for his final season of college football after posting 73 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks in just eight games last year.

Hauser dipped into the transfer portal to aid his secondary as he brought in former Holy Cross safety Eli Thompson and Chattanooga standout KJ Sejour. Tyler Gillison brings Power Four experience to the Bobcats as the defensive lineman struggled to find big playing time at both Cincinnati and Michigan State.

Ohio running back Duncan Brune will be a starter in the backfield after totaling over 500 rushing yards in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Bobcats will be led by starting quarterback Nick Poulos. The 6-foot-5 signal caller played in just two games at El Camino CC in 2023 before transferring to Ohio where backed up Navarro for the previous two seasons. He'll be supported by returning running back Duncan Brune as the German put up over 500 rushing yards last season as the backup. Victor Rosa comes from UConn to provide depth in the backfield while Gardner-Webb transfer CJ Dawson II leads a revamped offensive line.

The MAC should be proud to have a program like Ohio who continues to find different ways of winning year-after-year. However, this season could be the ultimate test. After Nebraska, the Bobcats host defending Conference USA champion Jacksonville State, face South Alabama on the road and then return to Athens to battle Stonehill. That's not a cakewalk when you're faced with breaking in an entirely new offensive line with a receiving core that's also rebuilding. The defense should be fine, but the floor with this team is dangerously low.

Give me Nebraska to start out the 2026 campaign with a bang by covering the 23.5-point spread and hitting the over.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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