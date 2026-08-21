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Sixteen days before the start of Nebraska's 2026 season, fifth-year senior center Justin Evans was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic. The New Jersey native has started 31 games as a Husker and enters the fall regarded as one of the top interior prospects ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.



The recognition announced Thursday only reinforces that notion.

The Preseason All-America Second Team List



Evans was one of 15 players from Big Ten schools included on the first- or second-team list. Five of the 10 offensive linemen selected came from Nebraska or one of its conference opponents.

The SEC led all conferences with 19 selections across both teams, while the Big 12 and ACC each had six. Notre Dame, which has a scheduling agreement with the ACC but remains independent, had three selections of its own.

QB- Dante Moore (Oregon)

RB- Jadan Baugh (Florida)

RB- Mark Fletcher (Miami)

WR- Charlie Becker (Indiana)

WR- Deuce Robinson (Florida State)

TE- Terrance Carter (Texas Tech)

OT- Trevor Goosby (Texas)

OT- Trevor Lauck (Iowa)

OG- Shadre Hurst (Houston)

OG- Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)

C- Justin Evans (Nebraska)

Nebraska center Justin Evans during the Huskers' 2025 game vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Why Evans Was Included on the List

Evans' selection isn't difficult to understand when looking at what he accomplished in 2025. He started all 13 games while helping pave the way for Emmett Johnson to become the Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Johnson was also named a first-team All-American after totaling 1,821 all-purpose yards.

Nebraska's offensive line allowed 33 sacks as a unit a year ago. According to Pro Football Focus, however, Evans wasn't responsible for a single one of them. Now, he'll enter 2026 with 31 career starts and more than 1,900 collegiate snaps under his belt, making him a deserving choice to land on The Athletic's list.

For Nebraska, there's a chance Evans becomes the first offensive lineman drafted by an NFL team since Cam Jurgens was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Last fall, Jurgens was named to the Pro Bowl team and is now one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Offensive line coach Geep Wade | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU's 2026 Offensive Line

Under first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade, Evans will look to quarterback a unit that intends to take a significant step forward this fall. Wade's Georgia Tech offensive line surrendered just nine sacks in 2025. Under Donovan Raiola, NU allowed nine against Minnesota alone.

The Big Red's projected starting unit and depth behind it are noticeably bigger than in years past. Elijah Pritchett, expected to start at left tackle, stands 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, while projected starting left guard Paul Mubenga checks in at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds.

Evans, listed at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, will be joined by Iowa State transfer Brendan Black at right guard. At right tackle, Nebraska is expected to turn to either returning starter Gunnar Gottula, who stands 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, or South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade, who checks in at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds.

Nebraska center Justin Evans prepares to snap the ball against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What This Means for Evans, Nebraska

Evans has continued to prove people wrong throughout his career. In fact, 247Sports' original scouting profile listed him as a defensive tackle. No one, not even Evans, could've predicted he'd be at this point entering 2026. However, here he is.

For the Huskers to take a step forward in the win-loss column this fall, it'll likely start at the line of scrimmage, with their second-team All-American center running point. Viewed as perhaps the top draft prospect on NU's entire roster, the fifth-year offensive lineman can be expectef to continue offering what he always has: reliability.

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