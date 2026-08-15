Matt Rhule Talks Biggest Storylines After First Major Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team came out of the first scrimmage of fall camp "pretty unscathed," as described by the Huskers' head coach.

That was priority No. 1 for a football team looking to take another step forward as a program this fall. However, far more happened Saturday morning than simply avoiding the injury bug.

During the Big Red's ninth practice of the fall, NU ran 120 plays while focusing on situational football, including goal-line and two-minute drill scenarios. In addition, the coaching staff was able to identify a few players who have been exceeding expectations.

Here's the latest on the Nebraska football program after two weeks of fall camp.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Update on the Running Back Room

After Emmett Johnson headed off to the NFL, Nebraska's running back room enters 2026 with a collective total of one collegiate start. Despite the lack of experience, Rhule suggested the group performed well Saturday, when defenders were allowed to tackle them for the first time.

“I thought they all did a nice job out there today,” he said. “Blitz pickup was good. No balls on the ground. Caught the ball out of the backfield. Ran the ball well. So, we’ll just have to watch the tape and see where we can improve at that position.”

Perhaps most important of all was that the group took care of the football. Johnson fumbled just once on 251 carries last season, and that's the sort of ratio any coach would be glad to see become a trend.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

How the Offense Performed

As for the offense overall, Rhule said there are "things to clean up."

“I tell our guys, two things can be true," he said. "They’ve done a nice job through nine practices. They’ve come a long way, but there’s a long, long way to go. So, whether it's snap counts, cadences, shifts, motions, trades, communication on defense, that will all, hopefully, continue to improve each day.”

That's exactly what fall camp is for. If there are any glaring concerns after nine practices, the coaches aren't saying so.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich | Nebraska Athletics

A Simple Goal Throughout the Scrimmage

The Cornhuskers were obviously hoping to find out who could play, but Rhule said Saturday's scrimmage was focused on the basics.

“We’re not trying to outscheme each other,” he said. “We’re trying to go out there and see who can block and tackle, which at the end of the day is the epitome of football.”

Nebraska struggled at times to do both in 2025. In an attempt to do better this fall, his team is zeroing in on the simplest parts of the game.

Jacory Barney Jr. fields a punt last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Budding Star on Special Teams?

In addition to kicking field goals and practicing punts, NU worked a bit of the return game Saturday. Rhule clearly likes having Jacory Barney back for another year.

“We had a punt period in the middle, and the guys have been good,” Rhule said. “We think we have as fine a returner as there is in the country in Jacory, and we have to put enough people around him to do a good job.”

Barney has 839 return yards and 931 receiving yards to his credit as he enters his junior season. He's a dynamic element that NU is working to unleash in a big way on special teams yet again.

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner scores against Illinois in 2024. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Impact of Janiran Bonner's Return

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Janiran Bonner is back after suffering a season-ending injury last August. Echoing what offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said Friday, Rhule welcomed the return of the versatile player everyone calls Wood.

“When he got hurt last year, obviously, it was frustrating for us all,” said Rhule. “With Wood, it’s not just football. It’s who he is. He’s just one of those guys. Just one of those guys that people rally around and believe in. So, to see him back out there is great.”

Bonner plays a variety of positions on offense. Holgorsen not only has his best run-blocking wideout back in the fold, but the team is getting back one of its leaders as well.

Defensive back Danny Odem | Nebraska Athletics

How Freshman Cornerback Danny Odem is Progressing

The highest-ranked player in NU's 2026 recruiting class, Danny Odem, has long been viewed as a player capable of starting right away for the Big Red. Rhule sees it too, though the true freshman must battle with older players in the room.

“Danny lines up and expects to make a play on the ball,” Rhule said. “He hasn’t played any college football yet, so he needs reps. He’s taking those reps. He likes football. He’s smart, but he’s competitive.”

“Any time you play a freshman at a position, you have to be willing to help them through some things,” Rhule continued. “But mentally, he’s a lion. He attacks. When the ball's in the air, he tries to go get it.



"We’re winning those 50-50 balls on the outside, and the corners are playing really well. Danny’s no exception to that. ”

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