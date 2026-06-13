What Makes Nebraska's Justin Evans One of the Top Centers in the 2027 NFL Draft

Every offense starts up front, and for Nebraska, Justin Evans is the guy.

Entering 2026, the rising senior from New Jersey has already logged more than 1,900 career snaps and made 31 starts for the Big Red. Under Matt Rhule, he's quietly developed into one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

Now, after helping pave the way for an All-American running back and allowing zero sacks in 2025, Evans enters the season as one of the top center prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Here's the latest on one of NU's most under-the-radar, yet most important, players entering the fall.

Evans' Impressive Draft Stock

According to Pro Football Focus, the Nebraska center enters the 2026 season as the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. With more than 1,900 career snaps and experience at both guard and center, Evans offers the combination of versatility and experience scouts love.

Last season, he took over as the Huskers' starting center and elevated his game in the process. The New Jersey native allowed zero sacks in 13 starts while helping anchor an offense that produced the best running back in the Big Ten. For a Nebraska offensive line that surrendered 33 sacks as a unit, the center position was never the problem. It's difficult to understand how much more productive the Big Red could've been if his teammates followed suit.

Evans is currently ranked alongside Iowa's Kade Pieper and Oregon's Lapani Laloulu, two players who earned first-team All-America honors in 2025. If he continues his current trajectory, Evans could soon find himself in that same conversation as a result. Doing so would almost certainly lock him into a pro contract next year.

Nebraska center Justin Evans prepares to snap the ball against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Versatility and Why it Matters

Evans arrived in Lincoln as an under-the-radar recruit. In fact, 247Sports' original scouting profile listed him as a defensive tackle. Few could have predicted he would develop into one of the top interior offensive line prospects in college football as a result.

The New Jersey native redshirted in 2022 while being named Nebraska's co-Offensive Scout of the Year. The next fall, he appeared in all 12 games and recorded his first five starts. By 2024, he'd secured a starting role at left guard, doing so in all 13 games. A year ago, he made the transition to center and turned in the best season of his career.

The ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line is highly valued in the NFL. In a league where roster spots are limited, players capable of filling multiple roles provide significant value. In simple terms, NU's center will benefit from that.

Nebraska offensive linemen, from left, Teddy Prochazka, Rocco Spindler, Justin Evans and Hentry Lutovsky. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU's 2026 Starting Group

Nebraska's offensive line enters 2026 looking much different than it did a year ago.

While the Huskers return plenty of experience, the size of the projected starting five is what immediately stands out. Evans, listed at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, is expected to be flanked by Brendan Black (6-foot-4, 320) and Paul Mubenga (6-foot-5, 315) on either side.

At tackle, Elijah Pritchett is set to return for his second season in Lincoln, while Tree Babalade is expected to take over on the opposite side. Pritchett is listed at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, while Babalade slots in at 6-foot-5, 330.

With Geep Wade now overseeing the room, expectations are high for the group. As the lone player who started his collegiate career in Lincoln, Evans will undoubtedly be the leader of it.

Recent Husker Draft Picks on the Offensive Line

In the last ten seasons, Nebraska has only managed to produce three NFL Draft picks along the offensive line. The most recent being Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Last fall, Jurgens was named to the Pro Bowl team. Currently, he's one of the highest-paid centers in the entire league.

The 2021 NFL Draft saw two Husker offensive lineman hear their names called on day three. Brenden Jaimes was selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers, while Matt Farniok was taken in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys. Jaimes spent four seasons on the active roster before signing to the New England Patriots practice squad last fall. Farniok spent two seasons in the league and now plays for the Columbus Aviators in the UFL.

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What Evans Needs to Do to Join the List

Frankly, Evans just needs to continue doing what he's already done. Over the last three seasons, he's steadily progressed, and as a redshirt senior, he'll be expected to do so again. Allowing zero sacks across 13 games is no easy feat, especially in the Big Ten.

A similar performance in 2026 would likely keep him near the top of draft boards heading into April. On the field, Evans has established himself as one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the conference. Off the field, he's viewed in a similar light. Character alone won't get a player drafted, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

Between Evans, Elijah Pritchett, and Brendan Black, NU could realistically have multiple offensive linemen selected or signed at the next level following this fall. For that to happen, the Huskers' protection unit will need to take the step forward many expect.

If they do, Evans will be at the center of Nebraska's success. And if the Big Red's offensive line reaches its potential, NFL teams will begin to take notice like they used to all those years ago.