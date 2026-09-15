'If You Want the Ball More, Then Be a Better Player': Dana Holgorsen Challenges His Wide Receivers to Improve

Dana Holgorsen's offense is doing Dana Holgorsen things to start the 2026 season for the Big Red.

In fact, through Week 2, Nebraska boasts the 14th-best offense in the country in yards per game and the second-highest mark in the Big Ten. Even so, Holgorsen is well aware of several areas in which the Huskers need to improve.

Holgorsen met with the media Tuesday, discussing those areas and previewing NU's upcoming matchup with the sixth-ranked team in the FCS, North Dakota. Here's everything the Huskers' offensive coordinator said at the mic.

Anthony Colandrea scrambles against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen challenged Nebraska's offense to be more efficient with the football heading into Week 2. Anthony Colandrea had completed just 56% of his passes against Ohio on Sept. 5, but that number took a noteworthy jump Saturday night against Bowling Green.

Colandrea completed 20 of his 24 passing attempts for 222 yards and four scores in NU's 56-7 victory. Holgorsen said he was pleased with both Colandrea's and TJ Lateef's accuracy.



“I thought the completion percentage should be higher and it was,” he said. “So, (I’m) happy with that.”

Holgorsen also noted that the Huskers' yards-per-play mark was the best it has been since he took over play-calling in November 2024.



“I think we ended up at like 8.4 or something like that.”

Jamal Rule runs for a touchdown against Bowling Green during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen still wants to see improvements along the offensive line. Through the first two weeks, the Huskers' protection unit has been charged by Pro Football Focus with five quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits, and two sacks.



“Anthony got hit a few too many times,” Holgorsen said.

Despite that, the Big Red managed to accumulate 546 yards of offense in Week 2. On 69 offensive plays, they faced just eight third-down attempts.



“The thing I liked more than anything was the lack of critical downs,” he said. “We did a really nice job of converting on second down.”

Jacory Barney Jr. catches a pass for a touchdown against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is off to a hot start, with 204 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns through NU's first two games. However, he's also been responsible for two would-be touchdowns being called back for blocking-related infractions.

"We'll probably do a few drills this week to emphasize that," Holgorsen said. "I'm tired of touchdowns coming off the board."

Mekhi Nelson carries the ball during the season opener against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As good as Barney and the rest of NU's wide receiver room have been, a noteworthy portion of the Huskers' passing game has come from Nebraska's running backs. Of the Huskers' 557 passing yards, 185 have come from Nebraska's ball carriers, as have three of the team's eight passing touchdowns.

Running back Mekhi Nelson is Nebraska's second-leading receiver.

"They've all (Husker running backs) done some good things in the passing game," Holgorsen said. "I don't know what the stats are or anything like that, but I feel comfortable with all three of those guys in there... It certainly helps having those guys as a threat."

Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A good share of the production has come from screen passes, which Holgorsen believes he "probably needs to call a few more of," considering that every time he calls one, "it hits."

He praised the wide receiver room and offensive line for their ability and willingness to block defenders a good distance downfield

On Mekhi Nelson's touchdown reception against Ohio, Holgorsen said, "15, 20 yards down the field, there's four receivers locked on to four defensive backs." He also noted that's how the Huskers are coming up with so many explosive plays.

Nyziah Hunter is pushed out of bounds against Bowling Green Falcons cornerback Nick Sawyer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers have averaged nearly 7.5 yards per play through two weeks, but that has come with very little from wide receiver Nyziah Hunter.

When asked about Hunter's lack of production, Holgorsen said, "I think we have a collection of kids that, one, deserve the ball, but two, feel like they want the ball to help the team win."

He then challenged Hunter to "go be a great player," stating that doing so begins at practice. "If you want the ball more, then be a better player," he continued. "Be a great player. And Nyziah is a great player, but I need to see a little more of that."

North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The conversation then shifted to Nebraska's upcoming opponent, North Dakota, which is ranked sixth nationally in the FCS. Holgorsen made it clear that he is not taking the Fighting Hawks lightly.

"There are examples every year of FCS teams playing their tails off," he said. "I think it's even more motivating for those kids with transfer portal stuff... They have an opportunity to play at this level, then they want to show that they can play at this level."

"Each and every one of those kids is going to come in here with that mindset and mentality," he continued. "When you pair that with a winning program, who's used to winning, it's a dangerous situation."

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