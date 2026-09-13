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How Every Nebraska Player Who Saw the Field on Offense Against Bowling Green Graded Out on PFF

The Huskers totaled 546 yards from scrimmage in Week 2 while showing flashes of the explosiveness fans have been waiting to see.
Trevor Tarr|
Jamal Rule celebrates after the Huskers' win over Bowling Green.
Jamal Rule celebrates after the Huskers' win over Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nebraska CornhuskersOhio BobcatsBowling Green Falcons

Anthony Colandrea helped Nebraska operate at a high level Saturday night.

In the Huskers' (2-0) 56-7 victory over Bowling Green (0-2), NU totaled 546 yards from scrimmage and went 4-for-4 on touchdown drives in the red zone. The Big Red continued to move the ball seemingly at will against the Falcons after scoring seven touchdowns in its season debut.

In total, 33 different players recorded snaps on offense against Bowling Green. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for defensive grades.)

Anthony Colandrea scrambles against the Bowling Green Falcons during the fourth quarter.
Anthony Colandrea scrambles against the Bowling Green Falcons during the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Player

Class

Snaps

Pass

Run

Overall

A. Colandrea

4th

57

28

2

92.0

T. Lateef

2nd

12

8

2

59.8

The aforementioned Colandrea continued to show that he can make plays that make the crowd jump to its feet. On Saturday night, the fourth-year signal-caller completed 20-of-24 passing attempts for 222 yards and four touchdowns while adding 33 yards rushing on four carries.

Though charged with an interception on the game's stat sheet, PFF did not fault Colandrea for the turnover. He also had zero passes batted down against the Falcons, while Husker wide receivers did not drop a single pass.

Colandrea accounted for three of NU's eight carries of 10-plus yards in Week 2. Sophomore quarterback TJ Lateef had another while completing 6-of-8 passing attempts for 60 yards and one score.

Isaiah Mozee
Isaiah Mozee celebrates after scoring a fourth-quarter TD against the Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Player

Class

Snaps

Run

Pass

Overall

M. Nelson

4th

23

9

10

70.4

I. Mozee

2nd

19

8

10

69.3

J. Rule

1st

13

8

5

74.0

K. Ives

4th

10

2

7

63.5

C. Booth

2nd

3

1

2

65.1

V. Genatone

5th

1

1

0

63.8

NU's running back room was able to showcase its depth, as all six ball carriers on the Huskers' roster saw the field. Jamal Rule led the team in rushing, carrying the ball eight times for 88 yards and the third rushing touchdown of his collegiate career. His performance was capped by a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter before he was pulled for the remainder of the game. Rule has now accounted for 257 all-purpose yards and four scores through six quarters of play.

Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee also carried the ball eight times. Nelson averaged six yards per attempt, finishing the night with 48 yards rushing and 34 yards on two receptions. Mozee totaled 55 rushing yards and a score while catching one pass for 14 yards.

Kwinten Ives, Connor Booth, and Vincent Genatone got their first offensive snaps of the 2026 season in Week 2. On a combined 14 offensive snaps, the trio of backs totaled five touches for 36 all-purpose yards and one score.

Kwazi Gilmer catches for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons.
Kwazi Gilmer makes a diving catch for a touchdown during the first half against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Player

Class

Snaps

Targets

Catches

Drops

Run Block

Overall

K. Gilmer

3rd

51

6

6

-

61.8

70.1

J. Barney

3rd

44

10

8

-

74.5

73.4

N. Hunter

4th

34

2

1

-

60.1

52.0

Q. Clark

3rd

24

2

1

-

74.2

67.7

D. Bell

4th

18

1

1

-

42.4

59.3

C. Mills

2nd

12

3

2

-

31.2

66.6

UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer and returning starter Jacory Barney Jr. continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. In Saturday's win, Barney finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 115 receiving yards and two scores, while Gilmer matched that touchdown total, catching six passes for 39 yards of his own. The duo has now accounted for 24 receptions on 34 targets. The rest of the Huskers' wide receiver room has been targeted 11 times through two games, catching seven passes.

Even though offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's comments earlier in the week about wanting to get Nyziah Hunter the ball more, he was targeted just twice, catching one pass for four yards. As stated in my observations from the game, it is not a problem just yet. However, NU will need to find a way to get one of its more talented and proven offensive skill-position players more involved.

Sophomore pass-catcher Cortez Mills saw the field for the first time this fall, while senior wideout Demitrius Bell recorded the first reception of his collegiate career. Quinn Clark is clearly the Big Red's first wide receiver off the bench, but he's caught just two passes for 16 yards in 2026.

Carter Nelson
Carter Nelson celebrates after a second-quarter touchdown by the Huskers against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End/Fullback

Player

Class

Snaps

Targets

Catches

Drops

Run Block

Overall

L. Lindenmeyer

5th

45

3

2

-

57.6

57.4

C. Nelson

3rd

18

-

-

-

59.1

52.2

J. Bonner

5th

12

-

-

-

67.1

62.1

E. Ingwerson

3rd

12

-

-

-

56.9

52.3

L. Sorensen

1st

2

-

-

-

-

-

D. King

3rd

1

-

-

-

-

-

A. Jones

5th

1

-

-

-

-

-

J. Whittington

3rd

1

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Lindenmeyer is clearly Nebraska's most trusted tight end option, recording 45 snaps against Bowling Green. After opening the season by catching two passes for 22 yards, the Nebraska native added another two receptions on three targets for 16 more in Week 2.

In somewhat surprising fashion, junior tight end Carter Nelson saw the second-most snaps, though he was not targeted in the passing game. Even so, it's clear that the Huskers are trying to ramp up his workload before Big Ten play arrives.

Despite a lack of production from the group, they've helped Nebraska's running backs account for 419 yards through the first eight quarters of play in 2026. The Big Red has looked like the more physically overwhelming team against its nonconference opponents thus far, as it should, and a large part of that success on the ground is the result of Marcus Satterfield's position group doing its job of opening up holes for them to run.

Nebraska center Justin Evans before the 2025 game against Cincinnati.
Justin Evans | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Offensive Line

Player

Class

Snaps

Sacks

QB Hits

Hurries

Penalties

Run Block

Pass Block

Overall

J. Evans

5th

56

-

-

-

1

77.1

81.9

78.4

B. Black

4th

56

-

-

1

-

66.2

66.5

66.8

P. Mubenga

4th

56

-

1

-

-

63.5

77.1

65.9

G. Gottula

4th

56

1

1

-

-

57.5

41.9

54.5

E. Pritchett

5th

39

-

-

-

-

67.3

85.3

73.3

T. Babalade

4th

17

-

-

-

1

59.2

74.8

51.4

T. Knaak

5th

13

-

-

-

-

65.4

78.4

67.0

H. Ainsworth

1st

12

-

-

-

-

66.6

80.0

69.9

S. Sledge

4th

12

-

-

-

-

58.7

76.8

61.1

G. Pyle

3rd

12

-

-

-

-

58.7

78.4

61.1

P. Taumua

3rd

12

-

-

1

-

57.6

65.0

59.5

NU's starting center, Justin Evans, has been elite through two weeks, recording a 71.0 overall grade against Ohio before seeing it jump to 78.4 against Bowling Green. On 130 offensive snaps, he has not allowed a sack, quarterback hit, or hurry while committing just one penalty. After not surrendering a single sack in 2025, he's proving to scouts why he entered the fall regarded as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

For the second straight week, South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade was the first offensive lineman to take the field off the bench. He's played just 25 offensive snaps, but, like Evans, he hasn't allowed a sack, hurry, or quarterback hit. His performance, for the most part, has been exactly what NU has wanted to see from a trusted depth piece at the line of scrimmage. If he can continue that level of production, it will allow the offensive line to keep its players fresh without lowering the level of play.

PFF has charged Nebraska's offensive line with just five hurries, one sack, and three quarterback hits through the first eight quarters of 2026. The group has helped the Huskers total 1,069 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns in two games. That's not bad considering Nebraska welcomed in two new position coaches and two new starters this fall.

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Published | Modified
Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

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