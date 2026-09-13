How Every Nebraska Player Who Saw the Field on Offense Against Bowling Green Graded Out on PFF
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Anthony Colandrea helped Nebraska operate at a high level Saturday night.
In the Huskers' (2-0) 56-7 victory over Bowling Green (0-2), NU totaled 546 yards from scrimmage and went 4-for-4 on touchdown drives in the red zone. The Big Red continued to move the ball seemingly at will against the Falcons after scoring seven touchdowns in its season debut.
In total, 33 different players recorded snaps on offense against Bowling Green. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for defensive grades.)
Quarterback
Player
Class
Snaps
Pass
Run
Overall
A. Colandrea
4th
57
28
2
92.0
T. Lateef
2nd
12
8
2
59.8
The aforementioned Colandrea continued to show that he can make plays that make the crowd jump to its feet. On Saturday night, the fourth-year signal-caller completed 20-of-24 passing attempts for 222 yards and four touchdowns while adding 33 yards rushing on four carries.
Though charged with an interception on the game's stat sheet, PFF did not fault Colandrea for the turnover. He also had zero passes batted down against the Falcons, while Husker wide receivers did not drop a single pass.
Colandrea accounted for three of NU's eight carries of 10-plus yards in Week 2. Sophomore quarterback TJ Lateef had another while completing 6-of-8 passing attempts for 60 yards and one score.
Running Back
Player
Class
Snaps
Run
Pass
Overall
M. Nelson
4th
23
9
10
70.4
I. Mozee
2nd
19
8
10
69.3
J. Rule
1st
13
8
5
74.0
K. Ives
4th
10
2
7
63.5
C. Booth
2nd
3
1
2
65.1
V. Genatone
5th
1
1
0
63.8
NU's running back room was able to showcase its depth, as all six ball carriers on the Huskers' roster saw the field. Jamal Rule led the team in rushing, carrying the ball eight times for 88 yards and the third rushing touchdown of his collegiate career. His performance was capped by a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter before he was pulled for the remainder of the game. Rule has now accounted for 257 all-purpose yards and four scores through six quarters of play.
Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee also carried the ball eight times. Nelson averaged six yards per attempt, finishing the night with 48 yards rushing and 34 yards on two receptions. Mozee totaled 55 rushing yards and a score while catching one pass for 14 yards.
Kwinten Ives, Connor Booth, and Vincent Genatone got their first offensive snaps of the 2026 season in Week 2. On a combined 14 offensive snaps, the trio of backs totaled five touches for 36 all-purpose yards and one score.
Wide Receiver
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
K. Gilmer
3rd
51
6
6
-
61.8
70.1
J. Barney
3rd
44
10
8
-
74.5
73.4
N. Hunter
4th
34
2
1
-
60.1
52.0
Q. Clark
3rd
24
2
1
-
74.2
67.7
D. Bell
4th
18
1
1
-
42.4
59.3
C. Mills
2nd
12
3
2
-
31.2
66.6
UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer and returning starter Jacory Barney Jr. continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. In Saturday's win, Barney finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 115 receiving yards and two scores, while Gilmer matched that touchdown total, catching six passes for 39 yards of his own. The duo has now accounted for 24 receptions on 34 targets. The rest of the Huskers' wide receiver room has been targeted 11 times through two games, catching seven passes.
Even though offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's comments earlier in the week about wanting to get Nyziah Hunter the ball more, he was targeted just twice, catching one pass for four yards. As stated in my observations from the game, it is not a problem just yet. However, NU will need to find a way to get one of its more talented and proven offensive skill-position players more involved.
Sophomore pass-catcher Cortez Mills saw the field for the first time this fall, while senior wideout Demitrius Bell recorded the first reception of his collegiate career. Quinn Clark is clearly the Big Red's first wide receiver off the bench, but he's caught just two passes for 16 yards in 2026.
Tight End/Fullback
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
L. Lindenmeyer
5th
45
3
2
-
57.6
57.4
C. Nelson
3rd
18
-
-
-
59.1
52.2
J. Bonner
5th
12
-
-
-
67.1
62.1
E. Ingwerson
3rd
12
-
-
-
56.9
52.3
L. Sorensen
1st
2
-
-
-
-
-
D. King
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
A. Jones
5th
1
-
-
-
-
-
J. Whittington
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Luke Lindenmeyer is clearly Nebraska's most trusted tight end option, recording 45 snaps against Bowling Green. After opening the season by catching two passes for 22 yards, the Nebraska native added another two receptions on three targets for 16 more in Week 2.
In somewhat surprising fashion, junior tight end Carter Nelson saw the second-most snaps, though he was not targeted in the passing game. Even so, it's clear that the Huskers are trying to ramp up his workload before Big Ten play arrives.
Despite a lack of production from the group, they've helped Nebraska's running backs account for 419 yards through the first eight quarters of play in 2026. The Big Red has looked like the more physically overwhelming team against its nonconference opponents thus far, as it should, and a large part of that success on the ground is the result of Marcus Satterfield's position group doing its job of opening up holes for them to run.
Offensive Line
Player
Class
Snaps
Sacks
QB Hits
Hurries
Penalties
Run Block
Pass Block
Overall
J. Evans
5th
56
-
-
-
1
77.1
81.9
78.4
B. Black
4th
56
-
-
1
-
66.2
66.5
66.8
P. Mubenga
4th
56
-
1
-
-
63.5
77.1
65.9
G. Gottula
4th
56
1
1
-
-
57.5
41.9
54.5
E. Pritchett
5th
39
-
-
-
-
67.3
85.3
73.3
T. Babalade
4th
17
-
-
-
1
59.2
74.8
51.4
T. Knaak
5th
13
-
-
-
-
65.4
78.4
67.0
H. Ainsworth
1st
12
-
-
-
-
66.6
80.0
69.9
S. Sledge
4th
12
-
-
-
-
58.7
76.8
61.1
G. Pyle
3rd
12
-
-
-
-
58.7
78.4
61.1
P. Taumua
3rd
12
-
-
1
-
57.6
65.0
59.5
NU's starting center, Justin Evans, has been elite through two weeks, recording a 71.0 overall grade against Ohio before seeing it jump to 78.4 against Bowling Green. On 130 offensive snaps, he has not allowed a sack, quarterback hit, or hurry while committing just one penalty. After not surrendering a single sack in 2025, he's proving to scouts why he entered the fall regarded as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.
For the second straight week, South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade was the first offensive lineman to take the field off the bench. He's played just 25 offensive snaps, but, like Evans, he hasn't allowed a sack, hurry, or quarterback hit. His performance, for the most part, has been exactly what NU has wanted to see from a trusted depth piece at the line of scrimmage. If he can continue that level of production, it will allow the offensive line to keep its players fresh without lowering the level of play.
PFF has charged Nebraska's offensive line with just five hurries, one sack, and three quarterback hits through the first eight quarters of 2026. The group has helped the Huskers total 1,069 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns in two games. That's not bad considering Nebraska welcomed in two new position coaches and two new starters this fall.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.