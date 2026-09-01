Nebraska Defense Focused on ‘the Little Details,’ but Rob Aurich Also Stresses ‘That Urgency to Perform’

For the Huskers' defense, the attention is on the small details as Saturday's season opener against Ohio draws near.



At the same time, the new man in charge of that unit wants to be sure his players approach the game with a high level of intensity.



Those were two of the themes that emerged as Rob Aurich and two of his players spoke with reporters Tuesday, four days before Nebraska football's opening kickoff Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

Rob Aurich during the Huskers' second practice of spring. | @HuskerFootball on X

Aurich, formerly of San Diego State, brings a 4-2-5 scheme that has the potential to help fix one of the most glaring issues that surfaced under Nebraska's 3-3-5 base alignment last year: softness against the run.



Saturday's opponent, Ohio, stacks up as an early test in that regard. The Bobcats were ninth nationally in rushing yards per game last season with 227.4. Nebraska's defense was 100th nationally against the run at 175.4 YPG.

An extra lineman should help, but schemes aren't everything.



"We want to see that urgency to perform," Aurich said. "When I look at our group, our guys have had six months, seven months, or eight months, whatever it has been with me. I think they are excited to show their level of readiness to play.



"You want to be composed with what you're going through with your mind," he said, "but there's an eagerness for violence that we're looking to see."



Secondary Puts Jitters Aside

Nebraska's secondary is coming off a season that saw six interceptions spread among five different players in 2025, a statistic they certainly would like to see trend upward this year. Defensive back Andrew Marshall spoke about the focus heading into Saturday.

"Just locking in on the little details," Marshall said. "For us, we've been focusing on our angles on the football and making sure we tackle well. Because little things like that can turn into big things for the first game, so just making sure we don't make it bigger than what it is."

In terms of the room as a whole, Marshall believes the secondary has grown immensely during the offseason.

"There's been a lot of growth definitely," Marshall said. "Just getting more comfortable in the play style that we have to play in our playbook and within the schemes that we run. There's also a lot more confidence in our technique. Being able to trust that we can run with the receivers, we can sit in our technique and break on certain routes. We're smarter in the film room, being able to recognize formations and routes. Just a lot of development."

Marshall started all 13 games for Nebraska last season with 45 total tackles and one interception.

Defensive Line "Ultimately Confident" in Execution

Nebraska defensive end Cameron Lenhardt brings down a Northwestern ball carrier last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter the circumstances, change is almost guaranteed to be difficult at times. For the defensive line, which was part of a defense with a middling tally of 22 sacks in 2025, the scheme change has helped the players grow during the offseason.

"We've really grown confidence-wise," said Cameron Lenhardt, who is entering his fourth season as a defensive end/edge. "We've had a lot of time to really learn in it and grow in it. So we are ultimately confident in our execution."

Head coach Matt Rhule has spoken favorably about the line's depth, particularly at the edges, and Lenhardt agreed that will be a valuable asset.

"Playing defensive line, it is always a constant rotation," Lenhardt said. "No matter who's in there, we all just trust each other. We don't care who's in and who's out, we all just go as one."

The defense's growth will be front and center Saturday as the Huskers welcome the Ohio Bobcats to Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2026 journey.

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