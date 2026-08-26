Nebraska Defensive Back Danny Odem Named to Freshman of the Year Preseason Watch List

The expectations surrounding Danny Odem just got a little higher.

The former five-star recruit was one of 37 players featured on the preseason watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which was announced Wednesday. Out of high school, Odem was regarded as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

This fall, he's expected to make an immediate impact.

Danny Odem on his official visit to Nebraska in 2025. | @d8nnyblokk/Instagram

Odem played his first two seasons at Farrell High School in his home state of Pennsylvania, long before he was considered one of the nation's top cornerback prospects. After his sophomore year, he transferred to The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, where his stock continued to rise.

As a junior, Odem totaled 45 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups, according to MaxPreps. He followed that with an impressive senior season, recording three interceptions in a single game against the defending Florida 7A state championship team. After the 2025 season, Odem was named to the all-district team and selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl.

In total, Odem received 48 Division I offers before choosing Nebraska. The Huskers beat out several of the nation's top programs, including Ohio State, Georgia, and Miami, following his decommitment from North Carolina in December 2024.

Danny Odem III squares up to make a tackle during fall camp. | Nebraska Athletics via X

Nebraska's smallish 2026 recruiting class finished the cycle ranked No. 62 nationally. Even so, the Huskers were one of only 20 programs to sign a five-star recruit. Among Big Ten schools, Nebraska joined Oregon (3), USC (3), Ohio State (2), Michigan (2), Maryland (1), and Washington (1) in accomplishing the feat.

The Big Red's class included just three blue-chip prospects: Odem, Claude Mpouma, and Dylan Berymon. All three have drawn praise since arriving in Lincoln, but Odem appears to be the only one currently vying for a starting role as early as Week 1.

After three seasons at FIU, Victor Evans III is now at Nebraska. | @v.evansiii/Instagram

However, securing the job won't be easy. Based on intel we've gathered throughout fall camp, the former five-star prospect is in a heated battle for the starting cornerback role opposite All-Big Ten honorable mention selection Andrew Marshall.

Florida International transfer Victor Evans III and senior defensive back Jeremiah Charles are also in the mix. Regardless of who wins the job, all three are likely to factor in. The Huskers are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they finished third nationally against the pass, and defensive backs coach Addison Williams has expressed confidence in all three players' abilities to help continue that success this fall.

For Odem, securing a starting role could make him a serious contender for the Freshman of the Year Award. He'll likely need to do so at some point this season to be considered a finalist later in the year.

@DannyOdem3 has officially been named to the 2026 Shaun Alexander Freshmen Player of the Year Watch List! 🏆🏈



📍School: @HuskerFootball

🏈 Position: CB

🎓 Class: True Freshman pic.twitter.com/Wb5ftPrf2b — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) August 26, 2026

Odem is one of 12 defensive players on the list, which includes both true freshmen and redshirt freshmen athletes from across the country. Fourteen semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 3, with the winner announced on Dec. 28.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award has been presented annually since 2018. Since then, three defenders have taken home the trophy. Odem will look to be the next.

All-Time Freshman of the Year Award Recipients

2025- Colin Simmons (Edge, Texas)

2024- Caleb Downs (Safety, Alabama)

2023- Drake Maye (Quarterback, North Carolina)

2022- Brock Bowers (Tight End, Georgia)

2021- Will Anderson (Edge, Alabama)

2020- Kenneth Gainwell (Running Back, Memphis)

2019- Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback, Clemson)

The 2026 Watch List

EJ Crowell, Alabama

Jireh Edwards, Alabama

Keelon Russell, Alabama

Tait Reynolds, Clemson

Julian Lewis, Colorado

Dallas Wilson, Florida

Ben Hanks, Florida

Talyn Taylor, Georgia

Keisean Henderson, Houston

Lamar Brown, LSU

Zion Elee, Maryland

Jackson Cantwell, Miami

Somourian Wingo, Miami

Savion Hiter, Michigan

Andrew Babalola, Michigan

Salesi Moa, Michigan

Bralan Womack, Mississippi State

Danny Odem, Nebraska

Will Black, Notre Dame

Chris Henry, Ohio State

Jay Timmons, Ohio State

Cincere Johnson, Ohio State

Caleb Cunningham, Ole Miss

Gatlin Bair, Oregon

Darius Gray, South Carolina

Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

Tyler Atkinson, Texas

Richard Wesley, Texas

Jermaine Bishop, Texas

Aaron Gregory, Texas A&M

Felix Ojo, Texas Tech

Luke Wafle, USC

Alex Graham, USC

Kelvin Obot, Utah

Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Kodi Greene, Washington

Amari Latimer, West Virginia

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