Tim Brando Sees Nebraska Football Taking Another Step in 2026

College football is almost back, and the Common Fans are kicking things into gear with one of our favorite traditions: a visit from legendary college football broadcaster Tim Brando. Tim joins the podcast for the third straight year, and as usual, Timmy B has no shortage of opinions about Nebraska, the Big Ten, the SEC, the College Football Playoff — or ESPN.

Does He Think Matt Rhule Can Get Nebraska Over the Hump?

Tim remains a believer in Matt Rhule, pointing to his track record of rebuilding programs while also acknowledging that the process has taken longer at Nebraska. His biggest reason? The Big Ten is simply a much tougher league than the conferences Rhule navigated at Temple and Baylor — and, in Brando’s view, it’s currently the best conference in college football.

But Tim also identifies the issue Husker fans know all too well: Nebraska has struggled to build on good performances from one week to the next. He sees the offensive line and defense as critical areas for improvement and believes the Huskers have to start developing the toughness and identity that defined Rhule’s previous rebuilds.

Timmy B Likes Tony C

The guys also ask Tim about new Husker quarterback Anthony Colandrea, whom Brando watched closely during his breakout season at UNLV.

Tim calls Colandrea a “wrecking crew” and believes his move to Nebraska gives him the opportunity to prove himself against much better competition in the Big Ten. He also credits Dan Mullen for Colandrea’s development and sees plenty of reason for Husker fans to be excited about their new quarterback.

The Big Ten, the SEC and the Future of College Football

Things also got a little spicy.

Brando pushes back — emphatically — against the idea that the SEC is superior to the Big Ten, argues that the new era of NIL and the transfer portal has changed the balance of power in college football, and offers some thoughts on Nick Saban, ESPN and the narratives that shape how the sport is covered.

Tim also makes the case for something that would have sounded crazy not long ago: a 24-team College Football Playoff. He believes expanding the field would actually make more regular-season games matter deep into November, while giving college football a chance to create a postseason worthy of the sport’s enormous popularity.

Who Does Brando Like in 2026?

Tim is extremely high on defending champion Indiana, believes Oregon has one of the most talented rosters in America, and ultimately predicts an Indiana-Oregon national championship game. He also sees Notre Dame as a legitimate contender and expects a wide-open season without one obviously dominant team.

And before we let him go, Tim shares a hilarious broadcasting story from his early days alongside Bill Raftery — plus why, after decades calling games across the country, he still considers Nebraska fans among the very best in college athletics.

It’s another wide-ranging, entertaining conversation with one of the great voices in college football.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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