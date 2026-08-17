Former Penn State and Iowa Western Community College running back Tikey Hayes is no longer with the Nebraska football team.

Hayes was dismissed Monday, according to a source within the program, with HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan first reporting the news. He spent just 33 days on NU's roster. The Huskers are now back to six scholarship running backs entering the 2026 season.

Tikey Hayes carries the ball during Penn State's 2025 Blue-White game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hayes' Prep Recruiting Profile

The former three-star recruit starred at Aliquippa (Pa.) High School before signing with Penn State as part of its 2025 recruiting class. He had received offers from 14 Division I programs, including Ohio State and Tennessee.

He had seen his stock rise quickly after totaling 2,239 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns on 230 carries during his junior year. He followed it up with 1,022 yards and 17 touchdowns on 97 carries as a senior.

Collegiate Career to Date

Hayes saw action in just one game during his lone season at Penn State, appearing in the Nittany Lions' Pinstripe Bowl victory over Clemson. The true freshman carried the ball three times for 18 yards.

After the season, Hayes transferred to Iowa Western Community College, where he was expected to compete for the Reivers' starting running back job this fall. However, he ended up transferring to Nebraska on July 15.

Hayes had the chance to compete in nine practices for the Big Red before he was dismissed. While the reason is unknown, there's no doubt it reopens the discussion surrounding NU's lack of depth at running back this fall.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Who Will Carry the Ball?

Hayes had not been expected to be a major contender for the starting job. Even so, he brought competition and depth to a room that heads into 2026 with just one collegiate start combined.

NU's top candidates to carry the load include sophomores Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson to true freshman Jamal Rule. Junior ball carrier Kwinten Ives will likely see the field as well.

There's still an ongoing battle for an RB1 to emerge, yet Nebraska heads into the 2026 season with confidence in the guys they have. Whether by committee or not, the starting job appears to be as open as any on the entire team.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson goes for 41 yards on a catch last season against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What Hayes' Departure Means

The Big Red's running back room has been a focal point for much of the offseason. Tasked with replacing the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, Emmett Johnson, the group was already facing plenty of pressure. Hayes' departure only adds to it.

Despite having just three career carries, Hayes arguably had as much upside as any back on the roster. NU will now have to find a way to replace the potential production he could have provided.

Nelson, Mozee, and Rule and the others should now be relied upon even more this fall. They likely would have played significant roles regardless, but their development through the remainder of fall camp becomes even more important following Monday's news.

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