Husker Doc Talk: Bye Weeks, the Trip to Happy Valley, and Big Ten Money Drama
This is the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, 2025 – Episode 18 with Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka, and even though Nebraska had a bye week, there’s no shortage of things to talk about.
Even without a Nebraska game, Husker football is never off the table. Travis and Rob revisit TJ Lateef’s performance against UCLA, why the timing of this bye week might actually be perfect for a true freshman quarterback, and whether fans are about to put unfair expectations on him heading into a night game at Penn State. They also talk about Nebraska–Penn State history, from classic Osborne–Paterno battles to the emotional post-Sandusky trip to Happy Valley.
Then it gets big-picture:
- Do bowl games even matter anymore?
- Is it time to ditch most bowls and move to a 16, 20, or even 24-team playoff?
- How has NIL money created more parity and changed who can realistically compete for national titles?
That leads directly into the Big Ten private equity conversation. Travis and Dr. Rob break down the proposed multi-billion-dollar deal, why some schools see it as a glorified payday loan, why Michigan and USC reportedly aren’t thrilled, and what it could mean for future TV deals, revenue sharing, and the balance of power inside the conference.
And yes, Iowa sneaks into the conversation. The guys compare Iowa’s recent close losses to ranked teams with Nebraska’s own frustrations, and Rob answers a simple question with a complicated history: under a 12-team playoff, how far away is Nebraska from getting in — and does Iowa make it under Kirk Ferentz?
Along the way, you’ll hear from sponsors like GDEFY shoes, Orr Law Group, and Husker Hounds.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.