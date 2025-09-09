Husker Doc Talk Podcast: Even a Near-Perfect Performance Leaves Room for Growth
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice are back with another episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast.
Nebraska dominated Akron in a 68–0 shutout Saturday night in Lincoln, but as Dr. Rob reminds us, even near-perfect performances leave room for growth. The blowout in Memorial Stadium gave the Huskers a valuable chance to get younger players much-needed game reps, a benefit that ought to pay off down the road.
With another cupcake matchup on deck this coming weekend against FCS program Houston Christian, Travis and Dr. Rob shift gears to the broader landscape of college football. From early-season surprises to head coaches already feeling the heat, the guys break down who’s in trouble and why.
It’s Husker football, national perspective, and plenty of Doc Talk honesty—tune in for the full breakdown. Hit one of the play buttons below to watch or listen.
