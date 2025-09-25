Huskers Drop in Latest College Huddle Power Rankings After Loss to Michigan
The Nebraska football team dropped to #9 in the Big Ten football power rankings put out by The College Huddle after losing to Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers fell one spot, having previously come in at #8 in the conference.
It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for the Big Red when it comes to this year’s College Huddle rankings, but the big picture takeaway is that Matt Rhule’s bunch is generally viewed to be in the middle of the pack within the conference. Nebraska opened the season at #8 in the conference rankings, and then actually dropped to #9 after demolishing Akron in Week 2. The Huskers moved back up to eighth after beating HCU, before falling to ninth in this week’s rankings.
Michigan is up one spot – to #6 in the rankings – after beating Nebraska. Ohio State comes in 1st, with Oregon at #2, Penn State #3, Indiana at #4, and USC rounding out the Top 5. The top four, of course, is made up of the four teams that represented the Big Ten in last year’s college football playoff.
Nebraska likely would have taken a leap in the rankings with a win over Michigan, which would have been a breakthrough for numerous reasons. Not only would the Huskers have remained undefeated, but beating the Wolverines would have represented Nebraska’s first win over a ranked opponent in 28 tries, and their first win in a conference opener in six years.
At 3-1, the Huskers have plenty left to play for, as Rhule looks to guide his squad to something beyond mere bowl eligibility. Anything better than the 6-6 Nebraska achieved last season would be the Huskers’ best record since 2016.
Nebraska’s next conference opponent, Michigan State, comes in at #14 in this week’s poll, after losing 45-31 to USC over the weekend. The Spartans look to be a program on the rise, with quarterback Aidan Chiles and the MSU offense in particular looking strong this year. That said, Sparty has allowed at least 40 points in two of their first four games, so you have to assume Dylan Raiola and Dana Holgorsen will have numerous opportunities to put points on the board in that one.
Of the Huskers’ other conference opponents, Iowa is ranked #10, Minnesota is #11, Maryland is #12, Northwestern is #17, and UCLA is #18.
Other former Big Ten West foes come in at the bottom of the rankings, with Wisconsin at #15 and Purdue at #16.
In the preseason, several national analysts listed the Huskers as a potential playoff contender, with everyone from Phil Steele, Joel Klatt, and Josh Pate suggesting Nebraska was anywhere from a dark horse to firmly in the playoff conversation. Several reasons were cited for the optimism surrounding what’s happening in Lincoln, including the fact that Dylan Raiola is in year two under center, as well as continuity among the coaching staff.
Certainly, Matt Rhule’s record as a program builder and a turnaround artist was also a major reason college football watchers from across the country believed Nebraska is a program on the rise. After Saturday’s disappointing performance–particularly the way the Huskers got beat on both lines of scrimmage–they have a lot to prove in the coming weeks.
The College Huddle is the largest fan-led online college sports podcast community, made up of one podcast from each fan base represented. The Common Fan Podcast is the Nebraska representative for The College Huddle.
