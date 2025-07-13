Huskers’ Dylan Raiola on Great Path Among Class of ’24 Five-Star Quarterbacks
In the quarterback class of 2024, there were three five-star players as ranked by 247Sports.
Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola was one of them. So far, in a way-too-early evaluation, he’s on track to have the best college career of the three. If he plays more consistently, cuts down on interceptions and his growth as a quarterback continues to grow, Raiola would live up to that five-star rating. And, perhaps, lift the Huskers to aspiring heights.
Ohio State’s Julian Sayin might have something to say about. This will be his first full college season (he played four games in 2024) — and that presumes he is the Buckeyes’ starter in September. He reportedly is the leader to start going into summer camp. Sayin transferred from Alabama.
The third five-star is Florida’s DJ Lagway, who, like Raiola, started as a true freshman.
Raiola, of Buford, Ga., was the second-ranked quarterback, the seventh-best player overall by 247Sports.
Lagway, of Willis, Texas, was the No. 1-ranked quarterback and third-best player overall.
Sayin, of Carlsbad, Calif., was the No. 3-ranked quarterback and 20th-best player overall.
Raiola started all 13 games for the Huskers in 2024, the best of the three five-stars. He completed 275-of-410 passes (67.1 percent) for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Lagway played 12 games for the Gators. He completed 115-of-192 passes (59.9 percent), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Lagway became the Gators’ full-time starter in Week 8 when Graham Mertz suffered an ACL tear. Florida was 6-1 in games Lagway started.
In Sayin’s four games for the Buckeyes, he completed 5-of-12 passes (41.7 percent) for 84 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Will Howard got nearly all of the snaps for Ohio State in its march to the national championship.
Recently, Buckeyes wide receiver Jonathan Smith said about Sayin: “That arm is different. He can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback … It’s going to be scary for opponents.”
Huskers coach Matt Rhule said about Raiola on “The Jim Rome Show”: “First year, you come in, to me, if you’re a big-time recruit, it’s about learning how to handle the pressure. Learning how to handle the frustrating moments. I think he did that really well. Highs and lows. We finished the year on a real uptick.”
It will be interesting following Raiola’s Huskers career, and keeping an eye on the other two five-star quarterbacks from his class.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.