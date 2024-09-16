Nebraska Football Prepares for 'Absolute Battle' Against Illinois
Coach Matt Rhule says Husker O-lineman Micah Mazzccua will miss Friday night's matchup of top-25 teams
Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule met with reporters Monday and discussed the "absolute battle" that awaits the Huskers as they begin Big Ten Conference play Friday night against Illinois in Lincoln. Below are Kaleb Henry's notes from the presser. Links to more coverage can be found by scrolling down.
- He has only gotten to know Bret Bielema since taking the Nebraska job. BB heads up a Big Ten coaches group chat.
- Micah Mazzccua will not play this week. Not injured.
- Says Henry Lutovsky is healthy and ready to go as starter at that spot. Was earmarked as the starter coming in.
- Illinois has altered what it does defensively since last season when Nebraska won 20-7.
- Says Nebraska O-line has done a really good job but won't know anything about the group until B1G play.
- Understands the gravity of Friday being the 400th consecutive sellout.
- "My job though is to make sure we in that game."
- Defensive end Jimari Butler will be available Friday.
- Put 2s in earlier against UNI than normally would because of short week coming up.
- "We're trying to compete to win the Big Ten."
- Nonconference is "preseason" and now the season begins with the stakes higher in league play.
- Defense didn't like how they tackled against UNI.
- Will find out how physical Huskers are Friday.
- Really hard to focus on specific situations during weeks in the season. Haven't had many difficult situations with three straight games in hand at halftime.
- Having to find away to do more situational stuff in practices.
- Kai Wallin could have played last year but redshirted.
- Kai can mix in with the 2s and even the 1s.
- Riley Van Poppel will redshirt. Says RVP can play 8-10 plays a game this year or could be Ty Robinson in the future.
- "Embrace the delay"
- Told Ty Robinson he should leave and go make some money, but guys like Ty "are why guys like me coach".
- Aidan Flege's long snapping was great. Set to be in for short snaps (field goals) and Camden Witucki on long snaps (punts).
- Advantages to be home during a short week: use of own facilities and not having to travel.
- Have to be physically, mentally, and emotionally ready. NU was all three last year at Illinois.
- Preseason fluff is not real. Gotta be ready to go now.
- Illinois has big power running game with mobile quarterback and two explosive WRs on the outside.
- Tommi Hill and Marques Buford and DBs will have to do well.
- Most of the week is the same for Nebraska, despite game being on Friday. Sunday was slightly different, and Thursday will be a walkthrough.
