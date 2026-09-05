Nebraska May Have Found Its Starting Running Back in Jamal Rule



A true freshman may have just stepped to the head of the class at running back for Nebraska.

Jamal Rule made a name for himself Saturday in the Huskers' 49-21 win over Ohio. In his first collegiate game, the North Carolina native became the first true freshman Husker running back since 2004 to rush for over 100 yards in a season opener. He finished with 15 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two passes for 47 yards and another score. It all added up to 169 yards of offense on 17 touches.

An Early Role in the Red Zone

Rule stepped into the spotlight after Ohio's quick first drive, where he was rotated in when the Huskers were in the red zone. The true freshman got the ball three straight times and plowed into the end zone on the third try, tying the game at 7-7.

"He was going to be the short-yards, goal-line back," head coach Matt Rhule said after the game. "I like the explosive nature. I like the way he carried the football."

Anthony Colandrea finds Jamal Rule for SIX 🔥 @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/HILHk8CjyZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

Fast forward to the second quarter: the Bobcats were up 13-7 and Rule helped lead the Huskers on a 92-yard touchdown drive with two 20-plus-yard receptions, the second one going 24 yards for a touchdown. The two plays showed he can be a weapon catching the ball out of the backfield.

With just over eight minutes to go in the game, Rule broke out on a 39-yard rush that kickstarted a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. The drive was capped by an 11-yard rush by the freshman to give the Huskers a 42-21 lead.

Excited to Be on the Field

In the weeks leading up to week one, Rule said it was a dream come true for him to play college football. That dream became reality Saturday, when Rule gave the Huskers their first score of the year.

"It was great, unreal," Rule said when describing that first touchdown. "It was good to see all of the fans happy for me, seeing my brothers on the sideline happy for me. It was great, it was crazy."

Junior running back Mekhi Nelson said he could hear Rule hyping himself before the game in the room next door, and Nelson had to remind the freshman to save that for the game.



If he isn't one already, Rule is becoming a fan favorite.

"It still doesn't feel real to me." @JamalRule23 on his debut at Memorial Stadium with @HuskerFootball. #GBR pic.twitter.com/R47szVyOcz — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) September 5, 2026

What's Next?

Next week, Nebraska hosts a second consecutive MAC opponent, Bowling Green. After his performance against Ohio, Rule could be in line for more carries as he continues pushing for the starting position. Junior Mekhi Nelson isn't going away, however, after a solid outing of his own with 129 combined rushing and receiving yards on a dozen touches.

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