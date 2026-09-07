Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Freshman running back Jamal Rule stole the show in Nebraska's first game of the 2026 season, and it wasn't just Husker fans who took notice.

The 6-foot, 215-pound ball carrier from Salisbury, North Carolina, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after totaling 169 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in NU's Week 1 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

Though sophomore running back Isaiah Mozee earned the start, Rule led all Husker ball carriers with 31 snaps. He recorded the first 17 touches of his collegiate career, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 47 yards and another score.

He became the first Husker freshman to earn the conference's weekly honor since TJ Lateef did so last season against UCLA. Rule also became the first Big Ten freshman since 2021 to record two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a single game.

Despite his impressive collegiate debut, Rule heads into Nebraska's Week 2 matchup against Bowling Green still listed third on the depth chart (although it's technically a three-way tie involving "OR" designations). While he won't be expected to score three touchdowns again, Husker fans will be watching to see if the true freshman can continue his upward trajectory.

Jamal Rule runs for a touchdown against Ohio during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Pro Football Focus, Rule earned an overall grade of 83.8 against Ohio, second on Nebraska's offense only to quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who earned an 84.3.

The former three-star recruit significantly exceeded expectations in his debut. Though maintaining that pace will become increasingly difficult, Rule is currently on track to rush for well over 1,000 yards in his first season with the Big Red.

Emmett Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards last season to become the first Husker running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. The comparisons to Johnson are already beginning for Rule, and he will now have to keep working to prove his debut was just the start.

Rule and the Big Red will play under the lights of Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening against Bowling Green. Coached by former Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George, the Falcons will likely look to establish the run themselves.

Rule's accolades don't guarantee him anything in Week 2. The Huskers appear to have a potential star in the making, but he will have to prove it all over again against another Mid-American Conference foe.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com<4/a> daily.