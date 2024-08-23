Nebraska Had a 17-Year-Old Quarterback Nobody Seems to Remember
Who was Ted Kenfield, and why might he belong in the same conversation as Dylan Raiola?
Raiola, of course, is the true freshman who will start at quarterback for Nebraska when the Huskers take the field Aug. 31 against UTEP.
To be sure, it is a rare occurrence. We have been told that just three others have started at quarterback for Nebraska football as true freshmen: Tommie Frazier (1992), Cody Green (2009) and Adrian Martinez (2018).
Just three others? “You’d better check that,” Ted Kenfield might be saying from the grave.
Theodore Steven Kenfield was an all-state quarterback at Columbus (Neb.) High School. He briefly went to Stanford in 1943 but ended up at Nebraska when the California school suspended its football program.
A search of newspaper archives finds that Kenfield started five games at quarterback for the Huskers in 1943, including the Oct. 2 season opener at Minnesota. (Under wartime rules, freshmen could play on the varsity.)
That Minnesota game was ugly — a 54-0 road loss — but the Nebraska State Journal’s game story pointed to the 17-year-old Kenfield as a bright spot. He “accounted for most of the Husker yardage and was given an ovation when he left the field toward the end of the battle,” the newspaper’s Walt Dobbins wrote.
After being injured during Game 2 against Indiana, Kenfield didn't play against Iowa State and Kansas. On Oct. 30, a day after his 18th birthday, he was back in action as a backup against Missouri. He then returned to his starting QB role for the rest of the season: at Kansas State and at home against Iowa and Oklahoma.
The Huskers took their lumps in 1943, finishing 2-6 and surrendering 50-plus points three times. Kenfield’s family soon moved to California, where his football career continued. He played three years at Cal as an undersized and “free-wheeling” fullback, according to this 2003 obituary.
“He didn’t always run the play the way it was drawn up,” recalled a Cal teammate, quarterback Dick Erickson, “but he always gained yardage.”
Perhaps it’s understandable that Kenfield’s place in Nebraska football history has slipped through the cracks. Record-keeping, after all, tends to be hit-and-miss once you go any further back than the 1950s.
For Kenfield, however, it gets worse. On the university’s official ledger of all-time football lettermen, this home-grown mainstay for the 1943 Cornhuskers is — you guessed it — nowhere to be found.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.