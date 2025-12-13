Nebraska senior linebacker Dasan McCullough declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week. He made the surprising decision to play in the Huskers’ bowl game against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Many times, players will opt out of bowl games to not risk injury.

McCullough has a different approach. He is attacking the bowl-preparation practices as a training ground for his hoped-for NFL career.

And, he has a more heartfelt reason to play. His dad can watch him play.

“I know it’s [playing in Las Vegas] huge for all of the guys,” McCullough said at a news conference Friday. “It’s even bigger for me being back home so my dad can see my final game. It’s huge for me.

“I was really going to play regardless, but I was just waiting to see who we played against. I think Utah is a great opportunity and a top-15 team, so I’m excited.”

Bowl practices

The Huskers (7-5) are busy preparing to play the 10-2 Utes. Nebraska, with a victory, can finish with a better record than last year’s 7-6 mark. After a disappointing, up-and-down season, that should be strong motivation for the Huskers.

“I’m treating them [bowl practices] like I’m getting ready for the league [NFL], as I am,” said McCullough a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Kansas City.

“I’m working on my technique every day. I’m still improving on stuff I got to improve on. And at the end of the day, we still got to end this season on our terms. We feel like we didn’t do that with Iowa and this is a great second opportunity.”

McCullough said he enjoys working with interim defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who replaced John Butler, who was fired after the Iowa game.

“It’s been pretty cool, actually,” McCullough said. “You know, Snow’s already been really involved with our defense, so it hasn’t been like something like crazy, but he’s just more vocal now. But we all love him.”

Nebraska assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before Akron game. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Head coach Matt Rhule, who comes from a defensive background, also has been involved with defensive drills. So has special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler.

“Yeah, he’s been coaching with me pretty directly and that’s been pretty cool honestly because I’ve known coach Eckler since I was 10 or 11 when he was at Indiana,” McCullough said.

“So, it’s been pretty cool for us just kind of been going through this together. We’ve definitely been having our smiles out there.

“I’d definitely say coach Rhule, I guess as a whole, has the whole D-line very amped up every day. I mean, if you could see it now it looks crazy out there the way the guys are moving around and playing.

“So, it’s definitely that juice that they both brought. Coach Eck as well. He definitely brings a lot of juice.”

McCullough’s season

McCullough played in 10 games this season, starting seven. He missed a game due to injury. He has 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. He is tied for the Huskers’ lead in sacks and is third in tackles for loss. He was a media choice as an honorable mention All-Big Ten player.

Nebraska linebacker Dasan McCullough is tied for team lead with two sacks. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

He was asked what happened in the final two games of the season, blowout losses against Penn State and Iowa.

“Just execution,” he said. “That’s all I can really say. Guys not executing right. We got to be more on point with our jobs.”

Nebraska is McCullough’s third school. He started at Indiana and played one season there. He transferred to Oklahoma and played two seasons with the Sooners. He was at Nebraska for one season.

Now, he hopes to play in the league, “on Sundays” as they say.

“I think I showed that I’m really relentless on all levels of the game,” McCullough said. “I give outstanding effort.

“I’m very well at getting off the ball and bending and rushing the passer. I could bring a lot as a stack-backer as well. So, I feel like my versatility is second to none, seriously.”

He was asked what he learned at Nebraska to prepare him for the NFL.

“A lot. Just taught me a lot of discipline, a lot of technique things, too, from a football perspective that coach [Phil] Simpson [assistant coach-outside linebackers] taught me along with coach Rhule that I’ll be taking to the next level,” McCullough said.

“They’ve redefined a lot of my technique as an edge. So, just taking that to the next level and, you know, there’s a little something I learned from all three schools that I feel like are going to help me be complete.”

Portal time

It’s December, so players are exploring the possibility of entering the transfer portal. Since McCullough has transferred twice, other players seek his advice.

“It’s really different now,” McCullough said. “I mean, there’s still a lot of guys who transfer for really good reasons.

“Obviously, as you guys know, when guys hit the portal the main thing now is the money. It’s how much money they can get and stuff like that. But more importantly it’s going somewhere where you have an opportunity to start and play.

“So I guess that’s kind of how I’ve been kind of trying to help the guys. They asked me a lot of questions about the portal since I’ve been through it and I just tell them the same thing.

“If you guys are looking for a perfect location, you’re not going to find one. There’s nowhere, there’s no perfect university out there. That’s why every school has guys enter the portal. It’s about situations for you.

“So I tell the guys that all the time. Definitely don’t make your decisions just based off money. You need to go somewhere where you’ll actually perform and play.

“Yeah, I transferred a lot, but I also played a lot at all three of those places. So, I was just kind of telling the guys that, to have the right mindset if they’re going to make that decision.”

And about those three transfers?

“I think I made the three perfect decisions,” McCullough said. “I think they all fell in line for an exact reason. So, I have no regrets about anything.”

