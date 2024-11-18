QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. USC
Nebraska dropped its fourth straight game Saturday, this time losing to USC 28–20.
The Huskers struggled to get anything going on offense and ended up scoring just 20 points, including zero in the fourth quarter. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola once again looked lost at times and was unable to get a rhythm going by stringing positive drives together. It was the first game for Nebraska's offense under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Even with his extensive play-calling experience, the Huskers’ offense looked similarly limited as it had in weeks past.
The first touchdown of the game for Nebraska was a pick-six by the defense, with the Huskers' only offensive touchdown coming in the second quarter. It came on a 29-yard pass to Emmett Johnson who had a lot of yards after the catch. However, on the next possession, Raiola threw his first interception of the game while the score was tied 14-14. That halted any momentum Nebraska's offense had.
The only points the Huskers could manage the rest of the game were two field goals in the third quarter. The first field goal came at the end of Nebraska's first possession of the second half. It was an 11-play, 64-yard drive that took up 5:23 of game time before ending with three points. The second field goal was costly because of the field position Nebraska started with on that drive. After recovering a Jayden Maiava fumble at the 16-yard line, the Huskers settled for a field goal after failing to pick up a first down. Those would be Nebraska's last points.
The game ended in controversy after Nebraska went 56 yards in 13 plays and had a throw to the end zone to try and send the game into overtime. On the last play of the game, Raiola’s pass into the end zone was intercepted after a Trojan defensive back held the jersey of Jahmal Banks and did not allow him to attempt to catch the ball. There was no flag thrown, and USC escaped with the win.
Despite the turnovers and the loss, Raiola showed guts when he got Nebraska close enough to the end zone to have a chance to tie the game. The missed call ended the game in a very sour way. Nonetheless, the offense struggled mightily for most of the game, and most of the blame has to fall on the quarterback.
Raiola will play in his most important game of the season so far against Wisconsin on Saturday. If Nebraska cannot win that game, its hopes for a bowl berth will come down to a road game at Iowa.
Grade: C+
