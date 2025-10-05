Huskers’ Jacory Barney Jr. Sparks Nebraska Comeback Over Michigan State
After the floodgates opened and Nebraska scored 24 consecutive points and all was right in Husker world, it felt like ancient history that Michigan State had taken the lead in the third quarter.
Nebraska was behind, 21-14, in the disheveled game and the soldout Memorial Stadium crowd of 86,496 was stunned and as quiet as 86,496 fans can be.
In the Big Ten, with a quality team in the house, no one really knew what losing the lead might mean — especially late in the third quarter. Momentum, a fickle friend or foe, might have surfaced on the Spartans’ sideline, ready to help MSU stretch its lead.
At that moment, on third-and-10 with a change of possession likely, Nebraska sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. got loose on a wheel route for a 45-yard gain. Nebraska equilibrium was restored. The Huskers went on the scoring binge and won, 38-27.
“The double-wheel post to Jacory, I thought that’s the play that kinda ignited us and gave us a shot,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said
Barney’s catch and run put the Huskers in business at the Michigan State 30. Two plays later, Emmett Johnson scored on a 23-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 21 with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter.
“I always feel good when I make a play, or anytime a play happens,” Barney said about the wheel route that was completed after Raiola moved out of the pocket toward the line of scrimmage. “I feel like it was momentum-building and after that dropped pass I had, like I got to go make it up.
“When I made that catch, it was a proud moment. I wished I would have scored, but we still came out with the ‘dub’ so I’m proud of the guys.”
The Huskers scored on a five-play, 75-yard drive, sparked by the Barney catch. And momentum, and the persistence wind, switched to Nebraska to start the fourth quarter.
“My whole point was just get to the fourth quarter with the wind at our back and we’re just going to go win the fourth quarter,” Rhule said. “It was third-and-nine [10], we were kinda out of rhythm. We got him outside of the pocket. That was a great play design.
“It was a game-plan play that worked. I just feel that like the other day when you put the play in Dylan’s [Raiola] hands and Jacory Barney’s hands and something good is going to happen and they found a way to make it happen.”
Special plays by Barney
Barney was spectacular on punt returns, even if one was called back. In the second quarter, Barney had a 57-yard return that set up Nebraska at MSU’s 26-yard line. But the Huskers didn’t cash in because of two MSU sacks of Raiola, a false start and a bad snap that resulted in a 15-yard loss.
Barney also returned a punt 82 yards to the end zone but the play was nullified because of a block in the back.
“I’ve been comfortable [fielding punts],” Barney said. “Just waiting until that moment came. It hasn’t come yet because it got called back but I’m still working at it every week.
“It’s getting better. I trust my guys out there blocking. They want to block for me. Every time we go out there, they tell me, ‘This the one.’ I know that they think that so it’s on me from there.”
Barney’s skill and speed were evident, regardless of the penalty.
“It was huge [special-teams play],” Barney said. “We were talking about it all week. We said it was going to be a blocked punt by Jamir [Conn]. That happened. We said I’m going to take one back. That happened but … it got called back.
“It was blocking at a high level on the perimeter.”
Barney had two catches for 47 yards. He had four punt returns for 81 yards and that stat doesn’t include the 82-yarder that was called back.
“It’s taking that next step,” said Barney, the receiver of the 52-yard Hail Mary at the end of the first half against Michigan. “With the guys and this program, we’re tired of the curses and all that. It’s not curses. It’s just us getting out there and making that next play.
“At the end of the day, the coaches call whatever, the players have to make it come to life. We all just have that mindset now. We’re tired of the past. We’re just want to be at a moment where we want to bring this back, bring Nebraska back. We’re doing it. I’m happy to be part of this.”