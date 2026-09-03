Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Ohio: The Running Backs

The "Know Your Foe" series continues as Nebraska prepares to open the 2026 season against the Ohio Bobcats.

We started with quarterbacks, where Anthony Colandrea's experience and production gave Nebraska a sizable advantage over new Ohio starter Nick Poulos.

Now we move to the backfield, and this comparison isn't nearly as clear.

Both programs enter 2026 needing to replace highly productive running backs from a season ago. Nebraska lost first-team All-American Emmett Johnson while Ohio must replace Sieh Bangura, while also losing the rushing production of quarterback Parker Navarro.

That leaves both teams searching for new answers in the backfield.

Ohio will turn to a tandem of Duncan Brune and UConn transfer Victor Rosa.

Nebraska has more bodies in the mix, but far less proven production. Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Mozee and true freshman Jamal Rule are expected to be among the Huskers who get an opportunity to establish themselves.

Let's take a look at both backfields.

Let's Start With Nebraska

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson goes for 41 yards on a pass from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Replacing Emmett Johnson is not going to be easy. Johnson wasn't just Nebraska's starting running back last season. He was the focal point of the offense.

He accounted for 1,821 yards from scrimmage in 2025, including 1,451 rushing yards. With Johnson gone, Nebraska enters Saturday without a player on its roster who has ever been a featured running back at the college level.

That doesn't mean the Huskers are short on talent with three players in the mix.

PLAYER CAR YDS TD AVG Mekhi Nelson 27 147 2 5.4 Isaiah Mozee 26 115 0 4.4 Jamal Rule (Freshman) DNP DNP DNP DNP

Mekhi Nelson enters the season as one of the most intriguing players in Nebraska's backfield after showing flashes during limited opportunities last year.

With Johnson unavailable for the Las Vegas Bowl against No. 15 Utah, Nelson finally got an opportunity to handle a larger workload.

He responded with 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. Nelson also caught three passes for 48 yards, giving him 136 yards from scrimmage in the loss.

That's a small sample size, but it's also the best look Nebraska has gotten at what Nelson could potentially do with an expanded role.

Nelson won't be alone.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee goes for 16 yards on this catch from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Isaiah Mozee is another player Nebraska fans have been waiting to see unleashed in the backfield.

Mozee arrived at Nebraska as a highly rated wide receiver prospect before transitioning to running back. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and showed his versatility in a limited role.

Mozee carried the ball 26 times for 115 yards while catching 14 passes for 155 yards. He also contributed as both a punt and kickoff returner.

Like Nelson, Mozee finished the season with perhaps his most encouraging performance.

He carried the ball seven times for a career high 32 yards against Utah while adding four catches for 48 yards.

Then there's the wildcard of the group.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule waits to take the carry in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

True freshman Jamal Rule has never taken a college snap, but he's already generated plenty of excitement inside the program.

Rule rushed for 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns on 173 carries during his senior season at Charlotte Christian. He also caught 25 passes for 327 yards and another touchdown.

The question isn't whether Nebraska has talent at running back.

It's how quickly that talent can turn into production.

Now Let's Look at Ohio

Ohio Bobcats running back Duncan Brune (6) is shown with the ball in the second quarter, Thursday, August 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Nebraska's backfield is built around potential, Ohio enters Saturday with a little more proven production.

PLAYER CAR YDS TD AVG Duncan Brune 120 585 8 4.9 Victor Rosa 30 155 2 5.2

It starts with Duncan Brune.

Brune served as Ohio's No. 2 running back last season and appeared in all 13 games. He finished the year with 120 carries for 585 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Brune recorded the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career against Northern Illinois and scored multiple rushing touchdowns in games against Northern Illinois and UMass.

At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, Brune gives the Bobcats a back who already knows what it's like to handle a significant workload.

His role should expand considerably in 2026.

Ohio also went into the transfer portal to add an experienced running back to pair with him.

Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (6) and running back Victor Rosa (22) warms up before the start of the game against the Utah State Aggies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Victor Rosa arrives in Athens after spending the previous four seasons at UConn and his numbers from last season won't jump off the page.

But looking only at last season doesn't tell the full story.

As a freshman at UConn in 2022, he rushed for 636 yards and 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with 550 rushing yards the next season. Over four years with the Huskies, Rosa rushed for more than 1,400 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns.

That experience makes Rosa an important addition to an Ohio backfield replacing significant production and when combined with Brune, the Bobcats have something Nebraska doesn't entering Saturday.

They have multiple running backs who have already produced when given significant opportunities at the college level.

An Early Test for Nebraska's New Defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich | Nebraska Athletics

Stopping the run was one of Nebraska's biggest weaknesses in 2025. The Huskers allowed 175.4 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry while giving up 30 rushing touchdowns.

Those struggles were a major reason Matt Rhule went in a different direction defensively this offseason, hiring Rob Aurich and moving Nebraska away from the 3-3-5 defense it had used the previous three seasons.

Aurich will bring his 4-2-5 system to Lincoln after coordinating one of the nation's best defenses at San Diego State last season.

Now we get our first opportunity to see if it works.

More from No Block No Rock

No Block No Rock Crew Gives Nebraska vs. Ohio Game Predictions

Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Ohio: The Quarterbacks

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