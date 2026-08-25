Jamal Rule is Making His Case in Huskers' Four-Deep Running Back Battle

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' running back competition has been an intriguing battle to watch, with it going three or four players deep. True freshman Jamal Rule has been a player to watch alongside Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson and Kwinten Ives.

Rule spoke to the media after practice Tuesday, and here are some of the main takeaways from it.

Rule Has Progressed Well So Far

Going into fall camp, the freshman running back was a name to watch as running back coach E.J. Barthel and the Nebraska offense looks to replace the production from former star running back Emmett Johnson, who was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs back in April.

Rule said Tuesday that he's been working on his technical skills coming from high school to college.

"I think I have natural gifted ability but when you get to college, its the little things that matter," he said. "The little stuff that makes you a complete running back. The big one is my pass blocking and protection ability, aim and points... little stuff like that to get the edge against defenders."

Rule was a three-star prospect out of Charlotte Christian School and was a standout there. He rushed for over 2,500 yards in his final two seasons, breaking out in his senior year with 173 carries for 1,362 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Rule said Tuesday that his biggest area of improvement has been in pass protection.

"If you can't protect the quarterback, then you're not going to get on the field," he said. "So, I really have taken my pass protection serious."

It seems like so far, its going to be hard to keep the freshman off the field and it will be interesting how offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen uses him in the Huskers offense this season.

Rule's Perspective on the Competition

Like it has been mentioned throughout the offseason and fall camp, the running back room has been in a tough position battle. Rule has gotten himself right into the middle of the competition, trying to gain the opportunity to get playing time, especially in these first few weeks of the season.

The Salisbury, North Carolina native said the competition has been fun and is an opportunity to push and compete with each other every day.

"I love my running back room, all of them. We compete against each other every single day, make each other better," Rule said. "As a collective, we're trying to be the best running back room in the nation. So, we can't do that with just one person."

Right now, it seems sophomore Isaiah Mozee is the frontrunner. But the the competition could push its way into the first few games of the season, starting with the opener against Ohio.

Rule Picked Up Bowling During the Offseason

A fun thing learned during Rule's presser was that the freshman running back has started getting into bowling during the offseason. He said that begin during the Huskers' May break after spring practice and began to start going multiple times a day.

"I was bored sitting my dorm and I was like, 'you know what, let me just go bowling'," Rule said. "I started going a couple times a day and ended up buying my new bowling ball and the rest is history."

He said it has been a peaceful activity the same way golf is to some people.

"Whenever I'm feeling stressed, I'll go bowling," Rule said. "I have my own bowling balls and I bring my headphones, get my mind right."

Looking Forward to Playing at Memorial Stadium

Rule said it is a longtime dream come true to play college football. He said since he was 5 years old and started playing football, he's wanted to be on the big stage.

"I feel like (football) gave just a place to release everything," he said. "I don't have to worry about what's going on in my life whenever I'm on the football field."

Rule said the football field is his happy place and is excited to get on the field at Memorial Stadium.

He had a notable performance during Nebraska's Red-White Scrimmage in late March, rushing 10 times for 119 yards, including a 75-yard run for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.

Now, Rule will get an opportunity to make plays on the big stage at Memorial Stadium as the season is under two weeks away.

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