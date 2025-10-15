Huskers Make 'Key' Play To Down The Terps, Prepare for Minnesota
Last Saturday, the Huskers pulled out an amazing late fourth quarter comeback road win over Maryland. The Huskers took the lead for good with just 68 seconds to go in the game. Dane Key made a one-handed catch for the score. That night in College Park, Maryland, Husker fans at the game were loud and proud.
The winning drive at Maryland was reminiscent of another amazing comeback win at Texas A&M in 2006.
In that 2006 game, Dane Key's part was played by Mo Purify. Dylan Raiola was played by Zac Taylor.
What does the win over Maryland mean to Nebraska?
If NU wants to have a breakout season in '25, Nebraska has a long way to go.
Case in point: At the midway point of this season, Nebraska stands at 5-1 and 2-1 in conference play, Not bad, But through the first six games last year, the Huskers were also 5-.1 and 2-1. We all remember what happened.
Nebraska went 1-5 and barely qualified for a bowl game at 6-6.
So while being 5-1 with six games to go is good, it's a bit early to start celebrating.
Will he or won't he?
He ain't going nowhere,
That is what Husker QB Dyan Raiola said about the possibility of Matt Rhule leaving Nebraska to succeed James Franklin at Penn State.
The rumors continue, but I don't see any way Rhule's leaving NU any time soon.
PJ and the Gophers
Sounds like a 50s rock group.
How do Nebraska and Minnesota stack up to each other?
History
The two teams began playing each other in 1900. The Gophers lead the series 37-25-2. Friday night's game will be played in Minnesota. The last time NU won there was October 17, 2015 (48-25). Hmmm. What's the date of Friday's game? Yup, October 17th.
Minnesota is averaging 22.3 ppg on offense and is allowing 21.2 ppg on defense. For NU, the numbers are 41.0 and 18.7.
Advantage Gophers
Rush Defense: MU #28 NU #82
Turnover Margin: MU #20 NU #41
Kickoff coverage: MU #5 NU #14
Advantage Huskers
Scoring Offense: MU #77 NU #11
Pass Offense: MU #70 NU #9
Total Offense: MU #106 NU #27
Pass Defense: MU #49 NU #1
Kick Returns: MU #93 NU #7
Punt Returns: MU #98 NU #17
Punt Coverage: MU #93 NU #2 (T)
It would seem NU is the better team, but we know how NU has a knack of self-destructing at times. Having said that, NU has more talent, speed and weapons than the Gophers, Both teams are 2-1 in conference play. Both have a lot to play for. Both teams have a short week to prepare for the game. MU has the home field advantage. MU has a former Husker on their roster (Malachi Coleman) and the Huskers have Emmett Johnson who wasn't recruited by Minnesota. Should be a great fall evening for football.
Husker Dan's pick: NU has too many weapons. Look for Jacory Barney, Jr to return a punt for a TD. The Huskers need to be able to run the ball. If they can, NU should win.
Huskers 38 Minnesota 20.
