Matt Rhule on New Era of College Football: ‘Forget the Logos and the Names’
Ever since the introduction of NIL and the transfer portal, college football has been changing drastically.
It has never been more evident than it is this season that the talent is starting to even out across the country. Upsets are happening left and right, while powerful programs don't look quite as dominant as they used to look. Seven weeks into the college football season, it is not clear who the best team in the country even is. Usually by now, a team has separated itself from the pack.
It could be Texas, but its best win came against a struggling Michigan team. The Longhorns face their biggest challenge of the season against Georgia this week. Oregon and Ohio State just played to a near draw on Saturday in Autzen Stadium, with the Ducks escaping with a victory. The rest of the top 10 seemingly struggle with unranked teams every week. Far gone are the days of weekly blowouts by the elite programs in the country.
On Monday, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discussed the parity in college football and how teams like Vanderbilt can now compete with powerhouse programs.
“Everyone has to forget the logos and the names – ‘this team has always been good,’" Rhule said. "Vanderbilt backs up a win against Alabama with a win over Kentucky, it was probably the best defense in the SEC because they’ve got a dynamic quarterback. I spent Saturday watching college football, and every day is starting to come down to the end."
After losing to Vanderbilt in one of the most shocking upsets in college football history, Alabama was taken to the wire by South Carolina. The Crimson Tide won 27-25 after the Gamecocks squandered a few opportunities to win the game. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt continued its hot streak with a victory over Kentucky in Lexington. Other top 10 teams, Penn State and Tennessee, both needed overtime to escape with wins against unranked opponents. This is starting to become a real trend in the sport.
Rhule commented on how roster and coaching staff turnover can affect the outcomes of these games. He also mentioned the new two-minute timeout as a strategic advantage when used properly.
"You’re really starting to feel the impact of the two-minute timeout, especially at the halves," Rhule said. "People that play the middle eight have an advantage, and in your roster and how healthy you are. You can have a really good team and all of a sudden, lose them one year. I think in college football now, if you lose a coach to a better job or a different job, it can decimate your program. It can be a quick fix for another program. There’s a lot of things that are just different, and I think everyone is going to have to get used to it.”
Nebraska is getting used to it so far in Rhule's tenure. In his second season, the Huskers are 5-1 and look like a program that is headed in the right direction. However, every game is a new challenge in this era of college football, with the outcomes in question every week.
Anyone can beat anyone. Just ask Alabama.
MORE: Nebraska Defense Gears Up for the 'Completely Different Challenge' Posed by Indiana
MORE: Former President Donald Trump Discusses Husker Football, Tom Osborne: ‘I Love Nebraska’
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Debuts at No. 23 in AP Preseason Top 25
MORE: Nebraska Football Awaits Undefeated Indiana; Hoosiers Have Feasted on Soft Schedule
MORE: Ranking the Remaining Games on Nebraska’s Schedule
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.