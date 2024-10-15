Nebraska Defense Gears Up for the 'Completely Different Challenge' Posed by Indiana
Not one of Nebraska's first six opponents is averaging 400 yards or more of total offense this season. Now comes the Huskers’ seventh opponent, Indiana, racking up 515 yards per game.
Husker defensive coordinator recognizes the challenge his unit faces Saturday against the Hoosiers in Bloomington.
“A great offense,” White told reporters Tuesday, “so a completely different challenge this week in terms of what we have to face with a really high-level quarterback ... We have to make sure we execute.”
White mentioned tight end Zach Horton and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt as key weapons at Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s disposal.
“With a team like this,” he said, “you’re going to give up some plays. They’re one of the best offenses in the country. So it’s a matter of executing on a consistent level and just playing our butts off.”
White was one of several coaches and players to speak after practice, which offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield described as “a bloody Tuesday,”
“We went out there and we blocked guys on the perimeter and we improved,” Satterfield said.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola said he's feeling recharged after the Huskers' bye week. He said the team is embracing the underdog role against the unbeaten and 16th-ranked Hoosiers.
“Our team is ready and built for this,” he said.
Satterfield said Raiola never hung his head, kept working and “didn’t skip a beat” after his uneven performance 10 days ago against Rutgers.
More info
- Depth charts: NU | IU
- Huskers-Hoosiers stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- Indiana game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
