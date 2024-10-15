Former President Donald Trump Discusses Husker Football, Tom Osborne: ‘I Love Nebraska’
Will Compton might be more popular as a podcaster than a football player, especially now.
Compton is half of the Barstool show, "Bussin' with the Boys." The other half is former Tennessee Titans teammate Taylor Lewan.
Tuesday morning brought the biggest guest to date for the show – former President Donald Trump.
Trump discussed all kinds of topics ranging from policy to football. It wouldn't be a true Bussin' with the Boys show unless Compton brought up the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Compton set up the former Commander-in-Chief with a loaded question, "Make America Great Again, would you say that involves the Nebraska Cornhuskers winning a national title?"
Trump immediately asked Compton how the Huskers were doing.
"Right now, we are sitting with a record of 5-1," Compton answered. "We are on a bye week right now and getting well rested. We got Indiana next week. I think we can take care of business there but it will be tough."
Lewan chimed in saying Indiana is a good ball club and the Hoosiers are undefeated.
"You know I love Nebraska," Trump said. "Great people, I won by the state by I don't know, 20 points. A lot."
Trump then asks Compton about legendary Huskers head coach Tom Osborne.
"You had a great football coach for many years who was a silent person," Trump said." Very unusual right? You know who I'm talking about?
"So, Tom Osborne was a great coach and he was a silent coach. ... Boy, I tell you that guy was a good coach for years and not a ra-ra coach, just a total professional coach. I wonder what he's like in real life because it seems so unusual right?"
Trump and Compton went back-and-forth about the history of Nebraska since Osborne and then changed gears going into a discussion about the NFL's new kickoff rule.
Overall, the talk about the Huskers was brief but definitely worth a listen. You can watch the full show at the top of the page.
