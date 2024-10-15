Nebraska Women's Basketball Debuts at No. 23 in AP Preseason Top 25
Expectations remain high for Nebraska women's basketball.
After making the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade, the Huskers open the year at No. 23 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25. This is the second time in the past three seasons that NU has opened the year ranked. In 2022-23, Nebraska opened at No. 22.
Defending national champion South Carolina earned the No. 1 spot in the poll, while UConn starts the season at No. 2. The rest of the top five is USC, Texas, and UCLA. USC and UCLA are entering their first season in the Big Ten Conference.
Other Big Ten teams ranked include Ohio State (14), Maryland (18), and Indiana (25), with Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan State receiving votes. In-state rival Creighton comes in at No. 21.
Nebraska went 23-12 last year, including 11-7 in the Big Ten. All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski and Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year Natalie Potts are back. Also returning are Big Ten All-Freshman selection Logan Nissley, starters Kendall Moriarty and Callin Hake, and contributors Kendall Coley and Jessica Petrie.
The Huskers are hoping to take a step forward with the addition of several players who didn't suit up for the Big Red last season. Redshirt junior Allison Weidner missed the year with an injury. NU has also added two-time Nebraska High School Player-of-the-Year Britt Prince, one of the nation's top recruits, alongside fellow freshmen Amiah Hargrove, Petra Bozan and Kennadi Williams. Rounding out the newcomers is senior transfer Alberte Rimdal
Amy Williams is entering her ninth season at Nebraska. The Huskers have a 137-111 record under Williams, who has a career head coaching record of 330–220.
Nebraska will host Doane in an exhibition game on Oct. 27. The regular season begins Nov. 4 against Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip is set for noon CST.
