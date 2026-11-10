Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator Search: 5 Candidates Worth Considering Amid Matt Rhule's Uncertain Future

With Saturday's dismissal of Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska will now have its third offensive play caller since 2024.



The Huskers have had four defensive coordinators during that span too, if you include Phil Snow, who was interim for last year's Las Vegas Bowl against Utah. The team has also had three special teams coordinators over the last three seasons and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see a change made there this offseason as well.

I can't recall this level of staff turnover over a three-year period anywhere in the country in the modern era. It's exorbitant.



Some of those changes were out of Rhule's hands, of course, such as Tony White bailing for Florida State following the 2024 season, and Mike Ekeler leaving for more responsibilities at USC last offseason.

Others were welcomed decisions such as Marcus Satterfield's demotion, Ed Foley's reassignment and moving on from John Butler. Whatever the circumstances, it's an extraordinary amount of turnover for a head coach who was hired to provide stability and rebuild a program that had been stuck in neutral for years.



And now Matt Rhule faces what might be his most important hire since arriving in Lincoln.

During his Monday press conference, Rhule expressed confidence that Nebraska remains one of the premier offensive coordinator jobs in college football. He also confirmed that Glenn Thomas, who has taken over the play-calling duties for the remainder of this season, will have an opportunity to earn the full-time gig. That, of course, is lip service. No way that happens.

On the surface, I can see why Rhule would be confident about the position. Nebraska has some of the best facilities in the country, outstanding fan support, significant financial resources and the advantages that come with competing in the Big Ten. There aren't many programs that can offer that combination.

From left, Dana Holgorsen, Kwazi Gilmer and Matt Rhule during the Nebraska-Washington game on Halloween night. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

But there's a sizable asterisk that's part of the equation.



Friday's 24-13 loss to Illinois put Rhule squarely on the hot seat after — you guessed it — yet another statistically improbable defeat. Since 2014, Big Ten teams are 259-3 when outgaining their opponent by 50+ yards, outrushing their opponent by 50+ yards and committing zero turnovers. Take a wild guess who's now part of that three.

The Huskers have lost four consecutive games, and the offense has produced just 54 points during that stretch. The program has once again squandered an opportunity to take a meaningful step forward under Rhule.

I've already written extensively about the problems that led to Holgorsen's firing. The larger question now is whether Rhule is capable of getting this program over the hump.

If athletic director Troy Dannen elects to bring him back for a fifth season, Rhule will enter 2027 coaching for his job, and in Year 5 with the field expanding to 24 teams, it will be playoffs or bust.



That's going to make this search more difficult than he might want to acknowledge.

Think about it from the perspective of an established offensive coordinator who's already succeeding at another program. Why would he leave a good situation, move his family and take over an offense under a head coach who might be fired after one season?

That's a legitimate concern, particularly for coaches who already have considerable job security, competitive salaries and control over their offenses.

Rhule can point to the resources available in Lincoln, and he should. He can sell the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten, recruit nationally and help return one of college football's most recognizable programs to prominence.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich received a contract extension this week. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

But he can't guarantee what happens after next season.



Rhule also announced Monday that defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has agreed to a two-year extension. That's an important development, especially considering how well the Blackshirts have performed this season.

Still, extending a coordinator's contract and removing the uncertainty surrounding a head coach's future are two different things.

Rhule said Monday that he wants an offense that's physical and can run the football, control the line of scrimmage, protect the ball and produce explosive plays. He also emphasized discipline and situational execution.

None of that should surprise anyone who's followed Nebraska's offensive struggles. The challenge is finding somebody who can actually deliver it.

I expect Rhule to do his due diligence and throw out feelers to the top coordinators in the country. He'd be doing himself and Nebraska a disservice if he didn't.

But I suspect Rhule will find it much harder to land an established Power Four offensive coordinator or a rising star like Aurich, whom he hired from San Diego State last offseason.



His uncertain future will make a lot of those coaches reluctant to consider the job.

There are talented assistants working under prominent offensive-minded head coaches who haven't had an opportunity to run their own show. There are experienced coordinators at smaller programs who have demonstrated they can build productive offenses. Others have been successful at different levels and might welcome the resources and opportunities available in Lincoln.

These sorts of coaches might be more willing to take the gamble considering Rhule's circumstances.



I've identified five coaches who bring different qualifications to the table and whose current professional circumstances could make the position appealing.

Sean Brophy — Oklahoma State

One of the more interesting young assistants in college football, Brophy has developed an impressive résumé working alongside Eric Morris.

Brophy played quarterback for Morris at Incarnate Word before joining his coaching staff in 2021. He followed Morris to Washington State and North Texas, where he spent two seasons coaching quarterbacks before adding passing game coordinator responsibilities in 2025. When Morris accepted the Oklahoma State head coaching job last December, Brophy followed him to Stillwater as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

It's been a pretty remarkable climb for someone who was still a graduate assistant four years ago. The results have certainly helped.

Oklahoma State is averaging 43.9 points per game this season, third nationally, while its 533.6 yards per game rank second. The Cowboys are third in passing at 339.1 yards per game and 27th in rushing at 194.4.

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Brophy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those numbers are particularly impressive considering how competitive the Big 12 conference is this season. Five teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25: Utah (2), Texas Tech (10), BYU (12), Houston (14) and Arizona (22). Oklahoma State fell just shy of upsetting Houston Oct. 17 (35-32) and boast a 39-31 victory on Sept. 12 over an Oregon team that's currently No. 18.

Brophy's background is rooted in Morris's version of the Air Raid, although it's not simply an offense that throws the ball all over the field. The system spreads defenses horizontally, challenges them with quick passing concepts and downfield opportunities, and uses a productive running game to keep opponents from concentrating entirely on the quarterback.

Brophy's most impressive credential might be his work developing quarterbacks.



He spent 2021 (Incarnate Word) and 2022 (Washington State) working with Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.



In 2023, North Texas quarterback Chandler Rogers threw for 3,382 yards and 29 touchdowns. The following season, Chandler Morris passed for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Then came Drew Mestemaker.



A former walk-on who had never started a varsity high school football game at quarterback, Mestemaker threw for 393 yards in his first collegiate start during North Texas's 2024 bowl game. He followed that performance by throwing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025, earning American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors and the Burlsworth Trophy.

Brophy was named FootballScoop's 2025 Quarterbacks Coach of the Year.



That's a strong record of quarterback development, and he's continued working with Mestemaker at Oklahoma State.



There's one significant concern, however.

Although Brophy holds the offensive coordinator title, head coach Eric Morris remains Oklahoma State's primary play-caller. Brophy has played an important role in the system's success, but he hasn't established an independent résumé directing an entire offense on game day.

Nebraska could offer him that opportunity, along with the challenge of implementing what he's learned in the Big Ten.



Would he want to leave Morris, though? They've worked together for years, and Brophy is already attached to one of the country's most productive offenses.



That's something Rhule would have to find out.

Nic Cardwell — Cincinnati

If Rhule is serious about building an offense around running the football and controlling the line of scrimmage, Cincinnati's Nic Cardwell deserves a look.



Cardwell isn't a conventional offensive coordinator candidate. He's an offensive line coach who has earned increasing responsibility because of his success developing players and building productive rushing attacks.

He played at Appalachian State and later coached there in several capacities before following Scott Satterfield to Louisville in 2019. He returned to Appalachian State to coach the offensive line under Shawn Clark in 2020 and 2021, rejoined Satterfield at Louisville in 2022 and followed him to Cincinnati the following year.

In January, Cardwell was promoted to co-offensive coordinator while retaining responsibility for the Bearcats' offensive line.

Cincinnati is averaging 33 points per game this season, tied for 35th nationally. The Bearcats rank 23rd in total offense at 446.9 yards per game, with their rushing attack ranking 10th at 221.9 yards. They're 77th in passing at 225 yards per game.

That balance is worth noting, but Cardwell's work up front is what initially caught my attention.



In 2020, Appalachian State ranked seventh nationally in rushing at 264.9 yards per game. The following season, its offensive line was a Joe Moore Award semifinalist and ranked 12th nationally in sacks allowed per game.

Cincinnati co-offensive coordinator Nic Cardwel. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He's continued producing results at Cincinnati.



The Bearcats allowed just eight sacks during the entire 2025 season, the second-fewest nationally, and their offensive line again earned Joe Moore Award semifinalist recognition.

Cardwell has also developed some outstanding linemen. Luke Kandra earned All-America recognition in both 2023 and 2024, while guard Evan Tengesdahl was an Associated Press third-team All-American in 2025. Joe Cotton and Gavin Gerhardt also earned All-Big 12 recognition last season.

Cardwell's background in the running game includes pistol formations and wide-zone concepts designed to stretch a defense horizontally and create running lanes through combination blocks and well-timed cutoffs. It's an approach that depends on offensive linemen understanding leverage and working together rather than simply overpowering the defender in front of them.

The question is whether Cardwell is ready to manage an entire offense.



Satterfield calls Cincinnati's plays, and Cardwell shares the co-coordinator title with Pete Thomas. His promotion has given him more involvement in offensive game planning, but he hasn't demonstrated that he can independently handle the responsibilities Nebraska would be asking him to assume.

There's a difference between being an outstanding offensive line coach and being an outstanding offensive coordinator.

Cardwell might be capable of both. Giving him full control of an offense would represent a substantial professional opportunity, but Rhule would need to be convinced that his abilities extend beyond the line of scrimmage.

Travis Trickett — West Virginia

Unlike Brophy and Cardwell, Travis Trickett has considerable experience running offenses. He's also worked for an unusually impressive collection of coaches.

Early in his career, Trickett spent time on staffs led by Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, Nick Saban at Alabama and Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher at Florida State. He subsequently worked under Pat Sullivan and Chris Hatcher at Samford, along with stops at Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, South Florida and Coastal Carolina.

Those experiences exposed him to different offensive approaches. More importantly, he's had opportunities to put his own ideas into practice.

Trickett coordinated Samford's offense from 2012 through 2015. In his final season, the Bulldogs ranked seventh among FCS programs in total offense at 479.7 yards per game and third in passing at 332.9 yards.

West Virginia offensive assistant Travis Trickett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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He worked directly with quarterback Andy Summerlin, who earned Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2013. Trickett also coached Devlin Hodges during his freshman season in 2015, several years before Hodges became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in FCS football.

After Samford, Trickett served as offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic and Georgia State. His 2017 Georgia State offense helped the Panthers earn the first bowl victory in program history, with quarterback Conner Manning taking home Cure Bowl MVP honors.



He later coordinated South Florida's offense in 2022 and Coastal Carolina's in 2023 and part of 2024.

The results haven't always been consistent. His offenses have enjoyed productive seasons, but he's also worked through unsuccessful campaigns and was dismissed by Coastal Carolina seven games into the 2024 season.



That's relevant when considering someone for a position as important as Nebraska's.

Trickett returned to West Virginia in 2025 as a senior offensive assistant under Rodriguez, who handles the primary play-calling responsibilities. Trickett contributes from the coaches' box and has some involvement in game-day decisions, but it's Rodriguez's offense.

And it's producing, helping to revive Trickett's reputation.



The Mountaineers are averaging 37.2 points per game, ranking 17th nationally, and 480.8 total yards, which ranks 10th. They're sixth in rushing at 263.6 yards per game and 85th in passing at 217.2.

Rodriguez's spread attack uses tempo, quarterback involvement in the running game and RPO elements that create favorable matchups. Trickett has experience with similar principles, although he has adapted his offenses to different head coaches and personnel throughout his career.

There's value in a coach who has been exposed to as many offensive systems and respected football minds as he has, particularly one who's already called plays at several different programs.

At Nebraska, Trickett could return to running his own offense rather than serving in a supporting role.



The concern is whether the inconsistency at some of his previous stops suggests he's not built for a job like Nebraska. His experience still makes him worth vetting.

Newland Isaac — Liberty

Isaac has spent much of his coaching career working alongside Jamey Chadwell, helping to coach one of the more creative offenses in the country.

Isaac worked at North Greenville, Delta State and Charleston Southern before serving as Albany State's offensive coordinator in 2017. He joined Chadwell's staff at Coastal Carolina in 2018, eventually earning co-offensive coordinator responsibilities before following him to Liberty in 2023.

He's currently Liberty's offensive coordinator and running backs coach.



The offense operates out of Chadwell's distinctive spread-option system, which creates considerable stress on defenses through its running game.

It's not a traditional option attack. The offense incorporates spread formations, multiple running backs, quarterback reads and triple-option principles while still presenting legitimate downfield passing threats. It's often cited as the 21st-century version of Tom Osborne's old option offense.

Defenders have to account for the quarterback and different running backs on the same play, creating hesitation that can open running lanes or favorable passing matchups.



Isaac has played an important role in developing that running game.

At Coastal Carolina, the Chanticleers ranked among the country's most productive offenses. In 2021, they averaged 40.9 points and 494.7 yards per game, ranking fifth nationally in both categories, while rushing for 228.8 yards per contest, sixth in the FBS.

Liberty offensive coordinator and running backs coach Newland Isaac. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Grayson McCall earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors, and tight end Isaiah Likely became an NFL Draft pick. Both played in the offense Isaac helped coordinate, although their development shouldn't be credited solely to him, of course.

Isaac's direct work with running backs provides stronger individual accolades.



Coastal Carolina's Shermari Jones was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021. At Liberty, Quinton Cooley rushed for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors and the league's Newcomer of the Year award.

That same Liberty offense led the nation in rushing at 293.3 yards per game. The Flames also averaged 38.3 points and 499.1 total yards, ranking ninth and fourth nationally, respectively.



Isaac received the American Football Coaches Association's FBS Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2021.

This season, Liberty is averaging 33.3 points per game, ranking 33rd nationally, and 409.7 yards, ranking 47th. The Flames are 21st in rushing at 205 yards per game and 95th in passing at 204.7.

There's plenty to like about the way the system manufactures rushing opportunities, particularly how it forces defenders to make decisions rather than allowing them to simply attack the line of scrimmage.

Although Isaac holds the offensive coordinator title, Chadwell remains Liberty's primary play-caller. Isaac has significant responsibility for the running game and helps coordinate the overall offense, but it's Chadwell's show.

Nebraska could offer Isaac the chance to make his own mark and establish his own offensive identity rather than continuing to work within Chadwell's system.

I'd be interested in finding out how much of that system he would retain, what he would change and whether he could adapt its option elements to the personnel and defensive fronts he'd encounter in the Big Ten.

I'd also want to know how comfortable he'd be designing and calling the passing game as well, but that could be addressed by who he hires to fill his staff.

He's been part of some remarkably productive offenses, developed accomplished running backs and spent years working within a system that makes defenses account for every possible ballcarrier.

Brent Pease — Montana

Pease might have the most interesting background of anyone on this list. He's also the one who would require the least projection when it comes to actual play-calling experience.

Pease has been coaching college football for more than three decades. He helped Montana win the 1995 Division I-AA national championship as an offensive assistant before becoming the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator the following season.

He subsequently coordinated offenses at Northern Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor, Boise State, Florida and UTEP before returning to Montana.



Along the way, he worked under Chris Petersen during Boise State's remarkable run and later followed Petersen to Washington.

In 2011, with Pease coordinating the offense and coaching quarterbacks, Boise State averaged 44.2 points per game, ranking fifth nationally, and 481.3 yards, ranking ninth. The Broncos were also 11th in passing at 309.4 yards per game.

That offense featured Kellen Moore — now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints — who earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors while finishing one of the most productive quarterback careers in college football history.

Brent Pease during practice | Montana Athletics

His résumé includes other notable talent. Aaron Jones rushed for 1,773 yards in Pease's 2016 UTEP offense before becoming an NFL Draft pick. Earlier, Pease directly coached Boise State receivers Titus Young and Austin Pettis, who also became NFL Draft selections.

There's even a Nebraska connection.



When Pease returned to Montana as a receivers coach in 2018, one of the players he worked with was Samori Touré. In 2019, Touré earned first-team All-Big Sky honors and set a Montana single-season record with 1,495 receiving yards before eventually transferring to Nebraska.

Pease was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023, with then-head coach Bobby Hauck explicitly giving him play-calling responsibility. He retained control of the offense when Bobby Kennedy became Montana's head coach this year.

The results have been impressive.



Montana averaged 41 points per game in 2025, ranking fourth in the FCS. Quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat threw for 4,070 yards and 33 touchdowns while earning first-team All-Big Sky honors. Running back Eli Gillman was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

This season, Montana is averaging 40.1 points per game, ranking sixth in the FCS, and 488.9 total yards, ranking second. The Grizzlies are seventh in passing at 292.4 yards per game and 19th in rushing at 196.5.

Pease doesn't appear married to one particular system. His background is built around multiple formations, personnel groupings and passing concepts that can be presented in different ways to create favorable matchups. He's coordinated productive passing offenses while also working with successful rushing attacks.

That's an attractive quality for Nebraska, particularly given the different defenses and weather conditions played throughout the Big Ten conference. Conditions he's more than familiar with coaching in Missoula.

But his track record isn't without blemishes. Pease struggled as Florida's offensive coordinator and was dismissed after the 2013 season, when the Gators averaged just 18.8 points and 316.7 yards per game. His tenure at UTEP also ended poorly.

That was a decade ago, but still something to flesh out.



There's also an important distinction between Pease and several other candidates on this list. He's already calling plays. Nebraska wouldn't be offering him a responsibility he's been waiting to receive.

A Big Ten position could provide greater resources, compensation and national exposure, but Pease has deep ties to Montana. Earlier this year, he publicly expressed his intention to finish with the players he was coaching. That's also a common declaration that gets broken when opportunity arises.

Ultimately, the question isn't whether Nebraska can attract a recognizable name. It's whether Rhule can identify someone capable of building an offense that performs against the teams Nebraska has spent the last several seasons struggling to beat.

The Huskers' offense has struggled to score against Big Ten competition. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers have invested too much in their football program to keep accepting the same offensive shortcomings. They've assembled the resources, facilities and support structure to compete at a much higher level.



Now they need an offensive coordinator who can help turn those advantages into results.

I don't know whether Brophy, Cardwell, Trickett, Isaac or Pease would have any interest in coming to Lincoln.



I do know each brings something worth examining. Brophy has an impressive record developing quarterbacks. Cardwell has built outstanding offensive lines. Trickett has extensive experience calling plays across several programs. Pease offers decades of coaching knowledge and proven control of productive offenses. Isaac has helped develop one of college football's more difficult rushing systems to defend.

They also come with legitimate questions, particularly a lack of play-calling experience by most candidates, lackluster previous results by some and the challenges of moving into the Big Ten for each of them.

That's why Rhule needs to conduct a thorough search rather than simply finding the biggest name willing to answer his phone call.

His uncertain future may eliminate some candidates before the process even begins. It could also create an opportunity for an assistant who's ready for more responsibility or an experienced coordinator who sees value in what Nebraska can offer.

There are six other coaches I believe Rhule should pursue, even though their current circumstances could make them more difficult to attract. I'll examine those candidates in a separate article.



I'm highlighting these five to show that Nebraska doesn't have to settle for an unqualified assistant simply because its head coach might be entering a make-or-break season.

The more important question is whether Rhule can make the right decision.



Because if he's back in 2027, I'm not convinced he'll get another opportunity to make this hire.

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